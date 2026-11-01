أكد رئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، أن العالم الإسلامي يمتلك رؤوس أموال وموارد وأسواقاً وطاقات بشرية تؤهله ليكون قوة اقتصادية أكثر تأثيراً، مشدداً على أن التحدي الحقيقي يكمن في تحويل هذه الإمكانات إلى استثمارات ومشاريع وشراكات تحقق المصالح المشتركة بين الدول الإسلامية.


جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في افتتاح النسخة الثانية من قمة قادة الأعمال، التي تنظمها الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية تحت شعار «التقارب الكبير» في مدينة إسطنبول، على هامش الدورة الـ42 للجنة الدائمة للتعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي «كومسيك»، بحضور وزير التجارة التركي الدكتور عمر بولات.

عبدالله صالح كامل يلقي كلمته خلال قمة قادة الأعمال في إسطنبول.

عبدالله صالح كامل يلقي كلمته خلال قمة قادة الأعمال في إسطنبول.

وأعلن كامل تدشين الفصل الأوروبي لمبادرة «B57+»، على أن تنطلق أولى أنشطته من العاصمة البلجيكية بروكسل خلال الأسابيع القادمة، بهدف بناء جسور التواصل الاقتصادي وتعزيز الشراكات التجارية والاستثمارية بين مجتمعات الأعمال في الدول الـ57 الأعضاء بمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي ونظيراتها الأوروبية.


وأوضح أن المبادرة، التي أطلقتها الغرفة الإسلامية عام 2025 بإشراف مباشر من نائب الرئيس التركي جودت يلماز، تستهدف جمع قادة الأعمال من الدول الإسلامية ونظرائهم حول العالم، وتحويل الحوارات الاقتصادية إلى مشاريع واستثمارات وشراكات مستدامة.


وأشاد بدعم اتحاد الغرف والبورصات التركية «TOBB» ورئيسه رفعت حصارجيكلي أوغلو لاستعدادات إطلاق الفصل الأوروبي، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى افتتاح مكتب للمبادرة بمقر الاتحاد في بروكسل خلال الفترة القادمة.


وأشار إلى أن القمة سبقتها فعاليات متخصصة في تسوية النزاعات التجارية عبر الوساطة والتحكيم، بمشاركة مراكز من الدول الإسلامية وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة وكندا، مؤكداً أن تعزيز الثقة في بيئة الأعمال يمثل ركيزة أساسية لجذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية، خصوصاً في الدول الأقل نمواً.


وشدد كامل على أن التكامل الصناعي واللوجستي بين الدول الإسلامية أصبح ضرورة لتعزيز استقرار سلاسل الإمداد وتسهيل حركة التجارة وزيادة الصادرات، لافتاً إلى أن نجاح المبادرات الاقتصادية لا يقاس بعدد الاجتماعات، وإنما بحجم المشاريع والاستثمارات والشراكات التي تتحقق على أرض الواقع.


وأكد تطلع الغرفة الإسلامية إلى تحويل مبادرة «B57+» إلى منصة دائمة للتعاون بين قادة الأعمال على مدار العام، بما يضمن انتقال الأفكار إلى مبادرات، والمبادرات إلى مشاريع، وصولاً إلى تحقيق أثر اقتصادي ملموس ومستدام.


يذكر أن مبادرة «B57+» تعمل عبر ثلاث منصات رئيسية، تشمل قمة قادة الأعمال السنوية، وبرنامج تسوية النزاعات التجارية بالوساطة والتحكيم، والفصل الأوروبي الذي تنطلق أنشطته من بروكسل، فيما تتولى الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية، التي تأسست عام 1977 وتتخذ من كراتشي مقراً رئيسياً لها، دعم التعاون الاقتصادي والتجاري بين الدول الأعضاء في منظمة التعاون الإسلامي.

عبدالله صالح كامل خلال تقديم درع تذكاري في قمة قادة الأعمال بإسطنبول

عبدالله صالح كامل خلال تقديم درع تذكاري في قمة قادة الأعمال بإسطنبول