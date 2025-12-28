ظهرت النجمة العالمية نيكول شيرزينغر بإطلالة لافتة خلال عرضها الأخير في ديزني لاند، حيث اختارت فستانًا باللون الخردلي من تصميم المصمم اللبناني العالمي زهير مراد. الفستان عكس أناقة راقية وحضورًا مسرحيًا ينسجم مع أجواء العرض، وجاء بقصّة مدروسة أبرزت قوامها بانسيابية، مع لمسات تصميمية تحمل توقيع زهير مراد المعروف بالفخامة والتفاصيل الأنثوية.

اختيار اللون الخردلي أضفى دفئًا وتميّزًا على الإطلالة، ومنحها حضورًا بصريًا قويًا تحت أضواء المسرح، فيما عزز التصميم من التوازن بين الأناقة الكلاسيكية والطابع الاستعراضي للعرض.