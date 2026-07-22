تفتتح سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة كلياً فصلاً جديداً في عالم الأجهزة القابلة للطي مقدمة ثلاث تجارب متميزة لتعزيز الإنتاجية، والاستكشاف الغامر، والتعبير عن الذات
أعلنت شركة سامسونج للإلكترونيات المحدودة اليوم عن إطلاق سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، وهي تشكيلتها الأكمل التي تهدف إلى تعزيز انتشار الأجهزة القابلة للطي وإيصالها إلى شريحة أكبر من المستخدمين. وتشهد السلسلة الإطلاق الأول للتصميم الجديد لجهاز Galaxy Z Fold8، مما يتيح تجربة هواتف قابلة للطي جديدة كلياً وتركز على طريقة استكشاف الناس للمحتوى المفضل لديهم واكتشافه واندماجهم التام معه.
تتضمن التشكيلة كذلك جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra، الذي ينقل مفهوم الأداء المتفوق لأجهزة Galaxy Ultra إلى عالم الأجهزة القابلة للطي، ليقدم أعلى مستويات الإنتاجية ويتيح مساحةً احترافية أكبر لصناعة المحتوى؛ وهناك أيضاً جهاز Galaxy Z Flip8، وهو الأنحف والأكثر أناقة في السلسلة، فقد صُمم لتسهيل التفاعل السريع وإتاحة خيارات أوسع للتعبير عن الذات أثناء التنقل. ومع كونها استمرارية لريادة دامت عبر سبعة أجيال من الأجهزة القابلة للطي وفهم عميق للمستخدمين، تمنح سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة خيارات أوسع من أي وقت مضى بتوفير ثلاث تجارب متمايزة صممت كل منها لتلبية الحاجات المختلفة للمستخدمين.
كما جرى تطوير منظومة Galaxy AI لتتكيف مع التصميمات المختلفة لأجهزة السلسلة الجديدة، بما يتيح تجربة مترابطة عبر مختلف أجهزة السلسلة حيث تتحول الرؤى إلى خطوات عملية. وتسهل المنظومة التعامل مع المهام المتعددة وإدارتها على الشاشات الكبيرة في جهازي Galaxy Z Fold8 وGalaxy Z Fold8 Ultra، فيما تتيح الشاشة المرنة (FlexWindow) المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في جهاز Galaxy Z Flip8 الوصول السريع إلى المعلومات والاختصارات المهمة. وتدمج سلسلة Galaxy Z وظائف الذكاء الاصطناعي في تجاربها استناداً إلى التعاون مع شركاء مثل Gemini Intelligence، مما يوفر وسائل أكثر لإنجاز المهام بخطوات أقل، مع الحفاظ على أعلى مستويات الخصوصية والشفافية وتحكم المستخدم.
تعليقاً على إطلاق التشكيلة الجديدة من الأجهزة، قال تي إم روه، الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة، والرئيس، ورئيس قسم تجربة الأجهزة في شركة سامسونج للإلكترونيات: «مع تحول الذكاء الاصطناعي نحو المزيد من الاستقلالية، ستتحول الهواتف الذكية إلى المدخل الأكثر خصوصية نحو تجارب تفهم كل مستخدم وتتكيف معه. ومع كوننا الآن نضع معياراً جديداً للأجهزة القابلة للطي، فنحن ندفع تجارب الهواتف الرائدة قدماً ونفتح باب العصر التالي من الذكاء أمام المزيد من الأشخاص.».
جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 الجديد كلياً: تجربة مبتكرة لأجهزة Galaxy Fold تعيد تعريف الانغماس اليومي
يمتلك جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 تصميماً جديداً كلياً أعيد تخيله لتلبية احتياجات المستخدمين الذين يبحثون عن جهاز قابل للطي يمنحهم إحساساً طبيعياً في اللحظات التي يتحول فيها الفضول إلى استكشاف أعمق، ويوفر تجربة سلسة عند الانتقال من الاستخدام السريع على الشاشة الخارجية إلى الاستكشاف المتعمق، والمشاهدة، والقراءة، والألعاب على الشاشة الداخلية الأكبر. وبفضل أبعاد الشاشة الملائمة والأداء طويل الأمد، يتيح Galaxy Z Fold8 الاستفادة القصوى من المحتوى، والقصص، والأفكار التي تحظى باهتمام المستخدم.
تصميم يقدم تجربة استكشاف أكثر عمقاً
اعتمدت سامسونج نسب أبعاد شاشة Galaxy Z Fold8 بما يتوافق مع أسلوب استهلاك المحتوى على مدار اليوم. ومن خلال مواءمة الشاشة مع نوعية المحتوى المعروض، يوفر الجهاز تجربة مشاهدة غامرة أثناء التصفح، والمشاهدة، والقراءة، والألعاب. ويزن الجهاز 201جراماً فقط، مما يجعله أخف أجهزة Galaxy Z Fold وزناً حتى الآن. ومع ذلك، يجمع الجهاز بين معالج Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxyوبطارية أكبر بسعة 4,800 مللي أمبير/ساعة، ليقدم أداءً سلساً وسريع الاستجابة وطاقة تدوم لفترة أطول، بما يتيح للمستخدمين مواصلة الانغماس في المحتوى لفترة أطول.
• عند طي الجهاز، توفر الشاشة الخارجية بنسبة أبعاد 10:165 تجربة استخدام مألوفة ومريحة للمهام اليومية السريعة، مثل الدردشة، ومتابعة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتصفح، ومشاهدة مقاطع الفيديو القصيرة.
