أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف أن إستراتيجية التعدين في المملكة ترتكز بشكل جوهري على توطين عمليات المعالجة والتصنيع، مشيراً إلى أن هذا التوجه ليس مجرد خيار إستراتيجي فحسب، بل هو نابع من ميزة تنافسية فريدة تمتلكها المملكة، تتمثل في التكامل بين وفرة الموارد المعدنية، ومصادر الطاقة، والموقع الجغرافي المتميز.
جاء ذلك خلال مؤتمرٍ إعلامي عُقد في الرياض عقب اختتام أعمال الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي، ضمن النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، بمشاركة نائب الوزير لشؤون التعدين المهندس خالد بن صالح المديفر، ونائب رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي للبنية التحتية فاليري ليفكوف، والرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس الدولي للتعدين والمعادن (ICMM) روهيتش داوان.
وقال الخريّف: «مسمى الوزارة -وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية- يعكس بوضوح توجه الدولة إلى ربط التعدين بالصناعة»، كاشفاً عن إنشاء منصة متخصصة لموازنة العرض والطلب لتحديد الاحتياجات المحلية، إذ ستعمل المملكة على تصدير الفائض من بعض المعادن، بينما ستسد الفجوات في معادن أخرى.
ونوّه بالنمو القياسي في عدد الدول المشاركة في الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي، الذي قفز من 25 دولة في نسخته الأولى إلى أكثر من 100 دولة و59 منظمة دولية هذا العام، ما يؤكد على تحول المنتدى إلى منصة تقود قضية عالمية تخص مستقبل التعدين والمعادن.
من جانبه تناول نائب الوزير لشؤون التعدين، الأهمية الإستراتيجية للعناصر الأرضية النادرة، مؤكداً أنها أصبحت عصب الاقتصاد الحديث لدخولها في صناعات الروبوتات والسيارات الكهربائية والمغناطيس. وأشار إلى أن المملكة تعمل عبر «البرنامج الوطني للمعادن» لضمان توفر هذه المعادن للصناعات الوطنية.
وحول دعم التنمية في أفريقيا، أكد المديفر أن المملكة تعمل مع الشركاء الدوليين لإنشاء ممرات لوجستية وبنية تحتية شاملة للطاقة، والمياه، والنقل لتمكين الدول الأفريقية من استغلال ثرواتها المعدنية، إضافة إلى تحفيز عمليات الاستكشاف.
من جانبها، أوضحت نائب رئيس مجموعة البنك الدولي، أنها كشفت خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس، عن إقرار إستراتيجية جديدة تهدف إلى زيادة دعم البنك لقطاع المعادن بمقدار خمسة أضعاف خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، مبينة أن هذه الإستراتيجية تهدف إلى تمكين الدول الغنية بالمعادن من تعظيم القيمة المضافة محليّاً عبر ثلاث ركائز هي تعزيز السياسات والحوكمة، والاستثمار المكثف في البنية التحتية الممكنة، وحشد رأس المال الخاص لسد الفجوة التمويلية الهائلة التي تقدر بـ500 مليار دولار.
وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي، استعرض، الرئيس التنفيذي للمجلس الدولي للتعدين والمعادن (ICMM)، تحدي القوى البشرية الذي يواجه قطاع التعدين، مشيراً إلى أن هناك حاجة لمضاعفة القوى العاملة من 3 إلى 5 مرات خلال العقدين القادمين، مشيداً بنجاح المملكة في تغيير الصورة الذهنية للقطاع وجذب الشباب إلى وظائف القطاع. وأوضح أن العمل جارٍ على «معيار تتبع النحاس» الجديد لسد الفجوات في المعايير الحالية وضمان موثوقية سلاسل الإمداد.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the mining strategy in the Kingdom is fundamentally based on localizing processing and manufacturing operations, noting that this approach is not just a strategic choice, but stems from a unique competitive advantage that the Kingdom possesses, represented in the integration of abundant mineral resources, energy sources, and a distinguished geographical location.
This was stated during a press conference held in Riyadh following the conclusion of the international ministerial meeting, part of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, with the participation of the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the Vice President of the World Bank Group for Infrastructure, Valerie Levkov, and the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Rohit Dhawan.
Al-Khorayef said: “The name of the ministry - the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources - clearly reflects the state's direction to link mining with industry,” revealing the establishment of a specialized platform to balance supply and demand to identify local needs, as the Kingdom will work on exporting the surplus of some minerals while filling the gaps in others.
He noted the record growth in the number of countries participating in the international ministerial meeting, which jumped from 25 countries in its first edition to more than 100 countries and 59 international organizations this year, confirming the forum's transformation into a platform that leads a global issue concerning the future of mining and minerals.
For his part, the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs addressed the strategic importance of rare earth elements, emphasizing that they have become the backbone of the modern economy due to their entry into robotics, electric vehicles, and magnets. He pointed out that the Kingdom is working through the “National Minerals Program” to ensure the availability of these minerals for national industries.
Regarding support for development in Africa, Al-Mudaifer confirmed that the Kingdom is working with international partners to create logistical corridors and comprehensive infrastructure for energy, water, and transport to enable African countries to exploit their mineral wealth, in addition to stimulating exploration activities.
For her part, the Vice President of the World Bank Group stated that during the fifth international ministerial meeting, a new strategy was approved aimed at increasing the bank's support for the minerals sector by five times over the next five years, indicating that this strategy aims to empower mineral-rich countries to maximize local added value through three pillars: enhancing policies and governance, intensive investment in enabling infrastructure, and mobilizing private capital to bridge the enormous financing gap estimated at $500 billion.
During the press conference, the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) discussed the challenge of human resources facing the mining sector, noting that there is a need to multiply the workforce by 3 to 5 times over the next two decades, praising the Kingdom's success in changing the perception of the sector and attracting youth to jobs in the sector. He explained that work is underway on the new “Copper Traceability Standard” to fill gaps in current standards and ensure the reliability of supply chains.