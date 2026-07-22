تفتتح سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة كلياً فصلاً جديداً في عالم الأجهزة القابلة للطي مقدمة ثلاث تجارب متميزة لتعزيز الإنتاجية، والاستكشاف الغامر، والتعبير عن الذات

أعلنت شركة سامسونج للإلكترونيات المحدودة اليوم عن إطلاق سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، وهي تشكيلتها الأكمل التي تهدف إلى تعزيز انتشار الأجهزة القابلة للطي وإيصالها إلى شريحة أكبر من المستخدمين. وتشهد السلسلة الإطلاق الأول للتصميم الجديد لجهاز Galaxy Z Fold8، مما يتيح تجربة هواتف قابلة للطي جديدة كلياً وتركز على طريقة استكشاف الناس للمحتوى المفضل لديهم واكتشافه واندماجهم التام معه.

تتضمن التشكيلة كذلك جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra، الذي ينقل مفهوم الأداء المتفوق لأجهزة Galaxy Ultra إلى عالم الأجهزة القابلة للطي، ليقدم أعلى مستويات الإنتاجية ويتيح مساحةً احترافية أكبر لصناعة المحتوى؛ وهناك أيضاً جهاز Galaxy Z Flip8، وهو الأنحف والأكثر أناقة في السلسلة، فقد صُمم لتسهيل التفاعل السريع وإتاحة خيارات أوسع للتعبير عن الذات أثناء التنقل. ومع كونها استمرارية لريادة دامت عبر سبعة أجيال من الأجهزة القابلة للطي وفهم عميق للمستخدمين، تمنح سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة خيارات أوسع من أي وقت مضى بتوفير ثلاث تجارب متمايزة صممت كل منها لتلبية الحاجات المختلفة للمستخدمين.

كما جرى تطوير منظومة Galaxy AI لتتكيف مع التصميمات المختلفة لأجهزة السلسلة الجديدة، بما يتيح تجربة مترابطة عبر مختلف أجهزة السلسلة حيث تتحول الرؤى إلى خطوات عملية. وتسهل المنظومة التعامل مع المهام المتعددة وإدارتها على الشاشات الكبيرة في جهازي Galaxy Z Fold8 وGalaxy Z Fold8 Ultra، فيما تتيح الشاشة المرنة (FlexWindow) المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في جهاز Galaxy Z Flip8 الوصول السريع إلى المعلومات والاختصارات المهمة. وتدمج سلسلة Galaxy Z وظائف الذكاء الاصطناعي في تجاربها استناداً إلى التعاون مع شركاء مثل Gemini Intelligence، مما يوفر وسائل أكثر لإنجاز المهام بخطوات أقل، مع الحفاظ على أعلى مستويات الخصوصية والشفافية وتحكم المستخدم.

تعليقاً على إطلاق التشكيلة الجديدة من الأجهزة، قال تي إم روه، الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة، والرئيس، ورئيس قسم تجربة الأجهزة في شركة سامسونج للإلكترونيات: «مع تحول الذكاء الاصطناعي نحو المزيد من الاستقلالية، ستتحول الهواتف الذكية إلى المدخل الأكثر خصوصية نحو تجارب تفهم كل مستخدم وتتكيف معه. ومع كوننا الآن نضع معياراً جديداً للأجهزة القابلة للطي، فنحن ندفع تجارب الهواتف الرائدة قدماً ونفتح باب العصر التالي من الذكاء أمام المزيد من الأشخاص.».

جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 الجديد كلياً: تجربة مبتكرة لأجهزة Galaxy Fold تعيد تعريف الانغماس اليومي

يمتلك جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 تصميماً جديداً كلياً أعيد تخيله لتلبية احتياجات المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عن جهاز قابل للطي يمنحهم إحساساً طبيعياً في اللحظات التي يتحول فيها الفضول إلى استكشاف أعمق، ويوفر تجربة سلسة عند الانتقال من الاستخدام السريع على الشاشة الخارجية إلى الاستكشاف المتعمق، والمشاهدة، والقراءة، والألعاب على الشاشة الداخلية الأكبر. وبفضل أبعاد الشاشة الملائمة والأداء طويل الأمد، يتيح Galaxy Z Fold8 الاستفادة القصوى من المحتوى، والقصص، والأفكار التي تحظى باهتمام المستخدم.

