Saudi Arabia achieved the highest trade surplus with Japan among Gulf countries in the first half of 2026, amounting to $9.69 billion, representing 54.97% of the total surplus with Gulf countries during that period.



The Kingdom's trade surplus with Japan increased by 3.8% year-on-year in the first half, compared to $9.33 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by "Al Arabiya Business" based on data released today by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.



5 Countries



Five Gulf countries recorded a trade surplus with Japan in the first half of 2026 amounting to $17.62 billion, with Saudi Arabia accounting for about 55% of this surplus.



The trade surplus of the five Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman) with Japan saw a decline in the first half of this year by 27.49% year-on-year; it was $24.3 billion during the same period in 2025. This decline is primarily due to the impact on oil trade because Japan relies mainly on Gulf oil, which has decreased due to geopolitical tensions in the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Decrease in Surplus



The trade surplus of the UAE with Japan in the first half of 2026 decreased by 39.63% year-on-year, reaching $6.04 billion, compared to $10 billion in the same period of 2025.



The trade surplus of Qatar decreased by 68.3% year-on-year, reaching $842.6 million, compared to $2.66 billion in the first half of 2025.



Kuwait and Oman also achieved surpluses with Japan in the first half of this year, amounting to $448.3 million and $606.4 million, respectively.