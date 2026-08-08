A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that 18 listed companies in the main stock market (TASI) experienced significant growth during their trading last week, with their shares rising by more than 10%.



Leading the increase in market value were: "Al-Wataniya" with a rise of 23.3%, followed by "Asiag" at 19.53%, and "Medgulf" in third place with 16.93%. "MIS" ranked fourth with a gain of 15.75%, and "Walaa" saw an increase of 15.38%. The companies "Al-Nadi for Sports, Al-Babtain, Al-Wataniya for Education, and Aslak" had increases ranging between 14% and 15%. Then came "Al-Yamamah Steel" and "Astra Industrial" with increases between 13% and 14%, followed by "Tawuniya" with a rise of 12.48%. The shares of "DBS and Industrial Means" increased between 11% and 12%, while the companies "Care, BCI, Sabic, and Bupa Arabia" exceeded a 10% increase.



On the other hand, the companies that recorded a decline exceeding 10% were limited to only two: Tabuk Agricultural at 15.86% and Kimanol at 13.2%.



According to the survey, the market value of the companies listed in "TASI" rose to 9.53 trillion riyals, with a market profit of 80.61 billion riyals, resulting in an increase in the market value of listed companies by 0.85%.



It is worth mentioning that the total number of companies that recorded growth in their market value last week reached 192, while the shares of only 69 companies declined, of which 27 companies had a decline of no more than 1%.



The main stock market index (TASI) rose by 2.01% to reach 10,812 points, gaining about 222 points in a week.



* Stocks in a Week:



- 80.61 billion in market profits



- 192 companies saw their shares rise



- 69 companies saw their shares decline