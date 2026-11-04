قالت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقرير اليوم الثلاثاء: «إن أوروبا تشهد دخول موسم التدفئة الشتوي بأدنى مستويات لمخزونات الغاز الطبيعي منذ 13 عامًا، ما يؤدي إلى استمرار شح الإمدادات في أسواق الغاز العالمية حتى عام 2027، ويزيد من اعتماد المنطقة على إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال لتلبية ذروة الطلب الموسمي».

وتوقع التقرير أن ينخفض المعروض العالمي من الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنسبة 3%، أي ما يعادل نحو 20 مليار متر مكعب، في عام 2026، وأن يتراجع الطلب العالمي بما يقارب 65 مليار متر مكعب، وانخفاض استهلاك الغاز في القطاع الصناعي في أوروبا، والتحول من استخدام الغاز إلى الفحم في قطاع توليد الطاقة.

وأوضح أن التوقف الفعلي لتدفقات الغاز الطبيعي المسال مروره عبر مضيق هرمز، وهو ما أدى إلى انخفاض شحنات الغاز من قطر والإمارات بأكثر من 60 مليار متر مكعب في الفترة ما بين مارس وأكتوبر من هذا العام.

ولفت التقرير إلى أن انخفاض مستويات تخزين الغاز في أوروبا، ومحدودية خيارات التخزين في الدول المستوردة للغاز الطبيعي المسال في آسيا وأمريكا الجنوبية، قد يؤدي إلى اشتداد المنافسة على شحنات الغاز الطبيعي المسال خلال الأشهر المقبلة، ما يفرض ضغوطًا تصاعدية على الأسعار الفورية، لا سيما في فترات ذروة الطلب.