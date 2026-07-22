حققت السعودية أعلى فائض في الميزان التجاري مع اليابان بين الدول الخليجية في النصف الأول من عام 2026، بقيمة 9.69 مليار دولار، مما يمثل 54.97% من إجمالي الفائض مع الدول الخليجية خلال تلك الفترة.


وزاد فائض تجارة المملكة مع اليابان خلال النصف الأول بنسبة 3.8% على أساس سنوي، مقارنة بـ9.33 مليار دولار في الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي، وذلك بحسب إحصاء لـ«العربية Business» يعتمد على بيانات صادرة اليوم من وزارة المالية اليابانية.


5 دول


سجلت خمس دول خليجية فائضاً في الميزان التجاري مع اليابان خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026 بقيمة 17.62 مليار دولار، واستحوذت السعودية على نحو 55% من هذا الفائض.


وشهد الفائض التجاري لخمس دول خليجية (السعودية، الإمارات، الكويت، قطر، عُمان) مع اليابان انخفاضاً خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي بنسبة 27.49% على أساس سنوي؛ إذ كان يبلغ 24.3 مليار دولار خلال الفترة ذاتها من عام 2025. يأتي هذا التراجع في الأساس نتيجة تأثر تجارة النفط بسبب اعتماد اليابان على النفط الخليجي بشكل رئيسي، والذي تراجع بسبب التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.


انخفاض الفائض


انخفض فائض الميزان التجاري للإمارات مع اليابان في النصف الأول من 2026 بنسبة 39.63% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 6.04 مليار دولار، مقارنة بـ10 مليارات دولار في الفترة ذاتها من عام 2025.


وتراجع فائض الميزان التجاري لدولة قطر بنسبة 68.3% على أساس سنوي، ليصل إلى 842.6 مليون دولار، مقارنة بـ2.66 مليار دولار في النصف الأول من 2025.


وحققت الكويت وعُمان فائضاً أيضاً مع اليابان في النصف الأول من العام الحالي بقيمة 448.3 مليون دولار و606.4 مليون دولار على التوالي.