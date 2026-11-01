أكد رئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، أن العالم الإسلامي يمتلك رؤوس أموال وموارد وأسواقاً وطاقات بشرية تؤهله ليكون قوة اقتصادية أكثر تأثيراً، مشدداً على أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في تحويل هذه الإمكانات إلى استثمارات ومشاريع وشراكات تحقق المصالح المشتركة بين الدول الإسلامية.
جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في افتتاح النسخة الثانية من قمة قادة الأعمال، التي تنظمها الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية تحت شعار «التقارب الكبير» في مدينة إسطنبول، على هامش الدورة الـ42 للجنة الدائمة للتعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي «كومسيك»، بحضور وزير التجارة التركي الدكتور عمر بولات.
عبدالله صالح كامل يلقي كلمته خلال قمة قادة الأعمال في إسطنبول.
وأعلن كامل تدشين الفصل الأوروبي لمبادرة «B57+»، على أن تنطلق أولى أنشطته من العاصمة البلجيكية بروكسل خلال الأسابيع القادمة، بهدف بناء جسور التواصل الاقتصادي وتعزيز الشراكات التجارية والاستثمارية بين مجتمعات الأعمال في الدول الـ57 الأعضاء بمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي ونظيراتها الأوروبية.
وأوضح أن المبادرة، التي أطلقتها الغرفة الإسلامية عام 2025 بإشراف مباشر من نائب الرئيس التركي جودت يلماز، تستهدف جمع قادة الأعمال من الدول الإسلامية ونظرائهم حول العالم، وتحويل الحوارات الاقتصادية إلى مشاريع واستثمارات وشراكات مستدامة.
وأشاد بدعم اتحاد الغرف والبورصات التركية «TOBB» ورئيسه رفعت حصارجيكلي أوغلو لاستعدادات إطلاق الفصل الأوروبي، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى افتتاح مكتب للمبادرة بمقر الاتحاد في بروكسل خلال الفترة القادمة.
وأشار إلى أن القمة سبقتها فعاليات متخصصة في تسوية النزاعات التجارية عبر الوساطة والتحكيم، بمشاركة مراكز من الدول الإسلامية وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة وكندا، مؤكداً أن تعزيز الثقة في بيئة الأعمال يمثل ركيزة أساسية لجذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية، خصوصاً في الدول الأقل نمواً.
وشدد كامل على أن التكامل الصناعي واللوجستي بين الدول الإسلامية أصبح ضرورة لتعزيز استقرار سلاسل الإمداد وتسهيل حركة التجارة وزيادة الصادرات، لافتاً إلى أن نجاح المبادرات الاقتصادية لا يقاس بعدد الاجتماعات، وإنما بحجم المشاريع والاستثمارات والشراكات التي تتحقق على أرض الواقع.
وأكد تطلع الغرفة الإسلامية إلى تحويل مبادرة «B57+» إلى منصة دائمة للتعاون بين قادة الأعمال على مدار العام، بما يضمن انتقال الأفكار إلى مبادرات، والمبادرات إلى مشاريع، وصولاً إلى تحقيق أثر اقتصادي ملموس ومستدام.
يذكر أن مبادرة «B57+» تعمل عبر ثلاث منصات رئيسية، تشمل قمة قادة الأعمال السنوية، وبرنامج تسوية النزاعات التجارية بالوساطة والتحكيم، والفصل الأوروبي الذي تنطلق أنشطته من بروكسل، فيما تتولى الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية، التي تأسست عام 1977 وتتخذ من كراتشي مقراً رئيسياً لها، دعم التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري بين الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي.
عبدالله صالح كامل خلال تقديم درع تذكاري في قمة قادة الأعمال بإسطنبول
The Chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, confirmed that the Islamic world possesses capital, resources, markets, and human potential that qualify it to be a more influential economic power, emphasizing that the real challenge lies in transforming these potentials into investments, projects, and partnerships that achieve mutual interests among Islamic countries.
This was stated during his speech at the opening of the second edition of the Business Leaders Summit, organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry under the slogan "The Great Convergence" in Istanbul, on the sidelines of the 42nd session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), in the presence of Turkish Minister of Trade Dr. Omar Bulat.
عبدالله صالح كامل يلقي كلمته خلال قمة قادة الأعمال في إسطنبول.
Kamel announced the launch of the European chapter of the "B57+" initiative, with its first activities set to begin from the Belgian capital, Brussels, in the coming weeks, aiming to build bridges for economic communication and enhance trade and investment partnerships between the business communities in the 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and their European counterparts.
He explained that the initiative, which was launched by the Islamic Chamber in 2025 under the direct supervision of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, aims to bring together business leaders from Islamic countries and their counterparts around the world, transforming economic dialogues into sustainable projects, investments, and partnerships.
He praised the support of the Union of Turkish Chambers and Exchanges (TOBB) and its president, Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, for the preparations to launch the European chapter, expressing his hope to open an office for the initiative at the Union's headquarters in Brussels in the near future.
He noted that the summit was preceded by specialized activities in resolving trade disputes through mediation and arbitration, with the participation of centers from Islamic countries, Britain, the United States, and Canada, emphasizing that building trust in the business environment is a fundamental pillar for attracting foreign investments, especially in least developed countries.
Kamel stressed that industrial and logistical integration among Islamic countries has become a necessity to enhance the stability of supply chains, facilitate trade movement, and increase exports, pointing out that the success of economic initiatives is not measured by the number of meetings, but by the volume of projects, investments, and partnerships that are realized on the ground.
He affirmed the Islamic Chamber's aspiration to transform the "B57+" initiative into a permanent platform for cooperation among business leaders throughout the year, ensuring that ideas transition into initiatives, and initiatives into projects, ultimately achieving a tangible and sustainable economic impact.
It is worth noting that the "B57+" initiative operates through three main platforms, including the annual Business Leaders Summit, a trade dispute resolution program through mediation and arbitration, and the European chapter, which will launch its activities from Brussels, while the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1977 and headquartered in Karachi, supports economic and trade cooperation among the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
عبدالله صالح كامل خلال تقديم درع تذكاري في قمة قادة الأعمال بإسطنبول