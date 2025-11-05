أطلق SNB محفظة تمويلية بقيمة 5 مليارات ريال مخصصة لدعم المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، وذلك خلال مشاركته في ملتقى بيبان 25 الذي تنظمه الهيئة العامة للمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة «منشآت» تحت شعار «وجهة عالمية للفرص»، والمقام خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 8 نوفمبر في مركز واجهة الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات.

ويهدف SNB من خلال هذه المحفظة إلى تقديم حلول تمويلية مرنة ومبتكرة تلبي احتياجات رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة في مختلف مراحل مشاريعهم، وتسهم في توسيع نشاطهم وتعزيز استدامة ونمو أعمالهم، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 في دعم القطاع الخاص وتنمية الاقتصاد الوطني.

ويمثل إطلاق هذه المبادرة امتدادًا لالتزام SNB المتواصل بتمكين رواد الأعمال وتعزيز دور المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة باعتبارها ركيزة أساسية للاقتصاد الوطني ومحركاً رئيسياً للتنمية المستدامة. كما يجسد هذا الإطلاق حرص SNB على تقديم حلول تمويلية متكاملة تسهم في تمكين هذا القطاع الحيوي وتعزيز مساهمته الفاعلة في الاقتصاد السعودي.