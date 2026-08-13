التضخم السعودي يستقر عند 1.8% في يوليو

The annual inflation in Saudi Arabia stabilized at 1.8% during July, maintaining the same level recorded in June, as residential rents continue to drive prices upward, along with noticeable increases in food, beverages, and transportation.

According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, the Consumer Price Index rose by 1.8% year-on-year, while it recorded a slight monthly increase of 0.2% compared to June, driven by a rise in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group by 0.9%.

Residential rents remained the most influential factor in inflation, rising by 4.3% year-on-year, while prices in the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group increased by 4.2%, contributing alone 0.8 percentage points to the annual inflation, which is the highest contribution among all sectors.

Food and beverage prices increased by 1.5%, and transportation prices rose by 1.4%, while the personal care, social protection, and other goods and services group recorded an increase of 2.9%, and prices for entertainment, sports, and culture rose by 2.4%.

التضخم11

Conversely, some sectors limited the rise in the index; most notably, furniture and household appliances, which decreased by 0.5%, and clothing and footwear, which fell by 0.4%.

On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index rose by 0.2%, driven by an increase in electricity, gas, and other fuels prices by 7.1%, along with a rise in restaurant and accommodation services prices by 0.5%, and entertainment, sports, and culture by 0.4%, and transportation by 0.2%.

The stability of inflation at 1.8% reflects the continued impact of residential rents on price movements, amid rising demand for housing in major cities, while the Kingdom works to enhance housing supply within the targets of Vision 2030.