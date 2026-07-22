The completely new Galaxy Z series opens a new chapter in the world of foldable devices, presenting three distinctive experiences to enhance productivity, immersive exploration, and self-expression.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the new Galaxy Z series, its most complete lineup aimed at enhancing the spread of foldable devices and reaching a larger segment of users. The series witnesses the first launch of the new design of the Galaxy Z Fold8, enabling a completely new foldable phone experience that focuses on how people explore, discover, and fully engage with their favorite content.

The lineup also includes the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which brings the concept of superior performance of Galaxy Ultra devices into the world of foldable devices, offering the highest levels of productivity and providing a larger professional space for content creation. There is also the Galaxy Z Flip8, the thinnest and most stylish in the series, designed to facilitate quick interactions and provide broader options for self-expression on the go. As a continuation of a leadership that has lasted through seven generations of foldable devices and a deep understanding of users, the new Galaxy Z series offers broader choices than ever before by providing three distinct experiences, each designed to meet the different needs of users.

The Galaxy AI ecosystem has also been developed to adapt to the various designs of the new series devices, enabling a seamless experience across different devices in the series where visions turn into practical steps. The ecosystem facilitates multitasking and management on the large screens of the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, while the AI-supported flexible screen (FlexWindow) in the Galaxy Z Flip8 allows quick access to important information and shortcuts. The Galaxy Z series integrates AI functionalities into its experiences based on collaboration with partners like Gemini Intelligence, providing more means to accomplish tasks with fewer steps while maintaining the highest levels of privacy, transparency, and user control.

Commenting on the launch of the new device lineup, TM Roh, the company's CEO and President of Samsung Electronics' Device Experience Division, said: "As AI moves towards greater autonomy, smartphones will become the most personal gateway to experiences that understand and adapt to each user. As we set a new standard for foldable devices, we are pushing forward the experiences of flagship phones and opening the door to the next era of intelligence for more people."

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold8: An innovative experience for Galaxy Fold devices that redefines daily immersion.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 features a completely reimagined design to meet the needs of users looking for a foldable device that gives them a natural feel in moments where curiosity turns into deeper exploration, providing a seamless experience when transitioning from quick use on the external screen to in-depth exploration, viewing, reading, and gaming on the larger internal screen. With its convenient screen dimensions and long-lasting performance, the Galaxy Z Fold8 allows users to make the most of the content, stories, and ideas that capture their interest.

A design that offers a deeper exploration experience

Samsung has adopted the aspect ratios of the Galaxy Z Fold8 to align with the style of content consumption throughout the day. By aligning the screen with the type of content displayed, the device provides an immersive viewing experience while browsing, watching, reading, and gaming. The device weighs only 201 grams, making it the lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet. However, it combines the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor with a larger 4,800 mAh battery, delivering smooth and responsive performance and longer-lasting power, allowing users to continue immersing themselves in content for longer.

• When folded, the external screen with a 10:165 aspect ratio provides a familiar and comfortable experience for quick daily tasks such as chatting, following social media platforms, browsing, and watching short videos.

• When opened, the main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio offers a larger display area that helps users immerse themselves in games and movies.

• When the device is rotated, the same aspect ratio becomes more suitable for reading, providing a comfortable experience when browsing articles, e-books, and long content without the need for another device.

• The aspect ratios are designed to harmonize with the natural usage style, whether for quick notification checks or during extended usage sessions, making the Galaxy Z Fold8 experience more immersive.

A structurally and aesthetically advanced screen

Samsung has focused on perfecting screen engineering in the new Galaxy Z series as the foundation for elevating the device's folding experience, as its screens combine a thinner design, high durability, and smooth display.

• Samsung reveals in this series the Flex Titanium technology, which relies on a titanium-based screen structure designed to help reduce the thickness of foldable devices while maintaining their durability. The device combines a layer of titanium alloys with an enhanced titanium panel, contributing to improved screen support, pressure and shock resistance, and reducing the appearance of folding marks over time. This structure also aids in developing the device's opening mechanism by achieving a precise balance between the detailed hinge movement, screen tension, and magnetic force, providing a smoother, lighter, and more fluid opening experience.

