حققت السعودية أعلى فائض في الميزان التجاري مع اليابان بين الدول الخليجية في النصف الأول من عام 2026، بقيمة 9.69 مليار دولار، مما يمثل 54.97% من إجمالي الفائض مع الدول الخليجية خلال تلك الفترة.
وزاد فائض تجارة المملكة مع اليابان خلال النصف الأول بنسبة 3.8% على أساس سنوي، مقارنة بـ9.33 مليار دولار في الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي، وذلك بحسب إحصاء لـ«العربية Business» يعتمد على بيانات صادرة اليوم من وزارة المالية اليابانية.
5 دول
سجلت خمس دول خليجية فائضاً في الميزان التجاري مع اليابان خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026 بقيمة 17.62 مليار دولار، واستحوذت السعودية على نحو 55% من هذا الفائض.
وشهد الفائض التجاري لخمس دول خليجية (السعودية، الإمارات، الكويت، قطر، عُمان) مع اليابان انخفاضاً خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي بنسبة 27.49% على أساس سنوي؛ إذ كان يبلغ 24.3 مليار دولار خلال الفترة ذاتها من عام 2025. يأتي هذا التراجع في الأساس نتيجة تأثر تجارة النفط بسبب اعتماد اليابان على النفط الخليجي بشكل رئيسي، والذي تراجع بسبب التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.
انخفاض الفائض
انخفض فائض الميزان التجاري للإمارات مع اليابان في النصف الأول من 2026 بنسبة 39.63% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 6.04 مليار دولار، مقارنة بـ10 مليارات دولار في الفترة ذاتها من عام 2025.
وتراجع فائض الميزان التجاري لدولة قطر بنسبة 68.3% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 842.6 مليون دولار، مقارنة بـ2.66 مليار دولار في النصف الأول من 2025.
وحققت الكويت وعُمان فائضاً أيضاً مع اليابان في النصف الأول من العام الحالي بقيمة 448.3 مليون دولار و606.4 مليون دولار على التوالي.
Saudi Arabia achieved the highest trade surplus with Japan among Gulf countries in the first half of 2026, amounting to $9.69 billion, representing 54.97% of the total surplus with Gulf countries during that period.
The Kingdom's trade surplus with Japan increased by 3.8% year-on-year in the first half, compared to $9.33 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by "Al Arabiya Business" based on data released today by the Japanese Ministry of Finance.
5 Countries
Five Gulf countries recorded a trade surplus with Japan in the first half of 2026 amounting to $17.62 billion, with Saudi Arabia accounting for about 55% of this surplus.
The trade surplus of the five Gulf countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman) with Japan saw a decline in the first half of this year by 27.49% year-on-year; it was $24.3 billion during the same period in 2025. This decline is primarily due to the impact on oil trade because Japan relies mainly on Gulf oil, which has decreased due to geopolitical tensions in the region and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Decrease in Surplus
The trade surplus of the UAE with Japan in the first half of 2026 decreased by 39.63% year-on-year, reaching $6.04 billion, compared to $10 billion in the same period of 2025.
The trade surplus of Qatar decreased by 68.3% year-on-year, reaching $842.6 million, compared to $2.66 billion in the first half of 2025.
Kuwait and Oman also achieved surpluses with Japan in the first half of this year, amounting to $448.3 million and $606.4 million, respectively.