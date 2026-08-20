أكدت وزارة النفط العراقية قرب حدوث انفراجة في توفير مادة البنزين بمحطات التعبئة، وذلك بعد رسو ناقلة محملة بالبنزين وبدء عمليات التفريغ.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة النفط، سليم الركابي: «إن ما شهدته بعض محطات التعبئة لا يرقى إلى مستوى الأزمة الحقيقية، إذ تحرص الوزارة على تغطية كامل الحاجة المحلية في جميع محافظات البلاد وتلافي الفارق السلبي بين معدلات الإنتاج والاستهلاك عبر الاستيراد من الخارج لضمان توازن الإمدادات».

وأوضح الركابي أن «التأخير المؤقت يعود إلى تأخر رسو إحدى الناقلات المحملة بالبنزين المحسن في الموانئ الجنوبية، الأمر الذي انعكس على جدول تفريغ الحمولة وتغذية المحطات».

إضافة 5 ملايين لتر

وأضاف الركابي أن «الناقلة رست وبدأت بالفعل عمليات إفراغ حمولتها، ما سيسهم في انفراج التجهيز في محطات الوقود بشكل كامل خلال فترة وجيزة».

وقبل أيام، أكدت وزارة النفط العراقية حرصها على تطوير مشاريع التصفية، ولا سيما المشاريع التي تركز على إنتاج المشتقات النفطية لتلبية الطلب المحلي وتقليل الاستيراد من الخارج، مشيرة إلى أن مشروع التكسير بالعامل المساعد يضيف 5 ملايين لتر من البنزين يومياً.

تطوير مشاريع التصفية

وقال الركابي: «الوزارة حرصت على تطوير مشاريع التصفية، خصوصاً تلك التي تركز على إنتاج المنتجات البيضاء، لسد الحاجة المحلية منها وتقليل استيرادها، ولا سيما البنزين وزيت الغاز».

وأضاف: «من بين المشاريع العملاقة التي حرصت الوزارة على إنجازها، مشروع التكسير بالعامل المساعد (FCC) في مصفاة البصرة».

وبين أن المشروع أُنجز من قبل شركة JGC اليابانية، التي بدأت استئناف العمل بعد توقفها بسبب الأوضاع في المنطقة".

وأفاد أن المشروع يُعد استراتيجياً، كونه سيضيف نحو 4 إلى 5 ملايين لتر من البنزين عالي الأوكتان، فضلاً عن 10 ملايين لتر من زيت الغاز.