The star Nour Al-Ghandour appeared in her latest look with an elegant and complete ensemble from Chanel, reflecting her refined taste and ability to blend practical pieces with luxurious touches. The look centered around beige rain boots, which served as a striking and bold element, combining practicality with the upscale identity of the French house.

Nour paired the boots with tight black pants that added a visual balance to the look, along with a beige top that harmonized with the shoes, adorned with the Chanel logo, which enhanced the clear presence of the brand without being excessive. The look was completed with a leather bag decorated with fur, adding a touch of luxury and visual warmth, elevating the overall coordination.