تصميم يقدم تجربة استكشاف أكثر عمقاً

اعتمدت سامسونج نسب أبعاد شاشة Galaxy Z Fold8 بما يتوافق مع أسلوب استهلاك المحتوى على مدار اليوم. ومن خلال مواءمة الشاشة مع نوعية المحتوى المعروض، يوفر الجهاز تجربة مشاهدة غامرة أثناء التصفح، والمشاهدة، والقراءة، والألعاب. ويزن الجهاز 201جراماً فقط، مما يجعله أخف أجهزة Galaxy Z Fold وزناً حتى الآن. ومع ذلك، يجمع الجهاز بين معالج Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxyوبطارية أكبر بسعة 4,800 مللي أمبير/ساعة، ليقدم أداءً سلساً وسريع الاستجابة وطاقة تدوم لفترة أطول، بما يتيح للمستخدمين مواصلة الانغماس في المحتوى لفترة أطول.

• عند طي الجهاز، توفر الشاشة الخارجية بنسبة أبعاد 10:165 تجربة استخدام مألوفة ومريحة للمهام اليومية السريعة، مثل الدردشة، ومتابعة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتصفح، ومشاهدة مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة.

• أما عند فتح الجهاز، فتمنح الشاشة الرئيسية بنسبة أبعاد 4:3 مساحة عرض أكبر تساعد المستخدمين على الانغماس في الألعاب والأفلام.

• عند تدوير الجهاز، تصبح نسبة الأبعاد نفسها أكثر ملاءمة للقراءة، بما يوفر تجربة مريحة عند تصفح المقالات والكتب الإلكترونية والمحتوى الطويل، دون الحاجة إلى استخدام جهاز آخر.

• صُممت نسب الأبعاد لتنسجم مع أسلوب الاستخدام الطبيعي، سواء عند الاطلاع السريع على الإشعارات أو خلال جلسات الاستخدام المطولة، بما يجعل تجربة Galaxy Z Fold8 أكثر انغماساً.

شاشة مطورة هيكلياً وجمالياً

حرصت سامسونج على إتقان هندسة الشاشات في سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة باعتبارها الأساس للارتقاء بتجربة طي الجهاز، إذ تجمع شاشاتها بين التصميم الأنحف، والمتانة العالية، وسلاسة العرض.

• تكشف سامسونج في هذه السلسلة عن تقنية Flex Titanium، التي تعتمد على بنية شاشة قائمة على التيتانيوم، مصممة للمساعدة على تقليل سماكة الأجهزة القابلة للطي مع الحفاظ على متانتها. ويجمع الجهاز بين طبقة من سبائك التيتانيوم ولوحة تيتانيوم محسّنة، ما يسهم في تعزيز دعم الشاشة، ومقاومة الضغط والصدمات، والحد من ظهور أثر الطي بمرور الوقت. كما تسهم هذه البنية في تطوير آلية فتح الجهاز من خلال تحقيق توازن دقيق بين حركة مفصّلة الربط، وقوة شد الشاشة، والقوة المغناطيسية، لتوفير تجربة فتح أكثر سلاسة وخفة وانسيابية.

• تصل درجة سطوع الشاشة الرئيسية إلى 3,000 نِت، وهي تدعم تقنية تعزيز الرؤية (Vision Booster) كما أنها مزودة بطبقة طلاء لتقليل الانعكاس، بما يضمن الحفاظ على وضوح الصورة وحيوية الألوان حتى في البيئات الخارجية.

كاميرا متعددة الاستخدامات بجودة فائقة

صُمم Galaxy Z Fold8 لتسهيل التقاط اللحظات المميزة ومشاركتها، سواء عند تصوير المناظر الطبيعية، أو الصور الجماعية، أو اللقطات العفوية أثناء التنقل، إلى جانب تحسين المزايا الوظيفية لالتقاط الصور، ومقاطع الفيديو، وتحريرها، ومشاركتها.

