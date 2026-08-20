أكدت وزارة النفط العراقية قرب حدوث انفراجة في توفير مادة البنزين بمحطات التعبئة، وذلك بعد رسو ناقلة محملة بالبنزين وبدء عمليات التفريغ.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة النفط، سليم الركابي: «إن ما شهدته بعض محطات التعبئة لا يرقى إلى مستوى الأزمة الحقيقية، إذ تحرص الوزارة على تغطية كامل الحاجة المحلية في جميع محافظات البلاد وتلافي الفارق السلبي بين معدلات الإنتاج والاستهلاك عبر الاستيراد من الخارج لضمان توازن الإمدادات».
وأوضح الركابي أن «التأخير المؤقت يعود إلى تأخر رسو إحدى الناقلات المحملة بالبنزين المحسن في الموانئ الجنوبية، الأمر الذي انعكس على جدول تفريغ الحمولة وتغذية المحطات».
إضافة 5 ملايين لتر
وأضاف الركابي أن «الناقلة رست وبدأت بالفعل عمليات إفراغ حمولتها، ما سيسهم في انفراج التجهيز في محطات الوقود بشكل كامل خلال فترة وجيزة».
وقبل أيام، أكدت وزارة النفط العراقية حرصها على تطوير مشاريع التصفية، ولا سيما المشاريع التي تركز على إنتاج المشتقات النفطية لتلبية الطلب المحلي وتقليل الاستيراد من الخارج، مشيرة إلى أن مشروع التكسير بالعامل المساعد يضيف 5 ملايين لتر من البنزين يومياً.
تطوير مشاريع التصفية
وقال الركابي: «الوزارة حرصت على تطوير مشاريع التصفية، خصوصاً تلك التي تركز على إنتاج المنتجات البيضاء، لسد الحاجة المحلية منها وتقليل استيرادها، ولا سيما البنزين وزيت الغاز».
وأضاف: «من بين المشاريع العملاقة التي حرصت الوزارة على إنجازها، مشروع التكسير بالعامل المساعد (FCC) في مصفاة البصرة».
وبين أن المشروع أُنجز من قبل شركة JGC اليابانية، التي بدأت استئناف العمل بعد توقفها بسبب الأوضاع في المنطقة".
وأفاد أن المشروع يُعد استراتيجياً، كونه سيضيف نحو 4 إلى 5 ملايين لتر من البنزين عالي الأوكتان، فضلاً عن 10 ملايين لتر من زيت الغاز.
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed the imminent breakthrough in providing gasoline at filling stations, following the docking of a tanker loaded with gasoline and the commencement of unloading operations.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Oil, Saleem Al-Rakabi, stated: "What some filling stations have witnessed does not rise to the level of a real crisis, as the ministry is keen to cover the entire local demand in all provinces of the country and to mitigate the negative gap between production and consumption rates through imports from abroad to ensure supply balance."
Al-Rakabi explained that "the temporary delay is due to the late docking of one of the tankers loaded with refined gasoline at the southern ports, which reflected on the unloading schedule and the supply to the stations."
Adding 5 million liters
He added that "the tanker has docked and unloading operations have already begun, which will contribute to a complete easing of supply at fuel stations in a short period."
A few days ago, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed its commitment to developing refining projects, particularly those focused on producing petroleum derivatives to meet local demand and reduce imports from abroad, noting that the catalytic cracking project adds 5 million liters of gasoline daily.
Developing Refining Projects
Al-Rakabi said: "The ministry has been keen to develop refining projects, especially those that focus on producing white products, to meet local needs and reduce imports, particularly gasoline and gas oil."
He added: "Among the giant projects that the ministry has been keen to complete is the catalytic cracking project (FCC) at the Basra refinery."
He indicated that the project was completed by the Japanese company JGC, which has resumed work after a halt due to the conditions in the region."
He reported that the project is considered strategic, as it will add about 4 to 5 million liters of high-octane gasoline, in addition to 10 million liters of gas oil.