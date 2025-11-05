SNB launched a financing portfolio worth 5 billion riyals dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises during its participation in the 25th Biban Forum organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises "Monsha'at" under the slogan "A Global Destination for Opportunities," which is taking place from November 5 to 8 at the Riyadh Front for Exhibitions and Conferences.

Through this portfolio, SNB aims to provide flexible and innovative financing solutions that meet the needs of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises at various stages of their projects, contributing to the expansion of their activities and enhancing the sustainability and growth of their businesses, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to support the private sector and develop the national economy.

The launch of this initiative represents an extension of SNB's ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and enhancing the role of small and medium-sized enterprises as a fundamental pillar of the national economy and a key driver of sustainable development. This launch also reflects SNB's dedication to providing integrated financing solutions that contribute to empowering this vital sector and enhancing its effective contribution to the Saudi economy.