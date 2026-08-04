The non-oil private sector companies in Saudi Arabia recorded strong momentum in growth during the past month of July, as operating conditions improved for the fourth consecutive month, despite the ongoing unfavorable regional conditions.



According to the Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers' Index (RPMI), companies indicated a strong recovery in production and new orders, alongside other reports suggesting a moderate recovery in spending levels.



Strong Improvement



The Purchasing Managers' Index recorded 53.1 points in July, compared to 53.3 points in June, marking a marginal decline; however, it still reflects a strong improvement in business conditions for the non-oil private sector. This reading, which exceeds the neutral level of 50.0 points, indicates expansion in the sector for the fourth consecutive month.



Business activity surged in July, with about 19% of companies reporting an increase in production compared to only 4% that experienced declines.



New Orders



According to qualitative reports issued by the study committee, the growth was based on an increase in the volume of new orders and the continued return of market conditions to normal following disruptions from regional conflict.



The overall increase in new orders has declined since June and was slight compared to historical averages. The export situation remained challenging, as international orders fell for the fifth consecutive month due to rising shipping costs and competitive pressures, although the rate of contraction has decreased to its lowest level in this series.



Employment Trends



Employment trends in the non-oil private sector showed a slight improvement. The workforce numbers increased following the stagnation experienced in June.



Supply chain conditions continued to improve during July, as delivery times decreased for the third consecutive month at the fastest pace since February. According to reports, this improvement was contributed to by better supplier responsiveness and increased reliance on local sources.