وقّعت شركة عِلم، الرائدة في الحلول الرقمية، و«مجموعة روشن»، المطور العقاري الرائد متعدد الأصول وإحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، اتفاقية لتطوير وإطلاق منصة «أنمى»، وهي منصة رقمية متكاملة للمشتريات الإنشائية مع قطاع الأعمال. توفر سوقًا رقمية مفتوحة تربط المطورين العقاريين والمقاولين والمصنعين والموردين على مستوى المملكة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة عمليات الشراء والتوريد وتعزيز التكامل بين مختلف أطراف القطاع.

وتوفر «أنمى» رحلة متكاملة للمشتريات الإنشائية، تبدأ من استعراض مواد ومنتجات البناء وطلب عروض الأسعار وإدارة المنافسات، مروراً باختيار العروض وإبرام العقود وإصدار طلبات الشراء وإدارة المدفوعات، وصولاً إلى متابعة عمليات التوريد، بما يساهم في تعزيز الشفافية وتبسيط الإجراءات وتسريع دورة المشتريات والتوريد.

كما تتيح المنصة للمصانع والموردين والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة فرص أكبر في المشاركة في الأعمال ومشاريع التطوير والإنشاء في المملكة، مع توفير آليات تحقق شفافية كاملة لجميع الأطراف ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز فرص نمو المنشآت الوطنية وقدرتها على المنافسة والتوسع.

وتجمع الاتفاقية بين خبرة «مجموعة روشن» في تطوير المشاريع والمجتمعات المتكاملة وفهم احتياجات قطاع التطوير العقاري وسلاسل الإمداد، وخبرة «عِلم» في تطوير وتشغيل المنصات والحلول الرقمية الموثوقة، بهدف بناء نموذج رقمي متكامل يستجيب لاحتياجات السوق ويسهم في تطوير منظومة المشتريات الإنشائية في المملكة.

وتأتي الاتفاقية دعماً للتحول الرقمي في قطاع التطوير العقاري والتشييد والبناء، وتعزيزاً للمحتوى المحلي عبر توسيع الفرص أمام المصانع والموردين الوطنيين والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة للمشاركة في سلاسل الإمداد والمشروعات التنموية، بما يسهم في رفع تنافسية القطاع ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.