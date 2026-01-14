The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, confirmed that the mining strategy in the Kingdom is fundamentally based on localizing processing and manufacturing operations, noting that this approach is not just a strategic choice, but stems from a unique competitive advantage that the Kingdom possesses, represented in the integration of abundant mineral resources, energy sources, and a distinguished geographical location.

This was stated during a press conference held in Riyadh following the conclusion of the international ministerial meeting, part of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, with the participation of the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs, Engineer Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, the Vice President of the World Bank Group for Infrastructure, Valerie Levkov, and the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Rohit Dhawan.

Al-Khorayef said: “The name of the ministry - the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources - clearly reflects the state's direction to link mining with industry,” revealing the establishment of a specialized platform to balance supply and demand to identify local needs, as the Kingdom will work on exporting the surplus of some minerals while filling the gaps in others.

He noted the record growth in the number of countries participating in the international ministerial meeting, which jumped from 25 countries in its first edition to more than 100 countries and 59 international organizations this year, confirming the forum's transformation into a platform that leads a global issue concerning the future of mining and minerals.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Mining Affairs addressed the strategic importance of rare earth elements, emphasizing that they have become the backbone of the modern economy due to their entry into robotics, electric vehicles, and magnets. He pointed out that the Kingdom is working through the “National Minerals Program” to ensure the availability of these minerals for national industries.

Regarding support for development in Africa, Al-Mudaifer confirmed that the Kingdom is working with international partners to create logistical corridors and comprehensive infrastructure for energy, water, and transport to enable African countries to exploit their mineral wealth, in addition to stimulating exploration activities.

For her part, the Vice President of the World Bank Group stated that during the fifth international ministerial meeting, a new strategy was approved aimed at increasing the bank's support for the minerals sector by five times over the next five years, indicating that this strategy aims to empower mineral-rich countries to maximize local added value through three pillars: enhancing policies and governance, intensive investment in enabling infrastructure, and mobilizing private capital to bridge the enormous financing gap estimated at $500 billion.

During the press conference, the CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) discussed the challenge of human resources facing the mining sector, noting that there is a need to multiply the workforce by 3 to 5 times over the next two decades, praising the Kingdom's success in changing the perception of the sector and attracting youth to jobs in the sector. He explained that work is underway on the new “Copper Traceability Standard” to fill gaps in current standards and ensure the reliability of supply chains.