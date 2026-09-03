The company "Elm," a leader in digital solutions, and "Roshn Group," a leading multi-asset real estate developer and one of the Public Investment Fund companies, have signed an agreement to develop and launch the "Anmi" platform, which is a comprehensive digital platform for construction procurement with the business sector. It provides an open digital marketplace that connects real estate developers, contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers across the Kingdom, contributing to enhancing the efficiency of purchasing and supply operations and strengthening integration among various parties in the sector.

"Anmi" offers a complete journey for construction procurement, starting from browsing construction materials and products, requesting price quotes, and managing competitions, through to selecting offers, concluding contracts, issuing purchase orders, and managing payments, all the way to tracking supply operations, which contributes to enhancing transparency, simplifying procedures, and speeding up the procurement and supply cycle.

The platform also provides factories, suppliers, and small and medium enterprises with greater opportunities to participate in business and development and construction projects in the Kingdom, while ensuring mechanisms that achieve complete transparency for all relevant parties, thereby enhancing the growth opportunities of national enterprises and their ability to compete and expand.

The agreement combines "Roshn Group's" expertise in developing integrated projects and communities with an understanding of the needs of the real estate development sector and supply chains, and "Elm's" experience in developing and operating reliable digital platforms and solutions, with the aim of building a comprehensive digital model that responds to market needs and contributes to the development of the construction procurement ecosystem in the Kingdom.

This agreement supports the digital transformation in the real estate development and construction sector and enhances local content by expanding opportunities for national factories, suppliers, and small and medium enterprises to participate in supply chains and development projects, thereby contributing to increasing the competitiveness of the sector and supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.