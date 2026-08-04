سجلت شركات القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط في السعودية زخماً قوياً في النمو خلال شهر يوليو الماضي، إذ تحسنت ظروف التشغيل للشهر الرابع على التوالي، رغم استمرار الظروف الإقليمية غير المواتية.
وأشارت الشركات، بحسب مؤشر بنك الرياض لمديري المشتريات RPMI، إلى انتعاش قوي في الإنتاج والطلبات الجديدة، في ظل تقارير أخرى تشير إلى انتعاش معتدل في مستويات الإنفاق.
تحسن قوي
وسجل مؤشر مديري المشتريات 53.1 نقطة في شهر يوليو، مقارنةً بـ53.3 نقطة في شهر يونيو مسجلاً تراجعاً هامشياً؛ لكنه لا يزال يعكس تحسناً قوياً في ظروف الأعمال لدى القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط. وتشير هذه القراءة، التي تتجاوز مستوى الـ50.0 نقطة المحايد، إلى توسع في القطاع للشهر الرابع على التوالي.
وارتفع النشاط التجاري بقوة في شهر يوليو، إذ أفادت نحو 19% من الشركات بوجود زيادة في الإنتاج مقارنةً بـ4% فقط شهدت انخفاضات.
الطلبات الجديدة
ووفقاً للتقارير النوعية الصادرة عن لجنة الدراسة، فقد استند النمو إلى ارتفاع حجم الطلبات الجديدة واستمرار عودة ظروف السوق إلى طبيعتها في أعقاب اضطرابات الصراع الإقليمي.
وتراجع الارتفاع الإجمالي في الطلبات الجديدة منذ يونيو وكان طفيفاً مقارنةً بالمتوسطات التاريخية. كما ظل وضع الصادرات مليئاً بالتحديات، إذ انخفضت الطلبات الدولية للشهر الخامس على التوالي بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الشحن والضغوط التنافسية، رغم أن معدل الانكماش قد انخفض إلى أدنى مستوى له في هذه السلسلة.
اتجاهات التوظيف
وأظهرت اتجاهات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط تحسناً طفيفاً. إذ ازدادت أعداد القوى العاملة بعد حالة الركود التي شهدها شهر يونيو.
واستمرت ظروف سلسلة التوريد في التحسن خلال شهر يوليو، إذ انخفضت فترات التسليم للشهر الثالث على التوالي وبأسرع وتيرة منذ شهر فبراير، وبحسب التقارير، فقد ساهم في هذا الارتفاع تحسّن استجابة الموردين وزيادة الاعتماد على المصادر المحلية.
The non-oil private sector companies in Saudi Arabia recorded strong momentum in growth during the past month of July, as operating conditions improved for the fourth consecutive month, despite the ongoing unfavorable regional conditions.
According to the Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (RPMI), companies indicated a strong recovery in production and new orders, alongside other reports suggesting a moderate recovery in spending levels.
Strong Improvement
The Purchasing Managers' Index recorded 53.1 points in July, compared to 53.3 points in June, marking a marginal decline; however, it still reflects a strong improvement in business conditions for the non-oil private sector. This reading, which exceeds the neutral level of 50.0 points, indicates expansion in the sector for the fourth consecutive month.
Business activity surged in July, with about 19% of companies reporting an increase in production compared to only 4% that experienced declines.
New Orders
According to qualitative reports issued by the study committee, the growth was based on an increase in the volume of new orders and the continued return of market conditions to normal following disruptions from regional conflict.
The overall increase in new orders has declined since June and was slight compared to historical averages. The export situation remained challenging, as international orders fell for the fifth consecutive month due to rising shipping costs and competitive pressures, although the rate of contraction has decreased to its lowest level in this series.
Employment Trends
Employment trends in the non-oil private sector showed a slight improvement. The workforce numbers increased following the stagnation experienced in June.
Supply chain conditions continued to improve during July, as delivery times decreased for the third consecutive month at the fastest pace since February. According to reports, this improvement was contributed to by better supplier responsiveness and increased reliance on local sources.