• أما عند فتح الجهاز، فتمنح الشاشة الرئيسية بنسبة أبعاد 4:3 مساحة عرض أكبر تساعد المستخدمين على الانغماس في الألعاب والأفلام.
• عند تدوير الجهاز، تصبح نسبة الأبعاد نفسها أكثر ملاءمة للقراءة، بما يوفر تجربة مريحة عند تصفح المقالات والكتب الإلكترونية والمحتوى الطويل، دون الحاجة إلى استخدام جهاز آخر.
• صُممت نسب الأبعاد لتنسجم مع أسلوب الاستخدام الطبيعي، سواء عند الاطلاع السريع على الإشعارات أو خلال جلسات الاستخدام المطولة، بما يجعل تجربة Galaxy Z Fold8 أكثر انغماساً.
شاشة مطورة هيكلياً وجمالياً
حرصت سامسونج على إتقان هندسة الشاشات في سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة باعتبارها الأساس للارتقاء بتجربة طي الجهاز، إذ تجمع شاشاتها بين التصميم الأنحف، والمتانة العالية، وسلاسة العرض.
• تكشف سامسونج في هذه السلسلة عن تقنية Flex Titanium، التي تعتمد على بنية شاشة قائمة على التيتانيوم، مصممة للمساعدة على تقليل سماكة الأجهزة القابلة للطي مع الحفاظ على متانتها. ويجمع الجهاز بين طبقة من سبائك التيتانيوم ولوحة تيتانيوم محسّنة، ما يسهم في تعزيز دعم الشاشة، ومقاومة الضغط والصدمات، والحد من ظهور أثر الطي بمرور الوقت. كما تسهم هذه البنية في تطوير آلية فتح الجهاز من خلال تحقيق توازن دقيق بين حركة مفصّلة الربط، وقوة شد الشاشة، والقوة المغناطيسية، لتوفير تجربة فتح أكثر سلاسة وخفة وانسيابية.
• تصل درجة سطوع الشاشة الرئيسية إلى 3,000 نِت، وهي تدعم تقنية تعزيز الرؤية (Vision Booster) كما أنها مزودة بطبقة طلاء لتقليل الانعكاس، بما يضمن الحفاظ على وضوح الصورة وحيوية الألوان حتى في البيئات الخارجية.
كاميرا متعددة الاستخدامات بجودة فائقة
صُمم Galaxy Z Fold8 لتسهيل التقاط اللحظات المميزة ومشاركتها، سواء عند تصوير المناظر الطبيعية، أو الصور الجماعية، أو اللقطات العفوية أثناء التنقل، إلى جانب تحسين المزايا الوظيفية لالتقاط الصور، ومقاطع الفيديو، وتحريرها، ومشاركتها.
• توفر الكاميرتان الخلفيتان بدقة 50 ميجابكسل دقةً عالية على امتداد اللقطات عبر العدستين الواسعة والواسعة جداً، مع الحفاظ على جودة الصورة في مختلف ظروف التصوير والإضاءة.
• تتيح ميزة التصوير المزدوج (Dual Recording) تسجيل المشهد من الجهتين في الوقت نفسه، مع إمكانية معاينة المستخدم لنفسه عبر الشاشة الخارجية، ما يساعد على ضبط الإطار وتوثيق ردود الأفعال والتجارب المشتركة بدقة.
• أما ميزة My FanCam فتتولى تتبع الشخص أو العنصر المحدد تلقائياً، وإعادة تأطير المشهد وفق نسبة الأبعاد المطلوبة، لتحويل اللقطات المتحركة إلى مقاطع فيديو جاهزة للنشر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع تقليل الحاجة إلى التعديل اليدوي.
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra – طراز Ultra الحقيقي بأقصى درجات الإنتاجية ضمن الأجهزة القابلة للطي
تمثل فئة Ultra لدى سامسونج ذروة الأداء والقدرات والمزايا المبتكرة، ومع جهاز Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra تتماهى هذه المعايير الفائقة مع أكثر تصاميم سامسونج القابلة للطي تطوراً حتى الآن. فشاشته الرئيسية الواسعة بقياس 8 بوصاتتمنح المستخدم مساحة عمل مثالية لإدارة المهام المتعددة، فيما يوفّر نظام الكاميرا المتقدم والبطارية طويلة العمر دعماً مستمراً للإبداع طوال اليوم. وتتكامل مزايا الإنتاجية العالية مع سهولة استخدام الجهاز أثناء التنقّل بفضل تصميمه الأكثر نحافة ضمن سلسلة Z Fold حتى الآن، إذ يأتي بسماكة 4.1 ملم فقط عند فتحه، وبوزن 2151 غراماً.
إبداعٌ احترافي مع منظومة كاميرات فائقة الأداء
يمنح Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra صنّاع المحتوى حرية أكبر في مختلف المراحل الإبداعية، من التقاط الصور ومقاطع الفيديو حتى تحريرها ونشرها، بفضل نظام الكاميرا من فئة Ultra وأدوات إبداعية وإنتاجية عالية الأداء والجودة.
• تلتقط الكاميرا الرئيسية بدقة 200 ميجابكسل صوراً غنية بالتفاصيل وبوضوحٍ أعلى، وهي مزوّدة بتقنية High Dynamic Range في وضع 200 ميجابكسل، لإظهار الصور بطابعٍ أكثر واقعية 7.
• تدعم كاميرا الزاوية الواسعة الجديدة بدقة 50 ميجابكسل تصوير المشاهد الواسعة ولقطات الماكرو بتفاصيل حيوية ووضوح أعلى، ما يمنح المستخدمين مرونةً عالية عند تصوير المناظر الطبيعية والمساحات الداخلية، إلى جانب الصور الجماعية والتفاصيل القريبة.
