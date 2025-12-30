ظهرت النجمة نور الغندور في أحدث إطلالاتها بتنسيق أنيق ومتكامل من دار شانيل، عكس ذوقها الرفيع وقدرتها على المزج بين القطع العملية واللمسات الفاخرة. تمحورت الإطلالة حول بوت المطر باللون البيج، الذي شكّل عنصرًا لافتًا وجريئًا، جامعًا بين الطابع العملي والهوية الراقية للدار الفرنسية.

ونسّقت نور مع البوت بنطالًا أسود ضيقًا أضفى توازنًا بصريًا على الإطلالة، مع توب باللون البيج جاء متناغمًا مع الحذاء، ومزيّنًا بشعار شانيل، ما عزز الحضور الواضح للعلامة دون مبالغة. واكتملت الإطلالة بحقيبة جلدية مزينة بالفرو، أضافت لمسة فخامة ودفئًا بصريًا، ورفعت من مستوى التنسيق بشكل عام.