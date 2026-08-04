سجلت شركات القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط في السعودية زخماً قوياً في النمو خلال شهر يوليو الماضي، إذ تحسنت ظروف التشغيل للشهر الرابع على التوالي، رغم استمرار الظروف الإقليمية غير المواتية.


وأشارت الشركات، بحسب مؤشر بنك الرياض لمديري المشتريات RPMI، إلى انتعاش قوي في الإنتاج والطلبات الجديدة، في ظل تقارير أخرى تشير إلى انتعاش معتدل في مستويات الإنفاق.

تحسن قوي


وسجل مؤشر مديري المشتريات 53.1 نقطة في شهر يوليو، مقارنةً بـ53.3 نقطة في شهر يونيو مسجلاً تراجعاً هامشياً؛ لكنه لا يزال يعكس تحسناً قوياً في ظروف الأعمال لدى القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط. وتشير هذه القراءة، التي تتجاوز مستوى الـ50.0 نقطة المحايد، إلى توسع في القطاع للشهر الرابع على التوالي.


وارتفع النشاط التجاري بقوة في شهر يوليو، إذ أفادت نحو 19% من الشركات بوجود زيادة في الإنتاج مقارنةً بـ4% فقط شهدت انخفاضات.

الطلبات الجديدة


ووفقاً للتقارير النوعية الصادرة عن لجنة الدراسة، فقد استند النمو إلى ارتفاع حجم الطلبات الجديدة واستمرار عودة ظروف السوق إلى طبيعتها في أعقاب اضطرابات الصراع الإقليمي.


وتراجع الارتفاع الإجمالي في الطلبات الجديدة منذ يونيو وكان طفيفاً مقارنةً بالمتوسطات التاريخية. كما ظل وضع الصادرات مليئاً بالتحديات، إذ انخفضت الطلبات الدولية للشهر الخامس على التوالي بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الشحن والضغوط التنافسية، رغم أن معدل الانكماش قد انخفض إلى أدنى مستوى له في هذه السلسلة.

اتجاهات التوظيف


وأظهرت اتجاهات التوظيف في القطاع الخاص غير المنتج للنفط تحسناً طفيفاً. إذ ازدادت أعداد القوى العاملة بعد حالة الركود التي شهدها شهر يونيو.


واستمرت ظروف سلسلة التوريد في التحسن خلال شهر يوليو، إذ انخفضت فترات التسليم للشهر الثالث على التوالي وبأسرع وتيرة منذ شهر فبراير، وبحسب التقارير، فقد ساهم في هذا الارتفاع تحسّن استجابة الموردين وزيادة الاعتماد على المصادر المحلية.