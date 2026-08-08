كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» تسجيل 18 شركة مدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي (تاسي) نمواً ملحوظاً خلال تداولاتها الأسبوع الماضي، إذ ارتفعت أسهمها بأكثر من 10%.


وكان في صدارة الأسهم ارتفاعاً في قيمتها السوقية: «الوطنية» بنسبة 23.3%، ثم «أسيج» بنسبة 19.53%، و«ميدغلف» ثالثاً بنسبة 16.93%، وحلت شركة «ام آي اس» رابعاً بنسبة صعود 15.75%، و«ولاء» بنسبة ارتفاع 15.38%، و«الأندية للرياضة، والبابطين والوطنية للتعليم وأسلاك» بنسب ارتفاع ما بين 14 - 15%، ثم «اليمامة للحديد، وأسترا الصناعية» بنسب تتراوح بين 13-14%، ثم «التعاونية» بنسبة ارتفاع 12.48%، وارتفاع شركتي «دي بي اس والوسائل الصناعية» بين 11-12%، ثم شركات «رعاية، بي سي آي، سابتكو، بوبا العربية» بنسبة تتجاوز 10%.


أما الشركات التي سجلت انخفاضاً يتجاوز 10% فقد اقتصرت على شركتين فقط، تبوك الزراعية بنسبة 15.86%، وكيمانول بنسبة 13.2%.


ووفقاً للرصد، ارتفعت القيمة السوقية للشركات المدرجة في «تاسي» إلى 9.53 تريليون ريال، بأرباح سوقية قيمتها 80.61 مليار ريال، لترتفع القيمة السوقية للشركات المدرجة بنسبة 0.85%.


يذكر أن إجمالي الشركات التي سجلت نمواً في قيمتها السوقية الأسبوع الماضي بلغ 192 شركة، فيما تراجعت أسهم 69 شركة فقط، منها 27 شركة نسبة انخفاضها لا تتجاوز 1%.


وكان مؤشر سوق الأسهم الرئيسي (تاسي) قد ارتفع بنسبة 2.01% ليصل إلى 10,812 نقطة، كاسباً نحو 222 نقطة في أسبوع.


* الأسهم في أسبوع:


- 80.61 مليار أرباح سوقية


- 192 شركة ارتفعت أسهمها


- 69 شركة انخفضت أسهمها