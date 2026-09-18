قررت كوريا الجنوبية تمديد خفض ضريبة الوقود لمدة شهرين إضافيين حتى نهاية نوفمبر، لتخفيف أعباء تكاليف الوقود على المواطنين، في ظل استمرار التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، بحسب ما أعلنت وزارة المالية والاقتصاد اليوم (الجمعة).


وتبقي الحكومة بذلك على برنامج خفض الضريبة بنسبة 15% على البنزين و25% على الديزل وغاز البوتان حتى نهاية شهر نوفمبر، بعدما كان من المقرر انتهاء العمل به بنهاية سبتمبر الجاري.


وأكدت الوزارة أن القرار يراعي قدرة البلاد على التعامل مع احتمال زيادة تقلبات أسعار النفط، مع الإبقاء على تخفيضات أكبر للديزل والبوتان.


ويُعد الديزل مهماً للأنشطة الصناعية وقطاع الخدمات اللوجستية، بينما يستخدم البوتان على نطاق واسع وقوداً للشاحنات الصغيرة، بحسب الوزارة.