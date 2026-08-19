Al Rajhi Financial Company revealed that the net profit of Saudi banks, amounting to 24.9 billion riyals in the second quarter of 2026, exceeded expectations by 4%, driven by net funded income, which increased by 9% year-on-year.



The company indicated that capital remains strong in most banks, as the ratios of common equity tier 1 capital and tier 1 capital exceed regulatory requirements, and most banks maintain the necessary flexibility to continue growing their balance sheets and dividends, noting that the main challenges include uncertainty regarding interest rate cuts and geopolitical risks.



Consecutive Growth



According to the report, the net profits of the sector grew by 8% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter, exceeding expectations by 4% (for both corporations and individuals), with 9 out of 10 banks achieving consecutive growth (while only one bank's performance declined). Loan growth was relatively modest at 7% year-on-year; however, improved pricing (net interest margins improved by 5 basis points year-on-year) and a slight improvement in liquidity conditions led to a notable growth of 9% in net funded income.



Overall Resilience



The research company indicated that sector net interest margin trends showed overall resilience, with a significant improvement among leading retail-focused banks, while corporate banks experienced mixed trends, suggesting that the prolonged pressure trend over several years is stabilizing rather than sharply reversing.



It noted that the improvement is attributed to the repricing of assets and loans, an improved mix of savings and current accounts, and a reduction in competition for deposits due to improved liquidity and a decrease in interbank interest rates in South Africa.