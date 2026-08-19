كشفت شركة الراجحي المالية أن صافي ربح البنوك السعودية البالغ 24.9 مليار ريال في الربع الثاني من عام 2026 تجاوز التوقعات بنسبة 4%، مدفوعاً بصافي الدخل الممول، بزيادة 9% على أساس سنوي.
وأوضحت الشركة أنه لا يزال رأس المال جيداً في معظم البنوك، حيث تتجاوز نسب رأس المال الأساسي من المستوى الأول ورأس المال من المستوى الأول المتطلبات التنظيمية، وتحتفظ معظم البنوك بالمرونة اللازمة لمواصلة نمو الميزانية العمومية وتوزيعات الأرباح، لافتة إلى أن أبرز التحديات شملت عدم اليقين بشأن تخفيضات أسعار الفائدة والمخاطر الجيوسياسية.
نمو متتالٍ
وبحسب التقرير، نما صافي أرباح القطاع بنسبة 8% على أساس سنوي و4% على أساس ربع سنوي، متجاوزاً التوقعات بنسبة 4% (سواءً للشركات أو الأفراد)، حيث حققت 9 من أصل 10 بنوك نمواً متتالياً (بينما انخفض أداء بنك واحد فقط). كان نمو القروض متواضعاً نسبياً بنسبة 7% على أساس سنوي، إلا أن تحسن التسعير (تحسنت هوامش صافي الفائدة بمقدار 5 نقاط أساسية على أساس سنوي) وتحسن طفيف في ظروف السيولة أديا إلى نمو ملحوظ بنسبة 9% في صافي الدخل الممول.
مرونة عامة
وبينت شركة الأبحاث أن اتجاهات هامش صافي الفائدة القطاعي أظهرت مرونة عامة مع تحسن ملحوظ لدى البنوك الرائدة التي تركز على التجزئة، بينما شهدت بنوك الشركات اتجاهات متباينة، مما يشير إلى أن اتجاه الضغط الممتد لسنوات عدة يستقر بدلاً من أن ينعكس بشكل حاد.
وأشارت إلى أنه يعود التحسن إلى إعادة تسعير الأصول والقروض، وتحسين مزيج حسابات التوفير والحسابات الجارية، وتخفيف حدة المنافسة على الودائع نتيجة لتحسن السيولة وانخفاض سعر الفائدة بين البنوك في جنوب أفريقيا.
Al Rajhi Financial Company revealed that the net profit of Saudi banks, amounting to 24.9 billion riyals in the second quarter of 2026, exceeded expectations by 4%, driven by net funded income, which increased by 9% year-on-year.
The company indicated that capital remains strong in most banks, as the ratios of common equity tier 1 capital and tier 1 capital exceed regulatory requirements, and most banks maintain the necessary flexibility to continue growing their balance sheets and dividends, noting that the main challenges include uncertainty regarding interest rate cuts and geopolitical risks.
Consecutive Growth
According to the report, the net profits of the sector grew by 8% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter, exceeding expectations by 4% (for both corporations and individuals), with 9 out of 10 banks achieving consecutive growth (while only one bank's performance declined). Loan growth was relatively modest at 7% year-on-year; however, improved pricing (net interest margins improved by 5 basis points year-on-year) and a slight improvement in liquidity conditions led to a notable growth of 9% in net funded income.
Overall Resilience
The research company indicated that sector net interest margin trends showed overall resilience, with a significant improvement among leading retail-focused banks, while corporate banks experienced mixed trends, suggesting that the prolonged pressure trend over several years is stabilizing rather than sharply reversing.
It noted that the improvement is attributed to the repricing of assets and loans, an improved mix of savings and current accounts, and a reduction in competition for deposits due to improved liquidity and a decrease in interbank interest rates in South Africa.