• طوّرت سامسونج تقنية Nightography7 في هذا الجهاز لتعزيز السطوع ووضوح التفاصيل في لقطات الإضاءة المنخفضة، لضمان عدم تفويت اللحظات المميزة حتى في أصعب ظروف التصوير.
• يدعم الجهاز صنّاع المحتوى المتقدمين بميزة تسجيل الفيديو بدقة 8K عبر ترميز APV الجديد التي تعزز مرونة التصوير وجودة نتائج التحرير، مع تحسين سير العمل الإنتاجي، فيما تضيف ميزة Cine LUT تحكماً سينمائياً مباشراً في الألوان وطابعها ضمن الجهاز نفسه.
أداءٌ فائق ببطارية ونظام تبريد مُطوّرين: منظومة عالية الإنتاجية على مدار اليوم
صُمم Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra وفق أعلى مستويات سرعة الاستجابة والموثوقية لتلبية متطلبات المعالجة المعقدة، من تعدد المهام المكثف وصناعة المحتوى، إلى سير العمل القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
• بفضل معالج Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy3، يقدّم Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra أداء استثنائياً وسلاسةً تامة عند التنقّل بين التطبيقات، مع شاشة أكبر للعمل ومواصلة المهام عالية المتطلبات دون أي عثرات.
• تدعم البطارية الأكبر بسعة 5,000 مللي أمبير/ساعةاستمرارية الإنتاجية لفترة أطول، مما يدعم تشغيل الجهاز على مدار يوم كامل من مهام العمل والإبداع والترفيه داخل تصميم نحيف وقابل للطي.
• الجهاز مزود ببنية شحن مزدوجة المسار جديدة، مع دعم الشحن السريع بقدرة 45 واط، بما يساعد على توزيع الطاقة بكفاءة أكبر عبر نظام البطارية، لشحن أسرع وأكثر استقراراً وموثوقية على مدار اليوم.
•يعتمد الجهاز على بنية تبريد موسّعة من الجرافيت، مصممة لتحسين التوصيل الحراري، بما يساعد على تبديد الحرارة بفعالية أكبر والحفاظ على سرعة استجابة الجهاز أثناء أداء المهام المكثفة.
Galaxy Z Flip8 – تجربة Flip الأنحف والأكثر تعبيراً عن الذات والمدعومة أصلاً بالذكاء الاصطناعي
يتمتع Galaxy Z Flip8 بإطلالات أنيقة ومزايا متنوعة تتماهى مع شخصية المستخدم وحضوره في كل مناسبة ووقت. فقد ركزت سامسونج في تصميم الجهاز على تمكين مزايا التفاعل السريع، والتعبير الشخصي، وتجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي الأصلية، مع تزويده بتصميمٍ جديد لنافذة FlexWindow، وميزة الشكل المرن القابل للطي، مما يجعله مساحةً مثالية لدمج قدرات الذكاء الاصطناعي Galaxy AI في الاستخدام اليومي. وبوزن لا يتجاوز 180 غراماً1 وسماكة 6.1 ملم، يُعدّ Galaxy Z Flip8 أكثر أجهزة سامسونج نحافةً وأخفّها وزناً ضمن فئة أجهزة Flip، مما يسمح بسهولة فائقة في استكشاف المعلومات وأداء المهام والاستمتاع بالإبداع.
تجربة FlexWindow أكثر ذكاءً وسلاسة
يقدم Galaxy Z Flip8 نموذجاً جديداً لنافذة FlexWindow بوصفها واجهة يومية قائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي، تضع المعلومات ومزايا الدعم والمساعدة في متناول المستخدم لحظة الحاجة إليها.
• تنقل واجهة FlexWindow التطبيقات والرؤى والإجراءات مباشرة إلى الشاشة الخارجية، بما يتيح الوصول بشكل أسرع إلى المعلومات ومزايا الذكاء الاصطناعي والمهام المتصلة.
• تعرض ميزةNow Brief على الشاشة الرئيسية للواجهة معلومات ورؤى آنية وخطوات تالية، لمساعدة المستخدم على الانتقال من مجرد الاطلاع السريع إلى التنفيذ في اللحظة المناسبة.
• يمنح الجهاز سهولةً أكبر في تفعيل الخيارات المؤتمتةعبر Gemini Intelligence من خلال واجهة FlexWindow10، بما يتيح إنجاز الإجراءات المرتبطة ببعضها عبر تفعيل الزر الجانبي أو بالأوامر الصوتية الطبيعية.
FlexCam ترتقي بتجارب تصوير السيلفي
يرتقي Galaxy Z Flip8 بتجربة التصوير المميزة لهواتف Flip من سامسونج، حيث يقدم زوايا تصوير مرنة، وإمكانية معاينة الصور ومقاطع الفيديو أثناء التقاطها، مع تجارب إبداعية مخصصة حصراً للأجهزة من هذه الفئة. ويدعم الجهاز قدرات التصوير والتحرير والنشر للحصول على نتائج متميّزة دون الحاجة إلى معدات إضافية، سواء عند التصوير دون الحاجة لحمل الجهاز، أو المعاينة المباشرة، أو فيديوهات السيلفي عبر الشاشة الخارجية والصور العاكسة الحصرية لأجهزة Flip.
