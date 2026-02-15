تألقت هيفاء وهبي بإطلالة آسرة خطفت الأنظار، حيث اختارت فستاناً أحمر مطرزاً بالكامل بتفاصيل دقيقة عكست فخامة التصميم ودقته في آنٍ واحد. جاء القصّ محدداً للقوام بأسلوب أنيق ومتوازن، أبرز انسيابية الخطوط ومنح الإطلالة طابعاً أنثوياً جريئاً دون مبالغة، في معادلة دقيقة بين الجرأة والرقي.

التطريز المتقن على كامل الفستان أضفى بعداً بصرياً غنياً، إذ تداخلت الخيوط والزخارف لتمنح القطعة عمقاً ولمعاناً مدروساً تحت الإضاءة، ما عزز حضور اللون الأحمر بوصفه لوناً يرتبط بالقوة والثقة. أما القصة فبدت مصممة بعناية لتحتضن القوام بسلاسة، مع تركيز واضح على إبراز التفاصيل بطريقة راقية تحافظ على توازن الإطلالة.

واختارت هيفاء أن تترك شعرها الأسود منسدلاً بانسيابية طبيعية، في خطوة منحت المظهر بعداً كلاسيكياً يعزز من جاذبية الفستان دون تشتيت بصري. هذا التناغم بين لون الشعر الداكن والفستان الأحمر القوي خلق تبايناً جذاباً أضفى على الإطلالة حضوراً لافتاً ومتكاملاً، لتؤكد من جديد قدرتها على اختيار تصاميم تعكس شخصيتها الواثقة وتكرّس مكانتها كأيقونة في عالم الموضة.