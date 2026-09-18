South Korea has decided to extend the fuel tax reduction for an additional two months until the end of November, in order to alleviate the burden of fuel costs on citizens, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy announced today (Friday).



The government will thus maintain the tax reduction program of 15% on gasoline and 25% on diesel and butane until the end of November, after it was originally scheduled to end at the end of September.



The ministry confirmed that the decision takes into account the country's ability to handle the potential increase in oil price volatility, while keeping larger reductions for diesel and butane.



Diesel is important for industrial activities and the logistics sector, while butane is widely used as fuel for small trucks, according to the ministry.