• تقدّم الكاميرا بدقة 50 ميجابكسل مع ProVisual Engine أكثر تجارب السيلفي المتقدمة في سلسلة أجهزة Galaxy Z Flip، بصور شخصية ولقطات يومية غنية بالتفاصيل الواضحة، تظهر فيها درجات البشرة الطبيعية وتدرجات البوكيه الضبابية الديناميكية.
• تتيح ميزة Flex Mode التصوير دون استخدام اليدين من زوايا متعددة، فيما يوفّر Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker راحةً أعلى في الإمساك بالجهاز واستقراراً أفضل عند تصوير الفيديو أثناء الحركة.
• تساعد ميزة Super Steady، التي تتضمن حالياً خيار Horizontal Lock الجديد، على تقديم لقطات متتابعة بسلاسة تامة وضمن إطار مستقر، سواء عند تصوير اللحظات الحيوية المليئة بالحركة أو مقاطع السيلفي أثناء التنقل.
• تتيح ميزة FlipShot تخصيص FlexWindow والتقاط صور عاكسة تعبّر عن إطلالة المستخدم بوضوح، بينما تتيح ميزة عرض المرآة (Mirror view) للمستخدم عرضاً واقعياً شبيهاً بالمرآة لمراجعة المظهر بسرعة قبل التقاط الصورة أو الخروج.
تجارب جديدة معززة بوكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي في الأجهزة القابلة للطي
بوصفه الجهاز الأكثر خصوصية الذي يحمله المستخدمون، أصبح الهاتف الذكي البوابة الرئيسية التي تلتقي من خلالها تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي بالمستخدمين؛ ومع إطلاق سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، تُرسي سامسونج معايير الجيل الجديد من تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي على الأجهزة المحمولة. وفي هذه السلسلة، تعمل منظومة Galaxy AI ضمن نطاق أوسع من التطبيقات والخدمات، مع تصميم التجارب خصيصاً للاستفادة من إمكانات الأجهزة القابلة للطي وهيكلها الفريد، كما أصبحت هذه المنظومة أكثر تخصيصاً واستباقية على مدار اليوم من خلال فهم أولويات كل مستخدم ومساعدته على تحويل البيانات والمعلومات إلى إجراءات عملية.
• Now Brief تعرض للمستخدمين رؤى ومعلومات مخصصة تتوافق مع روتينهم اليومي واهتماماتهم واحتياجاتهم، وتعتمد في بياناتها على سيناريوهات استخدام موسعة، وبطاقات موجز قابلة للتخصيص، وتوصيات شخصية. كما باتت الميزة تعرض رؤى تتعلق بالأمان والخصوصية، لمساعدة المستخدمين على متابعة المخاطر المحتملة واتخاذ الإجراءات الوقائية اللازمة.
• Now Nudge تساعد المستخدمين على تحويل أفكارهم إلى إجراءات عملية؛ بمجرد ظهور الخطط أثناء المحادثة، يستطيع الذكاء الاصطناعي اقتراح الخطوات التالية، مثل التحقق من جدول المواعيد، أو البحث عن موقع معين، أو حفظ عنوان مكان. وهنا يمكن لمستخدمي الأجهزة القابلة للطي متابعة المحادثة إلى جانب تنفيذ هذه الإجراءات في الوقت نفسه بفضل الشاشات الأكبر.
•Gemini Intelligence تختصر الخطوات اللازمة للانتقال من الطلب إلى النتيجة، إذ لا يتعيّن على المستخدمين سوى وصف ما يحتاجون إليه، أو إضافة سياق من الشاشة أو عبر صورة. وتدعم خاصية أتمتة التطبيقات الآن أكثر من 40 تطبيقاً وخدمة، بما يشمل البحث عن التذاكر والعثور على مطعم قريب وإجراء الحجز. ومن خلال Gemini Notebook، يمكن للمستخدمين جمع الملاحظات والصور والتسجيلات والملفات والمستندات في مساحة عمل واحدة دائمة لتنظيم أفكارهم وتطويرها. كما يجعل دعم السحب والإفلات في وضع العرض المُقسّم (Split view) سير العمل أكثر سهولة، إذ يمكن للمستخدمين إضافة ملفات وصور متعددة بسهولة وتحويل محتواها إلى ملخصات صوتية، ورسوم بيانية توضيحية، وتقارير، وملخصات اجتماعات، وموجزات مرئية، ومستندات، وغيرها.
• تصبح تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي أكثر ترابطاً وارتباطاً بالسياق عند ربط سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة بساعة Galaxy Watch Ultra2، وسلسلة Galaxy Watch9، بل وحتى النظارات الذكية (Intelligent Eyewear) المرتقبة. فمن الرؤى الصحية إلى الروتين اليومي والإجراءات المتصلة، تساعد Galaxy AI المستخدمين على التنقل بسلاسة أكبر بين الأجهزة، مع دعم شخصي مناسب التوقيت طوال اليوم.
وتجسد هذه التجارب مجتمعةً القدرات المتطورة لمنظومة Galaxy AI وتحوّلها المستمر إلى رفيق ذكي يحظى بقدرات استباقية استثنائية، ويساعد المستخدمين على إنجاز مزيد من المهام بجهد أقل. وبفضل تصاميم الأجهزة القابلة للطي ضمن السلسلة، فقد أصبح الوصول إلى هذه التجارب أكثر سهولة ومرونة طوال اليوم.
