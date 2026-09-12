يجتمع قادة دول مجموعة بريكس (السبت) في قمة في العاصمة الهندية نيودلهي، من المتوقع أن يحضرها الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ.

ومن المقرر أن يتضمن مؤتمر المجموعة الذي يستمر يومين تبادلات حول القضايا العالمية والإقليمية.

ويرجح أن يتصدر الوضع في الشرق الأوسط جدول الأعمال، بما في ذلك النزاع المتمركز حول مضيق هرمز، وهو طريق تجاري رئيسي للنفط والأسمدة.

وأحد أهداف المجموعة، التي تعتبر نفسها بمثابة ثقل موازن للغرب، هو التوافق بشأن القضايا الجيوسياسية.

ويعتزم الأعضاء أيضاً التنسيق بشكل أوثق في مجالات التجارة وتطوير التكنولوجيا وإمدادات الطاقة وسياسة المناخ.