• توفر الكاميرتان الخلفيتان بدقة 50 ميجابكسل دقةً عالية على امتداد اللقطات عبر العدستين الواسعة والواسعة جداً، مع الحفاظ على جودة الصورة في مختلف ظروف التصوير والإضاءة.

• تتيح ميزة التصوير المزدوج (Dual Recording) تسجيل المشهد من الجهتين في الوقت نفسه، مع إمكانية معاينة المستخدم لنفسه عبر الشاشة الخارجية، ما يساعد على ضبط الإطار وتوثيق ردود الأفعال والتجارب المشتركة بدقة.

• أما ميزة My FanCam فتتولى تتبع الشخص أو العنصر المحدد تلقائياً، وإعادة تأطير المشهد وفق نسبة الأبعاد المطلوبة، لتحويل اللقطات المتحركة إلى مقاطع فيديو جاهزة للنشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع تقليل الحاجة إلى التعديل اليدوي.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra – طراز Ultra الحقيقي بأقصى درجات الإنتاجية ضمن الأجهزة القابلة للطي

تمثل فئة Ultra لدى سامسونج ذروة الأداء والقدرات والمزايا المبتكرة، ومع جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra تتماهى هذه المعايير الفائقة مع أكثر تصاميم سامسونج القابلة للطي تطوراً حتى الآن. فشاشته الرئيسية الواسعة بقياس 8 بوصاتتمنح المستخدم مساحة عمل مثالية لإدارة المهام المتعددة، فيما يوفّر نظام الكاميرا المتقدم والبطارية طويلة العمر دعماً مستمراً للإبداع طوال اليوم. وتتكامل مزايا الإنتاجية العالية مع سهولة استخدام الجهاز أثناء التنقّل بفضل تصميمه الأكثر نحافة ضمن سلسلة Z Fold حتى الآن، إذ يأتي بسماكة 4.1 ملم فقط عند فتحه، وبوزن 2151 غراماً.

إبداعٌ احترافي مع منظومة كاميرات فائقة الأداء

يمنح Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra صنّاع المحتوى حرية أكبر في مختلف المراحل الإبداعية، من التقاط الصور ومقاطع الفيديو حتى تحريرها ونشرها، بفضل نظام الكاميرا من فئة Ultra وأدوات إبداعية وإنتاجية عالية الأداء والجودة.

• تلتقط الكاميرا الرئيسية بدقة 200 ميجابكسل صوراً غنية بالتفاصيل وبوضوحٍ أعلى، وهي مزوّدة بتقنية High Dynamic Range في وضع 200 ميجابكسل، لإظهار الصور بطابعٍ أكثر واقعية 7.

• تدعم كاميرا الزاوية الواسعة الجديدة بدقة 50 ميجابكسل تصوير المشاهد الواسعة ولقطات الماكرو بتفاصيل حيوية ووضوح أعلى، ما يمنح المستخدمين مرونةً عالية عند تصوير المناظر الطبيعية والمساحات الداخلية، إلى جانب الصور الجماعية والتفاصيل القريبة.

• طوّرت سامسونج تقنية Nightography7 في هذا الجهاز لتعزيز السطوع ووضوح التفاصيل في لقطات الإضاءة المنخفضة، لضمان عدم تفويت اللحظات المميزة حتى في أصعب ظروف التصوير.

• يدعم الجهاز صنّاع المحتوى المتقدمين بميزة تسجيل الفيديو بدقة 8K عبر ترميز APV الجديد التي تعزز مرونة التصوير وجودة نتائج التحرير، مع تحسين سير العمل الإنتاجي، فيما تضيف ميزة Cine LUT تحكماً سينمائياً مباشراً في الألوان وطابعها ضمن الجهاز نفسه.

أداءٌ فائق ببطارية ونظام تبريد مُطوّرين: منظومة عالية الإنتاجية على مدار اليوم

صُمم Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra وفق أعلى مستويات سرعة الاستجابة والموثوقية لتلبية متطلبات المعالجة المعقدة، من تعدد المهام المكثف وصناعة المحتوى، إلى سير العمل القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

• بفضل معالج Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy3، يقدّم Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra أداء استثنائياً وسلاسةً تامة عند التنقّل بين التطبيقات، مع شاشة أكبر للعمل ومواصلة المهام عالية المتطلبات دون أي عثرات.