الأمان والخصوصية في صميم التجربة
في ظل تسارع وتيرة اعتماد الذكاء الاصطناعي على البيانات الشخصية وتطوره نحو أداء المهام بالوكالة عن المستخدم، فلا بُدّ للمستخدمين من الوثوق بهذه التقنية بالدرجة الأولى من خلال إعلام المستخدمين بكيفية استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لبياناتهم، وفهم ما يقوم به نيابةً عنهم، مع احتفاظهم بالتحكم الكامل في العناصر الأساسية لتجربتهم. ومع سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة، دمجت سامسونج هذه الثقة في الجهاز منذ البداية، بما يحافظ على أمان البيانات الشخصية ويمنح المستخدمين الشفافية والخيار والتحكم في كيفية استخدام معلوماتهم.
كما توفر منصة Samsung Knox حماية شاملة لجهاز Galaxy بدءاً من مستوى شريحة المعالجة، بنهج أمني متعدد الطبقات يشمل تخصيص البيانات داخل الجهاز، وإدارة عمليات المعالجة السحابية بإشراف المستخدم، إلى جانب وسائل حماية جاهزة للمستقبل تشمل الحماية المتكاملة على مستوى المنظومة بفضل تقنية Samsung Knox Matrix. كما تتيح ميزة Personal Data Engine (PDE) تقديم تجارب ذكاء اصطناعي مخصصة للمستخدم تعتمد على فهم السياق ومعالجة البيانات داخل الجهاز، فيما توفر تقنية Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) بيئات تخزين مشفرة ومنفصلة لكل تطبيق، وفوقها جميعاً تضيف Knox Vault طبقة مادية مقاومة للعبث لحماية المعلومات الحساسة.ومن خلال جمعها مع إعدادات Advanced Intelligence وخاصية Personal Data Intelligence، تسهم هذه المنظومة الأمنية في حماية البيانات الشخصية، مع منح المستخدمين خيارات أوضح وتحكماً أكبر في آلية عمل ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وتقدم واجهة المستخدم One UI 9.0 لوحة معلومات مركزية جديدة تحت اسم AI Assistant Activity، تعرض للمستخدمين جميع عمليات الأتمتة التي ينفذها الذكاء الاصطناعي نيابةً عنهم. فبدلاً من التنقل بين عدة تطبيقات وخدمات، يمكن مراجعة جميع الإجراءات الذكية في مكان واحد، والانتقال مباشرة إلى الوكيل الذكي المعني لمعرفة تفاصيل أكثر أو تعديل الإعدادات. كما تقدّم سلسلة Z8 ميزة Privacy Alerts محسّنة، ترسل تنبيهات استباقية بشأن مخاطر الخصوصية المحتملة، بما في ذلك محاولات الوصول غير الضرورية إلى أذونات التشغيل في الخلفية، لمساعدتهم على التعامل معها قبل أن تصبح تلك المخاطر غير مرئية.
وتُبنى هذه التحديثات على محفظة الأمان والخصوصية الحالية لأجهزة Galaxy، التي تضم مزايا مثل Auto Blocker، وTheft Protection، وPrivate Sharing، وSecure Wi-Fi، وغيرها. وتساعد هذه التطورات مجتمعةً المستخدمين على تولي دور أكثر فاعلية في إدارة بياناتهم الشخصية وأنشطة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بهم، مع وضع الشفافية والخيارات الأوضح والحماية الأقوى في صميم تجربتهم، بما يساعد على ضمان بقاء تجارب الذكاء الاصطناعي الشخصية راسخة في الثقة.
الانطلاق مع سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة
تتوفر إصدارات هواتف Galaxy Z من طراز Fold8 Ultra، وFold8، وFlip8 للحجز المسبق في أسواق مختارة بدءاً من اليوم. وتأتي جميع هذه الأجهزة بلوني جرافيتي (Graphite) وكريمي (Cream)، إضافة إلى اللون البنفسجي الداكن (Violet Shadow) الخاص بجهاز Fold8 Ultra، واللافندر (Lavender) الخاص بجهاز Fold8، والزهري (Pink) الخاص بجهاز Flip8. كما تطرح العلامة خيارات لونية إضافية متاحة حصرياً على الإنترنت، تشمل الأخضر الداكن (Green Shadow) لجهاز Fold8 Ultra، والفستقي (Pistachio) لجهاز Fold8، والأخضر الفاتح (Mint) لجهاز Flip8.
وستقرّب سلسلة Galaxy Z الجديدة فوائد الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدم من حياة المستخدمين اليومية من خلال تقديم اشتراك مجاني لمدة 6 أشهر في خدمة Google AI Pro، التي تشمل 5 تيرابايت من التخزين السحابي، بما يعادل 19.99 دولاراً أمريكياً شهرياً. ومع هذا الوصول الموسّع إلى أقوى نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي من Google، يمكن للمستخدمين تعزيز إنتاجيتهم وإبداعهم على الشاشة القابلة للطي في أي وقت يريدون.
أصبح الانتقال إلى Galaxy أسهل من أي وقت مضى بفضل تجربة نقل بيانات أكثر سلاسة عبر نطاق أوسع من الأجهزة. ويضمن تطبيق Smart Switch من سامسونج الانتقال من الهواتف التي تعمل بنظام iOS إلى أجهزة Galaxy بكل سهولة، إذ يمكن لمستخدمي iOS مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة على أجهزتهم الحالية ونقل البيانات لاسلكياً دون الحاجة إلى تحميل أي تطبيقات إضافية. كما تتيح هذه الأداة نقل أنواع إضافية من البيانات، بما في ذلك كلمات المرور ومفاتيح المرور، وسجل المكالمات، وإعدادات إمكانية الوصول، وبيانات شريحة eSIM وغيرها، مما يقلّل الوقت اللازم لإعداد الجهاز الجديد. وبفضل توافق ميزة Quick Share الجديدة مع AirDrop، أصبح بإمكان المستخدمين مشاركة الملفات بين أجهزة iOS وGalaxy بسهولة في كلا الاتجاهين.
