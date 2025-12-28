The global star Nicole Scherzinger appeared in a striking look during her recent performance at Disneyland, where she chose a mustard-colored dress designed by the renowned Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The dress reflected sophisticated elegance and a theatrical presence that harmonized with the atmosphere of the show, featuring a carefully crafted silhouette that highlighted her figure gracefully, along with design touches that bear the signature of Zuhair Murad, known for luxury and feminine details.

The choice of mustard color added warmth and uniqueness to the look, giving her a strong visual presence under the stage lights, while the design enhanced the balance between classic elegance and the showy character of the performance.