Leaders of the BRICS nations will meet (on Saturday) at a summit in the Indian capital, New Delhi, which is expected to be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two-day conference of the group is set to include exchanges on global and regional issues.

The situation in the Middle East is likely to top the agenda, including the conflict centered around the Strait of Hormuz, a major trade route for oil and fertilizers.

One of the group's goals, which sees itself as a counterbalance to the West, is to reach consensus on geopolitical issues.

Members also intend to coordinate more closely in the areas of trade, technology development, energy supplies, and climate policy.