ولمنح المستخدمين مزيداً من الطمأنينة بعد انتقالهم إلى الجهاز الجديد، تقدّم خدمةSamsung Care+ تغطيةً شاملةً للأعطال، تشمل الإصلاحات السريعة للأضرار العرضية، وتمديد فترة الضمان، إضافة إلى دعم فني من قبل خبراء معتمدين من داخل الدولة وخارجها، بما يسهّل على المستخدمين البقاء مشمولين بالتغطية أينما كانوا. ويحصل العملاء الذين يشترون أحد هواتف Galaxy القابلة للطي الجديدة عبر موقع Samsung.com ويشتركون في خطة Samsung Care+ الشهرية على تغطية مجانية للأشهر الثلاثة الأولى. وبفضل واجهة One UI 9، أصبحت ميزة Warranty and care الجديدة، المدرجة كلوحة مركزية ضمن الإعدادات، تسهّل على المستخدمين الاشتراك في خدمة Samsung Care+ والوصول إليها وإدارتها، إلى جانب معلومات الضمان، وأدوات الفحص الذاتي للجهاز، وطلبات الإصلاح، والدعم عن بُعد، من مكان واحد مناسب على الجهاز.
The completely new Galaxy Z series opens a new chapter in the world of foldable devices, presenting three distinctive experiences to enhance productivity, immersive exploration, and self-expression.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the new Galaxy Z series, its most complete lineup aimed at enhancing the spread of foldable devices and reaching a larger segment of users. The series witnesses the first launch of the new design of the Galaxy Z Fold8, enabling a completely new foldable phone experience that focuses on how people explore, discover, and fully engage with their favorite content.
The lineup also includes the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which brings the concept of superior performance of Galaxy Ultra devices into the world of foldable devices, offering the highest levels of productivity and providing a larger professional space for content creation. There is also the Galaxy Z Flip8, the thinnest and most stylish in the series, designed to facilitate quick interactions and provide broader options for self-expression on the go. As a continuation of a leadership that has lasted through seven generations of foldable devices and a deep understanding of users, the new Galaxy Z series offers broader choices than ever before by providing three distinct experiences, each designed to meet the different needs of users.
The Galaxy AI ecosystem has also been developed to adapt to the various designs of the new series devices, enabling a seamless experience across different devices in the series where visions turn into practical steps. The ecosystem facilitates multitasking and management on the large screens of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, while the AI-supported flexible screen (FlexWindow) in the Galaxy Z Flip8 allows quick access to important information and shortcuts. The Galaxy Z series integrates AI functionalities into its experiences based on collaboration with partners like Gemini Intelligence, providing more means to accomplish tasks with fewer steps while maintaining the highest levels of privacy, transparency, and user control.
Commenting on the launch of the new device lineup, TM Roh, the company's CEO and President of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience Division, said: "As AI moves towards greater autonomy, smartphones will become the most personal gateway to experiences that understand and adapt to each user. As we set a new standard for foldable devices, we are pushing forward the experiences of flagship phones and opening the door to the next era of intelligence for more people."
The all-new Galaxy Z Fold8: An innovative experience for Galaxy Fold devices that redefines daily immersion.
The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a completely reimagined design to meet the needs of users looking for a foldable device that gives them a natural feel in moments where curiosity turns into deeper exploration, providing a seamless experience when transitioning from quick use on the external screen to in-depth exploration, viewing, reading, and gaming on the larger internal screen. With its convenient screen dimensions and long-lasting performance, the Galaxy Z Fold8 allows users to make the most of the content, stories, and ideas that capture their interest.
A design that offers a deeper exploration experience
Samsung has adopted the aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold8 to align with the style of content consumption throughout the day. By aligning the screen with the type of content displayed, the device provides an immersive viewing experience while browsing, watching, reading, and gaming. The device weighs only 201 grams, making it the lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet. However, it combines the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor with a larger 4,800 mAh battery, delivering smooth and responsive performance and longer-lasting power, allowing users to continue immersing themselves in content for longer.
• When folded, the external screen with a 10:165 aspect ratio provides a familiar and comfortable experience for quick daily tasks such as chatting, following social media platforms, browsing, and watching short videos.
• When opened, the main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio offers a larger display area that helps users immerse themselves in games and movies.
• When the device is rotated, the same aspect ratio becomes more suitable for reading, providing a comfortable experience when browsing articles, e-books, and long content without the need for another device.
• The aspect ratios are designed to harmonize with the natural usage style, whether for quick notification checks or during extended usage sessions, making the Galaxy Z Fold8 experience more immersive.
A structurally and aesthetically advanced screen
Samsung has focused on perfecting screen engineering in the new Galaxy Z series as the foundation for elevating the device's folding experience, as its screens combine a thinner design, high durability, and smooth display.
• Samsung reveals in this series the Flex Titanium technology, which relies on a titanium-based screen structure designed to help reduce the thickness of foldable devices while maintaining their durability. The device combines a layer of titanium alloys with an enhanced titanium panel, contributing to improved screen support, pressure and shock resistance, and reducing the appearance of folding marks over time. This structure also aids in developing the device's opening mechanism by achieving a precise balance between the detailed hinge movement, screen tension, and magnetic force, providing a smoother, lighter, and more fluid opening experience.
• The main screen can reach a brightness of 3,000 nits, supporting Vision Booster technology and featuring a coating layer to reduce reflection, ensuring clarity of image and vibrancy of colors even in outdoor environments.
