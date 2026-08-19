كشفت شركة الراجحي المالية أن صافي ربح البنوك السعودية البالغ 24.9 مليار ريال في الربع الثاني من عام 2026 تجاوز التوقعات بنسبة 4%، مدفوعاً بصافي الدخل الممول، بزيادة 9% على أساس سنوي.

وأوضحت الشركة أنه لا يزال رأس المال جيداً في معظم البنوك، حيث تتجاوز نسب رأس المال الأساسي من المستوى الأول ورأس المال من المستوى الأول المتطلبات التنظيمية، وتحتفظ معظم البنوك بالمرونة اللازمة لمواصلة نمو الميزانية العمومية وتوزيعات الأرباح، لافتة إلى أن أبرز التحديات شملت عدم اليقين بشأن تخفيضات أسعار الفائدة والمخاطر الجيوسياسية.

نمو متتالٍ

وبحسب التقرير، نما صافي أرباح القطاع بنسبة 8% على أساس سنوي و4% على أساس ربع سنوي، متجاوزاً التوقعات بنسبة 4% (سواءً للشركات أو الأفراد)، حيث حققت 9 من أصل 10 بنوك نمواً متتالياً (بينما انخفض أداء بنك واحد فقط). كان نمو القروض متواضعاً نسبياً بنسبة 7% على أساس سنوي، إلا أن تحسن التسعير (تحسنت هوامش صافي الفائدة بمقدار 5 نقاط أساسية على أساس سنوي) وتحسن طفيف في ظروف السيولة أديا إلى نمو ملحوظ بنسبة 9% في صافي الدخل الممول.

مرونة عامة

وبينت شركة الأبحاث أن اتجاهات هامش صافي الفائدة القطاعي أظهرت مرونة عامة مع تحسن ملحوظ لدى البنوك الرائدة التي تركز على التجزئة، بينما شهدت بنوك الشركات اتجاهات متباينة، مما يشير إلى أن اتجاه الضغط الممتد لسنوات عدة يستقر بدلاً من أن ينعكس بشكل حاد.

وأشارت إلى أنه يعود التحسن إلى إعادة تسعير الأصول والقروض، وتحسين مزيج حسابات التوفير والحسابات الجارية، وتخفيف حدة المنافسة على الودائع نتيجة لتحسن السيولة وانخفاض سعر الفائدة بين البنوك في جنوب أفريقيا.