• تدعم البطارية الأكبر بسعة 5,000 مللي أمبير/ساعةاستمرارية الإنتاجية لفترة أطول، مما يدعم تشغيل الجهاز على مدار يوم كامل من مهام العمل والإبداع والترفيه داخل تصميم نحيف وقابل للطي.

• الجهاز مزود ببنية شحن مزدوجة المسار جديدة، مع دعم الشحن السريع بقدرة 45 واط، بما يساعد على توزيع الطاقة بكفاءة أكبر عبر نظام البطارية، لشحن أسرع وأكثر استقراراً وموثوقية على مدار اليوم.

•يعتمد الجهاز على بنية تبريد موسّعة من الجرافيت، مصممة لتحسين التوصيل الحراري، بما يساعد على تبديد الحرارة بفعالية أكبر والحفاظ على سرعة استجابة الجهاز أثناء أداء المهام المكثفة.

Galaxy Z Flip8 – تجربة Flip الأنحف والأكثر تعبيراً عن الذات والمدعومة أصلاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي

يتمتع Galaxy Z Flip8 بإطلالات أنيقة ومزايا متنوعة تتماهى مع شخصية المستخدم وحضوره في كل مناسبة ووقت. فقد ركزت سامسونج في تصميم الجهاز على تمكين مزايا التفاعل السريع، والتعبير الشخصي، وتجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي الأصلية، مع تزويده بتصميمٍ جديد لنافذة FlexWindow، وميزة الشكل المرن القابل للطي، مما يجعله مساحةً مثالية لدمج قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي Galaxy AI في الاستخدام اليومي. وبوزن لا يتجاوز 180 غراماً1 وسماكة 6.1 ملم، يُعدّ Galaxy Z Flip8 أكثر أجهزة سامسونج نحافةً وأخفّها وزناً ضمن فئة أجهزة Flip، مما يسمح بسهولة فائقة في استكشاف المعلومات وأداء المهام والاستمتاع بالإبداع.

تجربة FlexWindow أكثر ذكاءً وسلاسة

يقدم Galaxy Z Flip8 نموذجاً جديداً لنافذة FlexWindow بوصفها واجهة يومية قائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي، تضع المعلومات ومزايا الدعم والمساعدة في متناول المستخدم لحظة الحاجة إليها.

• تنقل واجهة FlexWindow التطبيقات والرؤى والإجراءات مباشرة إلى الشاشة الخارجية، بما يتيح الوصول بشكل أسرع إلى المعلومات ومزايا الذكاء الاصطناعي والمهام المتصلة.

• تعرض ميزةNow Brief على الشاشة الرئيسية للواجهة معلومات ورؤى آنية وخطوات تالية، لمساعدة المستخدم على الانتقال من مجرد الاطلاع السريع إلى التنفيذ في اللحظة المناسبة.

• يمنح الجهاز سهولةً أكبر في تفعيل الخيارات المؤتمتةعبر Gemini Intelligence من خلال واجهة FlexWindow10، بما يتيح إنجاز الإجراءات المرتبطة ببعضها عبر تفعيل الزر الجانبي أو بالأوامر الصوتية الطبيعية.

FlexCam ترتقي بتجارب تصوير السيلفي

يرتقي Galaxy Z Flip8 بتجربة التصوير المميزة لهواتف Flip من سامسونج، حيث يقدم زوايا تصوير مرنة، وإمكانية معاينة الصور ومقاطع الفيديو أثناء التقاطها، مع تجارب إبداعية مخصصة حصراً للأجهزة من هذه الفئة. ويدعم الجهاز قدرات التصوير والتحرير والنشر للحصول على نتائج متميّزة دون الحاجة إلى معدات إضافية، سواء عند التصوير دون الحاجة لحمل الجهاز، أو المعاينة المباشرة، أو فيديوهات السيلفي عبر الشاشة الخارجية والصور العاكسة الحصرية لأجهزة Flip.