A versatile camera with superior quality
The Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to facilitate capturing and sharing special moments, whether photographing landscapes, group photos, or spontaneous shots on the go, while enhancing the functional features for capturing, editing, and sharing photos and videos.
• The two rear cameras, each with a resolution of 50 megapixels, provide high resolution across shots through the wide and ultra-wide lenses, while maintaining image quality in various shooting and lighting conditions.
• The Dual Recording feature allows recording the scene from both sides simultaneously, with the user able to preview themselves on the external screen, helping to frame the shot and document reactions and shared experiences accurately.
• The My FanCam feature automatically tracks a specified person or object, reframing the scene according to the desired aspect ratio, turning moving shots into ready-to-publish videos on social media, while reducing the need for manual editing.
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra – The true Ultra model with maximum productivity among foldable devices
The Ultra category at Samsung represents the pinnacle of performance, capabilities, and innovative features, and with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, these superior standards merge with Samsung's most advanced foldable designs to date. Its large 8-inch main screen provides users with the ideal workspace for managing multitasking, while the advanced camera system and long-lasting battery provide continuous support for creativity throughout the day. High productivity features integrate seamlessly with ease of use on the go, thanks to its thinnest design in the Z Fold series yet, measuring only 4.1 mm thick when opened and weighing 215 grams.
Professional creativity with a high-performance camera system
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra gives content creators greater freedom in various creative stages, from capturing photos and videos to editing and publishing them, thanks to its Ultra-class camera system and high-performance creative and productivity tools.
• The main camera captures 200-megapixel images rich in detail and higher clarity, equipped with High Dynamic Range technology in 200-megapixel mode, to present images with a more realistic character.
• The new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera supports capturing wide scenes and macro shots with vibrant details and higher clarity, giving users high flexibility when photographing landscapes and indoor spaces, as well as group photos and close-up details.
• Samsung has developed Nightography technology in this device to enhance brightness and clarity of details in low-light shots, ensuring that special moments are not missed even in the most challenging shooting conditions.
• The device supports advanced content creators with 8K video recording via the new APV encoding, enhancing shooting flexibility and editing result quality while improving production workflow, while the Cine LUT feature adds direct cinematic control over colors and their character within the device itself.
Exceptional performance with an advanced battery and cooling system: A high-productivity system throughout the day
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is designed for the highest levels of responsiveness and reliability to meet the demands of complex processing, from intensive multitasking and content creation to AI-based workflows.
• Thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers exceptional performance and complete smoothness when switching between applications, with a larger screen for work and continuing high-demand tasks without any hiccups.
• The larger 5,000 mAh battery supports prolonged productivity, enabling the device to run throughout a full day of work, creativity, and entertainment within a thin and foldable design.
• The device is equipped with a new dual-path charging architecture, supporting fast charging at 45 watts, helping to distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable, and reliable charging throughout the day.
• The device relies on an expanded graphite cooling architecture designed to improve thermal conductivity, helping to dissipate heat more effectively and maintain the device's responsiveness during intensive tasks.
Galaxy Z Flip8 – The thinnest and most expressive Flip experience, originally supported by AI
The Galaxy Z Flip8 features elegant looks and diverse capabilities that align with the user's personality and presence at every occasion and time. Samsung focused on enabling quick interaction features, personal expression, and original AI experiences in the device's design, equipping it with a new design for the FlexWindow and a flexible foldable shape, making it an ideal space to integrate Galaxy AI capabilities into daily use. Weighing no more than 180 grams and measuring 6.1 mm thick, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest device in the Flip category, allowing for exceptional ease in exploring information, performing tasks, and enjoying creativity.
A smarter and smoother FlexWindow experience
The Galaxy Z Flip8 presents a new model of the FlexWindow as an AI-based daily interface, placing information and support features at the user's fingertips when needed.
• The FlexWindow interface brings applications, insights, and actions directly to the external screen, allowing for quicker access to information, AI features, and connected tasks.
• The Now Brief feature on the main screen interface displays real-time information and insights along with next steps, helping the user transition from mere quick checks to execution at the right moment.
• The device provides greater ease in activating automated options via Gemini Intelligence through the FlexWindow interface, enabling users to accomplish related actions by activating the side button or through natural voice commands.
FlexCam elevates selfie photography experiences
The Galaxy Z Flip8 enhances the distinctive photography experience of Samsung's Flip phones, offering flexible shooting angles and the ability to preview photos and videos while capturing them, with creative experiences exclusively tailored for devices in this category. The device supports capabilities for capturing, editing, and publishing to achieve outstanding results without the need for additional equipment, whether shooting without holding the device, live previewing, or selfie videos through the external screen and exclusive reflective photos for Flip devices.
• The 50-megapixel camera with ProVisual Engine offers the most advanced selfie experiences in the Galaxy Z Flip series, with personal and daily shots rich in clear details, showcasing natural skin tones and dynamic bokeh gradients.
• The Flex Mode allows hands-free shooting from multiple angles, while the Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker provides greater comfort in holding the device and better stability when filming videos on the move.
• The Super Steady feature, which currently includes the new Horizontal Lock option, helps deliver smooth continuous shots within a stable frame, whether capturing lively moments full of movement or selfies on the go.
• The FlipShot feature allows customization of the FlexWindow and capturing reflective photos that clearly express the user's look, while the Mirror view feature provides a realistic mirror-like display for users to quickly review their appearance before taking a photo or heading out.
