التضخم السعودي يستقر عند 1.8% في يوليو

استقر التضخم السنوي في السعودية عند 1.8% خلال يوليو، محافظًا على المستوى نفسه المسجل في يونيو، في وقت تواصل فيه الإيجارات السكنية دفع الأسعار إلى الارتفاع، إلى جانب زيادات ملحوظة في الأغذية والمشروبات والنقل.
وبحسب بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، ارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلك 1.8% على أساس سنوي، فيما سجّل زيادة شهرية طفيفة بلغت 0.2% مقارنة بيونيو، مدفوعة بصعود مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 0.9%.
الإيجارات السكنية بقيت العامل الأكثر تأثيرًا في التضخم، إذ ارتفعت 4.3% على أساس سنوي، بينما صعدت أسعار مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى 4.2%، لتسهم وحدها بـ0.8 نقطة مئوية في التضخم السنوي، وهي أعلى مساهمة بين جميع الأقسام.
كما ارتفعت أسعار الأغذية والمشروبات بنسبة 1.5%، وأسعار النقل بنسبة 1.4%، فيما سجّلت مجموعة العناية الشخصية والحماية الاجتماعية والسلع والخدمات الأخرى زيادة بلغت 2.9%، وارتفعت أسعار الترفيه والرياضة والثقافة بنسبة 2.4%.
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في المقابل، حدّت بعض الأقسام من ارتفاع المؤشر؛ أبرزها الأثاث والأجهزة المنزلية التي تراجعت 0.5%، والملابس والأحذية التي انخفضت 0.4%.
وعلى أساس شهري، ارتفع مؤشر أسعار المستهلك 0.2%، مدفوعًا بزيادة أسعار الكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى بنسبة 7.1%، إلى جانب ارتفاع أسعار المطاعم وخدمات الإقامة 0.5%، والترفيه والرياضة والثقافة 0.4%، والنقل 0.2%.
ويعكس استقرار التضخم عند 1.8% استمرار تأثير الإيجارات السكنية في حركة الأسعار، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب على المساكن في المدن الرئيسية، بينما تعمل المملكة على تعزيز المعروض السكني ضمن مستهدفات رؤية 2030.
The annual inflation in Saudi Arabia stabilized at 1.8% during July, maintaining the same level recorded in June, as residential rents continue to drive prices upward, along with noticeable increases in food, beverages, and transportation.
According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, the Consumer Price Index rose by 1.8% year-on-year, while it recorded a slight monthly increase of 0.2% compared to June, driven by a rise in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group by 0.9%.
Residential rents remained the most influential factor in inflation, rising by 4.3% year-on-year, while prices in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group increased by 4.2%, contributing alone 0.8 percentage points to the annual inflation, which is the highest contribution among all sectors.
Food and beverage prices increased by 1.5%, and transportation prices rose by 1.4%, while the personal care, social protection, and other goods and services group recorded an increase of 2.9%, and prices for entertainment, sports, and culture rose by 2.4%.
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Conversely, some sectors limited the rise in the index; most notably, furniture and household appliances, which decreased by 0.5%, and clothing and footwear, which fell by 0.4%.
On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2%, driven by an increase in electricity, gas, and other fuels prices by 7.1%, along with a rise in restaurant and accommodation services prices by 0.5%, and entertainment, sports, and culture by 0.4%, and transportation by 0.2%.
The stability of inflation at 1.8% reflects the continued impact of residential rents on price movements, amid rising demand for housing in major cities, while the Kingdom works to enhance housing supply within the targets of Vision 2030.