• تقدّم الكاميرا بدقة 50 ميجابكسل مع ProVisual Engine أكثر تجارب السيلفي المتقدمة في سلسلة أجهزة Galaxy Z Flip، بصور شخصية ولقطات يومية غنية بالتفاصيل الواضحة، تظهر فيها درجات البشرة الطبيعية وتدرجات البوكيه الضبابية الديناميكية.

• تتيح ميزة Flex Mode التصوير دون استخدام اليدين من زوايا متعددة، فيما يوفّر Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker راحةً أعلى في الإمساك بالجهاز واستقراراً أفضل عند تصوير الفيديو أثناء الحركة.

• تساعد ميزة Super Steady، التي تتضمن حالياً خيار Horizontal Lock الجديد، على تقديم لقطات متتابعة بسلاسة تامة وضمن إطار مستقر، سواء عند تصوير اللحظات الحيوية المليئة بالحركة أو مقاطع السيلفي أثناء التنقل.

• تتيح ميزة FlipShot تخصيص FlexWindow والتقاط صور عاكسة تعبّر عن إطلالة المستخدم بوضوح، بينما تتيح ميزة عرض المرآة (Mirror view) للمستخدم عرضاً واقعياً شبيهاً بالمرآة لمراجعة المظهر بسرعة قبل التقاط الصورة أو الخروج.

تجارب جديدة معززة بوكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأجهزة القابلة للطي

بوصفه الجهاز الأكثر خصوصية الذي يحمله المستخدمون، أصبح الهاتف الذكي البوابة الرئيسية التي تلتقي من خلالها تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي بالمستخدمين؛ ومع إطلاق سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، تُرسي سامسونج معايير الجيل الجديد من تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي على الأجهزة المحمولة. وفي هذه السلسلة، تعمل منظومة Galaxy AI ضمن نطاق أوسع من التطبيقات والخدمات، مع تصميم التجارب خصيصاً للاستفادة من إمكانات الأجهزة القابلة للطي وهيكلها الفريد، كما أصبحت هذه المنظومة أكثر تخصيصاً واستباقية على مدار اليوم من خلال فهم أولويات كل مستخدم ومساعدته على تحويل البيانات والمعلومات إلى إجراءات عملية.

• Now Brief تعرض للمستخدمين رؤى ومعلومات مخصصة تتوافق مع روتينهم اليومي واهتماماتهم واحتياجاتهم، وتعتمد في بياناتها على سيناريوهات استخدام موسعة، وبطاقات موجز قابلة للتخصيص، وتوصيات شخصية. كما باتت الميزة تعرض رؤى تتعلق بالأمان والخصوصية، لمساعدة المستخدمين على متابعة المخاطر المحتملة واتخاذ الإجراءات الوقائية اللازمة.

• Now Nudge تساعد المستخدمين على تحويل أفكارهم إلى إجراءات عملية؛ بمجرد ظهور الخطط أثناء المحادثة، يستطيع الذكاء الاصطناعي اقتراح الخطوات التالية، مثل التحقق من جدول المواعيد، أو البحث عن موقع معين، أو حفظ عنوان مكان. وهنا يمكن لمستخدمي الأجهزة القابلة للطي متابعة المحادثة إلى جانب تنفيذ هذه الإجراءات في الوقت نفسه بفضل الشاشات الأكبر.

•Gemini Intelligence تختصر الخطوات اللازمة للانتقال من الطلب إلى النتيجة، إذ لا يتعيّن على المستخدمين سوى وصف ما يحتاجون إليه، أو إضافة سياق من الشاشة أو عبر صورة. وتدعم خاصية أتمتة التطبيقات الآن أكثر من 40 تطبيقاً وخدمة، بما يشمل البحث عن التذاكر والعثور على مطعم قريب وإجراء الحجز. ومن خلال Gemini Notebook، يمكن للمستخدمين جمع الملاحظات والصور والتسجيلات والملفات والمستندات في مساحة عمل واحدة دائمة لتنظيم أفكارهم وتطويرها. كما يجعل دعم السحب والإفلات في وضع العرض المُقسّم (Split view) سير العمل أكثر سهولة، إذ يمكن للمستخدمين إضافة ملفات وصور متعددة بسهولة وتحويل محتواها إلى ملخصات صوتية، ورسوم بيانية توضيحية، وتقارير، وملخصات اجتماعات، وموجزات مرئية، ومستندات، وغيرها.