New experiences enhanced by AI agents in foldable devices
As the most personal device users carry, the smartphone has become the primary gateway through which AI technologies meet users; with the launch of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung sets the standards for the next generation of AI experiences on mobile devices. In this series, the Galaxy AI ecosystem operates within a broader range of applications and services, with experiences designed specifically to leverage the capabilities and unique structure of foldable devices, while this ecosystem has become more personalized and proactive throughout the day by understanding each user's priorities and helping them turn data and information into actionable steps.
• Now Brief presents users with customized insights and information that align with their daily routines, interests, and needs, relying on extensive usage scenarios, customizable brief cards, and personalized recommendations. The feature now also displays insights related to security and privacy, helping users monitor potential risks and take necessary preventive actions.
• Now Nudge helps users turn their ideas into actionable steps; as plans arise during conversations, AI can suggest next steps, such as checking the calendar, searching for a specific location, or saving an address. Here, foldable device users can continue the conversation while executing these actions simultaneously thanks to the larger screens.
• Gemini Intelligence streamlines the steps needed to transition from request to result, as users only need to describe what they need or add context from the screen or via an image. The app automation feature now supports over 40 applications and services, including searching for tickets, finding a nearby restaurant, and making reservations. Through Gemini Notebook, users can gather notes, images, recordings, files, and documents in a single permanent workspace to organize and develop their ideas. The drag-and-drop support in split view makes workflows easier, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and convert their content into audio summaries, infographics, reports, meeting summaries, visual briefs, documents, and more.
• AI experiences become more interconnected and contextually relevant when linking the new Galaxy Z series with the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Galaxy Watch9 series, and even the anticipated Intelligent Eyewear. From health insights to daily routines and connected actions, Galaxy AI helps users navigate more smoothly between devices, with timely personal support throughout the day.
These experiences collectively embody the advanced capabilities of the Galaxy AI ecosystem and its continuous transformation into an intelligent companion with exceptional proactive capabilities, helping users accomplish more tasks with less effort. Thanks to the foldable device designs within the series, accessing these experiences has become easier and more flexible throughout the day.
Security and privacy at the core of the experience
As the pace of AI adoption accelerates with personal data and evolves towards performing tasks on behalf of the user, users must trust this technology primarily by informing them how AI uses their data and understanding what it does on their behalf, while retaining full control over the essential elements of their experience. With the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung has integrated this trust into the device from the outset, ensuring the security of personal data and providing users with transparency, choice, and control over how their information is used.
The Samsung Knox platform provides comprehensive protection for the Galaxy device starting from the processing chip level, with a multi-layered security approach that includes data customization within the device, user-supervised cloud processing management, along with future-ready protection measures that include comprehensive system-level protection thanks to Samsung Knox Matrix technology. The Personal Data Engine (PDE) feature enables personalized AI experiences for users based on context understanding and data processing within the device, while Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) provides encrypted and separate storage environments for each application, topped with Knox Vault, which adds a tamper-resistant physical layer to protect sensitive information. By combining this with Advanced Intelligence settings and Personal Data Intelligence, this security system helps protect personal data while giving users clearer options and greater control over how AI features operate.
The One UI 9.0 user interface offers a new central dashboard called AI Assistant Activity, displaying all the automation tasks performed by AI on behalf of users. Instead of navigating between multiple applications and services, users can review all smart actions in one place and directly access the relevant smart agent for more details or to modify settings. The Z8 series also offers an enhanced Privacy Alerts feature, sending proactive alerts about potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access background operation permissions, helping users address them before they become invisible risks.
These updates build on the existing security and privacy portfolio of Galaxy devices, which includes features like Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, Secure Wi-Fi, and more. Together, these developments help users take a more active role in managing their personal data and AI activities, placing transparency, clearer options, and stronger protection at the core of their experience, ensuring that personal AI experiences remain rooted in trust.
Launching with the new Galaxy Z series
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8 models are available for pre-order in selected markets starting today. All these devices come in Graphite and Cream colors, along with the Dark Violet color exclusive to the Fold8 Ultra, Lavender for the Fold8, and Pink for the Flip8. The brand is also launching additional color options available exclusively online, including Dark Green for the Fold8 Ultra, Pistachio for the Fold8, and Mint for the Flip8.
The new Galaxy Z series will bring the benefits of advanced AI closer to users' daily lives by offering a free 6-month subscription to Google AI Pro service, which includes 5 terabytes of cloud storage, equivalent to $19.99 per month. With this expanded access to Google’s most powerful AI models, users can enhance their productivity and creativity on the foldable screen whenever they want.
Transitioning to Galaxy has never been easier, thanks to a smoother data transfer experience across a wider range of devices. Samsung's Smart Switch app ensures a seamless transition from iOS devices to Galaxy devices, allowing iOS users to scan a QR code on their current devices and transfer data wirelessly without needing to download any additional apps. This tool also allows the transfer of additional types of data, including passwords and passkeys, call logs, accessibility settings, eSIM data, and more, reducing the time needed to set up the new device. With the new Quick Share feature compatible with AirDrop, users can easily share files between iOS and Galaxy devices in both directions.
To give users more peace of mind after transitioning to the new device, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for malfunctions, including quick repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty periods, and support from certified experts both domestically and internationally, making it easier for users to stay covered wherever they are. Customers who purchase one of the new foldable Galaxy phones through Samsung.com and subscribe to the monthly Samsung Care+ plan receive free coverage for the first three months. Thanks to the One UI 9 interface, the new Warranty and care feature, listed as a central dashboard within settings, makes it easy for users to subscribe to, access, and manage Samsung Care+, along with warranty information, device self-check tools, repair requests, and remote support, all from one convenient place on the device.