أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف أن إستراتيجية التعدين في المملكة ترتكز بشكل جوهري على توطين عمليات المعالجة والتصنيع، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التوجه ليس مجرد خيار إستراتيجي فحسب، بل هو نابع من ميزة تنافسية فريدة تمتلكها المملكة، تتمثل في التكامل بين وفرة الموارد المعدنية، ومصادر الطاقة، والموقع الجغرافي المتميز.

جاء ذلك خلال مؤتمرٍ إعلامي عُقد في الرياض عقب اختتام أعمال الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي، ضمن النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، بمشاركة نائب الوزير لشؤون التعدين المهندس خالد بن صالح المديفر، ونائب رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي للبنية التحتية فاليري ليفكوف، والرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس الدولي للتعدين والمعادن (ICMM) روهيتش داوان.

وقال الخريّف: «مسمى الوزارة -وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية- يعكس بوضوح توجه الدولة إلى ربط التعدين بالصناعة»، كاشفاً عن إنشاء منصة متخصصة لموازنة العرض والطلب لتحديد الاحتياجات المحلية، إذ ستعمل المملكة على تصدير الفائض من بعض المعادن، بينما ستسد الفجوات في معادن أخرى.

ونوّه بالنمو القياسي في عدد الدول المشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي، الذي قفز من 25 دولة في نسخته الأولى إلى أكثر من 100 دولة و59 منظمة دولية هذا العام، ما يؤكد على تحول المنتدى إلى منصة تقود قضية عالمية تخص مستقبل التعدين والمعادن.

من جانبه تناول نائب الوزير لشؤون التعدين، الأهمية الإستراتيجية للعناصر الأرضية النادرة، مؤكداً أنها أصبحت عصب الاقتصاد الحديث لدخولها في صناعات الروبوتات والسيارات الكهربائية والمغناطيس. وأشار إلى أن المملكة تعمل عبر «البرنامج الوطني للمعادن» لضمان توفر هذه المعادن للصناعات الوطنية.

وحول دعم التنمية في أفريقيا، أكد المديفر أن المملكة تعمل مع الشركاء الدوليين لإنشاء ممرات لوجستية وبنية تحتية شاملة للطاقة، والمياه، والنقل لتمكين الدول الأفريقية من استغلال ثرواتها المعدنية، إضافة إلى تحفيز عمليات الاستكشاف.

من جانبها، أوضحت نائب رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي، أنها كشفت خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس، عن إقرار إستراتيجية جديدة تهدف إلى زيادة دعم البنك لقطاع المعادن بمقدار خمسة أضعاف خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، مبينة أن هذه الإستراتيجية تهدف إلى تمكين الدول الغنية بالمعادن من تعظيم القيمة المضافة محليّاً عبر ثلاث ركائز هي تعزيز السياسات والحوكمة، والاستثمار المكثف في البنية التحتية الممكنة، وحشد رأس المال الخاص لسد الفجوة التمويلية الهائلة التي تقدر بـ500 مليار دولار.

وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي، استعرض، الرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس الدولي للتعدين والمعادن (ICMM)، تحدي القوى البشرية الذي يواجه قطاع التعدين، مشيراً إلى أن هناك حاجة لمضاعفة القوى العاملة من 3 إلى 5 مرات خلال العقدين القادمين، مشيداً بنجاح المملكة في تغيير الصورة الذهنية للقطاع وجذب الشباب إلى وظائف القطاع. وأوضح أن العمل جارٍ على «معيار تتبع النحاس» الجديد لسد الفجوات في المعايير الحالية وضمان موثوقية سلاسل الإمداد.