• تصبح تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر ترابطاً وارتباطاً بالسياق عند ربط سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة بساعة Galaxy Watch Ultra2، وسلسلة Galaxy Watch9، بل وحتى النظارات الذكية (Intelligent Eyewear) المرتقبة. فمن الرؤى الصحية إلى الروتين اليومي والإجراءات المتصلة، تساعد Galaxy AI المستخدمين على التنقل بسلاسة أكبر بين الأجهزة، مع دعم شخصي مناسب التوقيت طوال اليوم.

وتجسد هذه التجارب مجتمعةً القدرات المتطورة لمنظومة Galaxy AI وتحوّلها المستمر إلى رفيق ذكي يحظى بقدرات استباقية استثنائية، ويساعد المستخدمين على إنجاز مزيد من المهام بجهد أقل. وبفضل تصاميم الأجهزة القابلة للطي ضمن السلسلة، فقد أصبح الوصول إلى هذه التجارب أكثر سهولة ومرونة طوال اليوم.

الأمان والخصوصية في صميم التجربة

في ظل تسارع وتيرة اعتماد الذكاء الاصطناعي على البيانات الشخصية وتطوره نحو أداء المهام بالوكالة عن المستخدم، فلا بُدّ للمستخدمين من الوثوق بهذه التقنية بالدرجة الأولى من خلال إعلام المستخدمين بكيفية استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لبياناتهم، وفهم ما يقوم به نيابةً عنهم، مع احتفاظهم بالتحكم الكامل في العناصر الأساسية لتجربتهم. ومع سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، دمجت سامسونج هذه الثقة في الجهاز منذ البداية، بما يحافظ على أمان البيانات الشخصية ويمنح المستخدمين الشفافية والخيار والتحكم في كيفية استخدام معلوماتهم.

كما توفر منصة Samsung Knox حماية شاملة لجهاز Galaxy بدءاً من مستوى شريحة المعالجة، بنهج أمني متعدد الطبقات يشمل تخصيص البيانات داخل الجهاز، وإدارة عمليات المعالجة السحابية بإشراف المستخدم، إلى جانب وسائل حماية جاهزة للمستقبل تشمل الحماية المتكاملة على مستوى المنظومة بفضل تقنية Samsung Knox Matrix. كما تتيح ميزة Personal Data Engine (PDE) تقديم تجارب ذكاء اصطناعي مخصصة للمستخدم تعتمد على فهم السياق ومعالجة البيانات داخل الجهاز، فيما توفر تقنية Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) بيئات تخزين مشفرة ومنفصلة لكل تطبيق، وفوقها جميعاً تضيف Knox Vault طبقة مادية مقاومة للعبث لحماية المعلومات الحساسة.ومن خلال جمعها مع إعدادات Advanced Intelligence وخاصية Personal Data Intelligence، تسهم هذه المنظومة الأمنية في حماية البيانات الشخصية، مع منح المستخدمين خيارات أوضح وتحكماً أكبر في آلية عمل ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتقدم واجهة المستخدم One UI 9.0 لوحة معلومات مركزية جديدة تحت اسم AI Assistant Activity، تعرض للمستخدمين جميع عمليات الأتمتة التي ينفذها الذكاء الاصطناعي نيابةً عنهم. فبدلاً من التنقل بين عدة تطبيقات وخدمات، يمكن مراجعة جميع الإجراءات الذكية في مكان واحد، والانتقال مباشرة إلى الوكيل الذكي المعني لمعرفة تفاصيل أكثر أو تعديل الإعدادات. كما تقدّم سلسلة Z8 ميزة Privacy Alerts محسّنة، ترسل تنبيهات استباقية بشأن مخاطر الخصوصية المحتملة، بما في ذلك محاولات الوصول غير الضرورية إلى أذونات التشغيل في الخلفية، لمساعدتهم على التعامل معها قبل أن تصبح تلك المخاطر غير مرئية.

