استقبل رئيس مجلس الشيوخ الإسباني بيدرو رويّان أوخيدا، في مقرّ مجلس الشيوخ بالعاصمة مدريد، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.
وشهدَ اللقاءُ مناقشةَ تعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين الرابطة ومجلس الشيوخ الإسباني، إلى جانب بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ولا سيما ذات الصلة بالأهمية الملحّة لتعزيز قيَم الحوار الفعّال والتواصل بين الحضارات والثقافات، لتعزيز سلامها ووئامها في مواجهة مهدّدات الصراع الحضاري، إضافةً إلى استعراض جانبٍ من مبادرات رابطة العالم الإسلامي المُوجَّهة لخدمة الأقليّات الإسلامية وتعزيز اندماجها الإيجابي في مجتمعاتها الوطنية.
The President of the Spanish Senate, Pedro Royán Oquida, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Senate headquarters in the capital, Madrid.
During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between the League and the Spanish Senate, as well as addressing a number of topics of mutual interest, particularly those related to the urgent importance of promoting the values of effective dialogue and communication between civilizations and cultures, to enhance their peace and harmony in the face of threats of civilizational conflict. Additionally, they reviewed some of the initiatives of the Muslim World League aimed at serving Muslim minorities and promoting their positive integration into their national communities.