The President of the Spanish Senate, Pedro Royán Oquida, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Senate headquarters in the capital, Madrid.

During the meeting, they discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation between the League and the Spanish Senate, as well as addressing a number of topics of mutual interest, particularly those related to the urgent importance of promoting the values of effective dialogue and communication between civilizations and cultures, to enhance their peace and harmony in the face of threats of civilizational conflict. Additionally, they reviewed some of the initiatives of the Muslim World League aimed at serving Muslim minorities and promoting their positive integration into their national communities.