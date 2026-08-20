The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed the imminent breakthrough in providing gasoline at filling stations, following the docking of a tanker loaded with gasoline and the commencement of unloading operations.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Oil, Saleem Al-Rakabi, stated: "What some filling stations have witnessed does not rise to the level of a real crisis, as the ministry is keen to cover the entire local demand in all provinces of the country and to mitigate the negative gap between production and consumption rates through imports from abroad to ensure supply balance."



Al-Rakabi explained that "the temporary delay is due to the late docking of one of the tankers loaded with refined gasoline at the southern ports, which reflected on the unloading schedule and the supply to the stations."



Adding 5 million liters



He added that "the tanker has docked and unloading operations have already begun, which will contribute to a complete easing of supply at fuel stations in a short period."



A few days ago, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed its commitment to developing refining projects, particularly those focused on producing petroleum derivatives to meet local demand and reduce imports from abroad, noting that the catalytic cracking project adds 5 million liters of gasoline daily.



Developing Refining Projects



Al-Rakabi said: "The ministry has been keen to develop refining projects, especially those that focus on producing white products, to meet local needs and reduce imports, particularly gasoline and gas oil."



He added: "Among the giant projects that the ministry has been keen to complete is the catalytic cracking project (FCC) at the Basra refinery."



He indicated that the project was completed by the Japanese company JGC, which has resumed work after a halt due to the conditions in the region."



He reported that the project is considered strategic, as it will add about 4 to 5 million liters of high-octane gasoline, in addition to 10 million liters of gas oil.