وتُبنى هذه التحديثات على محفظة الأمان والخصوصية الحالية لأجهزة Galaxy، التي تضم مزايا مثل Auto Blocker، وTheft Protection، وPrivate Sharing، وSecure Wi-Fi، وغيرها. وتساعد هذه التطورات مجتمعةً المستخدمين على تولي دور أكثر فاعلية في إدارة بياناتهم الشخصية وأنشطة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بهم، مع وضع الشفافية والخيارات الأوضح والحماية الأقوى في صميم تجربتهم، بما يساعد على ضمان بقاء تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي الشخصية راسخة في الثقة.

الانطلاق مع سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة

تتوفر إصدارات هواتف Galaxy Z من طراز Fold8 Ultra، وFold8، وFlip8 للحجز المسبق في أسواق مختارة بدءاً من اليوم. وتأتي جميع هذه الأجهزة بلوني جرافيتي (Graphite) وكريمي (Cream)، إضافة إلى اللون البنفسجي الداكن (Violet Shadow) الخاص بجهاز Fold8 Ultra، واللافندر (Lavender) الخاص بجهاز Fold8، والزهري (Pink) الخاص بجهاز Flip8. كما تطرح العلامة خيارات لونية إضافية متاحة حصرياً على الإنترنت، تشمل الأخضر الداكن (Green Shadow) لجهاز Fold8 Ultra، والفستقي (Pistachio) لجهاز Fold8، والأخضر الفاتح (Mint) لجهاز Flip8.

وستقرّب سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة فوائد الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدم من حياة المستخدمين اليومية من خلال تقديم اشتراك مجاني لمدة 6 أشهر في خدمة Google AI Pro، التي تشمل 5 تيرابايت من التخزين السحابي، بما يعادل 19.99 دولاراً أمريكياً شهرياً. ومع هذا الوصول الموسّع إلى أقوى نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي من Google، يمكن للمستخدمين تعزيز إنتاجيتهم وإبداعهم على الشاشة القابلة للطي في أي وقت يريدون.

أصبح الانتقال إلى Galaxy أسهل من أي وقت مضى بفضل تجربة نقل بيانات أكثر سلاسة عبر نطاق أوسع من الأجهزة. ويضمن تطبيق Smart Switch من سامسونج الانتقال من الهواتف التي تعمل بنظام iOS إلى أجهزة Galaxy بكل سهولة، إذ يمكن لمستخدمي iOS مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة على أجهزتهم الحالية ونقل البيانات لاسلكياً دون الحاجة إلى تحميل أي تطبيقات إضافية. كما تتيح هذه الأداة نقل أنواع إضافية من البيانات، بما في ذلك كلمات المرور ومفاتيح المرور، وسجل المكالمات، وإعدادات إمكانية الوصول، وبيانات شريحة eSIM وغيرها، مما يقلّل الوقت اللازم لإعداد الجهاز الجديد. وبفضل توافق ميزة Quick Share الجديدة مع AirDrop، أصبح بإمكان المستخدمين مشاركة الملفات بين أجهزة iOS وGalaxy بسهولة في كلا الاتجاهين.

ولمنح المستخدمين مزيداً من الطمأنينة بعد انتقالهم إلى الجهاز الجديد، تقدّم خدمةSamsung Care+ تغطيةً شاملةً للأعطال، تشمل الإصلاحات السريعة للأضرار العرضية، وتمديد فترة الضمان، إضافة إلى دعم فني من قبل خبراء معتمدين من داخل الدولة وخارجها، بما يسهّل على المستخدمين البقاء مشمولين بالتغطية أينما كانوا. ويحصل العملاء الذين يشترون أحد هواتف Galaxy القابلة للطي الجديدة عبر موقع Samsung.com ويشتركون في خطة Samsung Care+ الشهرية على تغطية مجانية للأشهر الثلاثة الأولى. وبفضل واجهة One UI 9، أصبحت ميزة Warranty and care الجديدة، المدرجة كلوحة مركزية ضمن الإعدادات، تسهّل على المستخدمين الاشتراك في خدمة Samsung Care+ والوصول إليها وإدارتها، إلى جانب معلومات الضمان، وأدوات الفحص الذاتي للجهاز، وطلبات الإصلاح، والدعم عن بُعد، من مكان واحد مناسب على الجهاز.