استقر التضخم السنوي في السعودية عند 1.8% خلال يوليو، محافظًا على المستوى نفسه المسجل في يونيو، في وقت تواصل فيه الإيجارات السكنية دفع الأسعار إلى الارتفاع، إلى جانب زيادات ملحوظة في الأغذية والمشروبات والنقل.

وبحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، ارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلك 1.8% على أساس سنوي، فيما سجّل زيادة شهرية طفيفة بلغت 0.2% مقارنة بيونيو، مدفوعة بصعود مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 0.9%.

التضخم السعودي يستقر عند 1.8% في يوليو

الإيجارات السكنية بقيت العامل الأكثر تأثيرًا في التضخم، إذ ارتفعت 4.3% على أساس سنوي، بينما صعدت أسعار مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى 4.2%، لتسهم وحدها بـ0.8 نقطة مئوية في التضخم السنوي، وهي أعلى مساهمة بين جميع الأقسام.

كما ارتفعت أسعار الأغذية والمشروبات بنسبة 1.5%، وأسعار النقل بنسبة 1.4%، فيما سجّلت مجموعة العناية الشخصية والحماية الاجتماعية والسلع والخدمات الأخرى زيادة بلغت 2.9%، وارتفعت أسعار الترفيه والرياضة والثقافة بنسبة 2.4%.

التضخم11

التضخم11

في المقابل، حدّت بعض الأقسام من ارتفاع المؤشر؛ أبرزها الأثاث والأجهزة المنزلية التي تراجعت 0.5%، والملابس والأحذية التي انخفضت 0.4%.

وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلك 0.2%، مدفوعًا بزيادة أسعار الكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 7.1%، إلى جانب ارتفاع أسعار المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة 0.5%، والترفيه والرياضة والثقافة 0.4%، والنقل 0.2%.

ويعكس استقرار التضخم عند 1.8% استمرار تأثير الإيجارات السكنية في حركة الأسعار، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب على المساكن في المدن الرئيسية، بينما تعمل المملكة على تعزيز المعروض السكني ضمن مستهدفات رؤية 2030.