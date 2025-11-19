استقبل رئيس مجلس الشيوخ الإسباني بيدرو رويّان أوخيدا، في مقرّ مجلس الشيوخ بالعاصمة مدريد، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.


وشهدَ اللقاءُ مناقشةَ تعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين الرابطة ومجلس الشيوخ الإسباني، إلى جانب بحث عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، ولا سيما ذات الصلة بالأهمية الملحّة لتعزيز قيَم الحوار الفعّال والتواصل بين الحضارات والثقافات، لتعزيز سلامها ووئامها في مواجهة مهدّدات الصراع الحضاري، إضافةً إلى استعراض جانبٍ من مبادرات رابطة العالم الإسلامي المُوجَّهة لخدمة الأقليّات الإسلامية وتعزيز اندماجها الإيجابي في مجتمعاتها الوطنية.