• The main screen can reach a brightness of 3,000 nits, supporting Vision Booster technology and featuring a coating layer to reduce reflection, ensuring clarity of image and vibrancy of colors even in outdoor environments.

A versatile camera with superior quality

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed to facilitate capturing and sharing special moments, whether photographing landscapes, group photos, or spontaneous shots on the go, while enhancing the functional features for capturing, editing, and sharing photos and videos.

• The two rear cameras, each with a resolution of 50 megapixels, provide high resolution across shots through the wide and ultra-wide lenses, while maintaining image quality in various shooting and lighting conditions.

• The Dual Recording feature allows recording the scene from both sides simultaneously, with the user able to preview themselves on the external screen, helping to frame the shot and document reactions and shared experiences accurately.

• The My FanCam feature automatically tracks a specified person or object, reframing the scene according to the desired aspect ratio, turning moving shots into ready-to-publish videos on social media, while reducing the need for manual editing.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra – The true Ultra model with maximum productivity among foldable devices

The Ultra category at Samsung represents the pinnacle of performance, capabilities, and innovative features, and with the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, these superior standards merge with Samsung's most advanced foldable designs to date. Its large 8-inch main screen provides users with the ideal workspace for managing multitasking, while the advanced camera system and long-lasting battery provide continuous support for creativity throughout the day. High productivity features integrate seamlessly with ease of use on the go, thanks to its thinnest design in the Z Fold series yet, measuring only 4.1 mm thick when opened and weighing 215 grams.

Professional creativity with a high-performance camera system

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra gives content creators greater freedom in various creative stages, from capturing photos and videos to editing and publishing them, thanks to its Ultra-class camera system and high-performance creative and productivity tools.

• The main camera captures 200-megapixel images rich in detail and higher clarity, equipped with High Dynamic Range technology in 200-megapixel mode, to present images with a more realistic character.

• The new 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera supports capturing wide scenes and macro shots with vibrant details and higher clarity, giving users high flexibility when photographing landscapes and indoor spaces, as well as group photos and close-up details.

• Samsung has developed Nightography technology in this device to enhance brightness and clarity of details in low-light shots, ensuring that special moments are not missed even in the most challenging shooting conditions.

• The device supports advanced content creators with 8K video recording via the new APV encoding, enhancing shooting flexibility and editing result quality while improving production workflow, while the Cine LUT feature adds direct cinematic control over colors and their character within the device itself.

Exceptional performance with an advanced battery and cooling system: A high-productivity system throughout the day

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is designed for the highest levels of responsiveness and reliability to meet the demands of complex processing, from intensive multitasking and content creation to AI-based workflows.

• Thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra delivers exceptional performance and complete smoothness when switching between applications, with a larger screen for work and continuing high-demand tasks without any hiccups.

• The larger 5,000 mAh battery supports prolonged productivity, enabling the device to run throughout a full day of work, creativity, and entertainment within a thin and foldable design.

• The device is equipped with a new dual-path charging architecture, supporting fast charging at 45 watts, helping to distribute power more efficiently across the battery system for faster, more stable, and reliable charging throughout the day.

• The device relies on an expanded graphite cooling architecture designed to improve thermal conductivity, helping to dissipate heat more effectively and maintain the device's responsiveness during intensive tasks.

Galaxy Z Flip8 – The thinnest and most expressive Flip experience, originally supported by AI

The Galaxy Z Flip8 features elegant looks and diverse capabilities that align with the user's personality and presence at every occasion and time. Samsung focused on enabling quick interaction features, personal expression, and original AI experiences in the device's design, equipping it with a new design for the FlexWindow and a flexible foldable shape, making it an ideal space to integrate Galaxy AI capabilities into daily use. Weighing no more than 180 grams and measuring 6.1 mm thick, the Galaxy Z Flip8 is Samsung's thinnest and lightest device in the Flip category, allowing for exceptional ease in exploring information, performing tasks, and enjoying creativity.

A smarter and smoother FlexWindow experience

The Galaxy Z Flip8 presents a new model of the FlexWindow as an AI-based daily interface, placing information and support features at the user's fingertips when needed.

• The FlexWindow interface brings applications, insights, and actions directly to the external screen, allowing for quicker access to information, AI features, and connected tasks.

• The Now Brief feature on the main screen interface displays real-time information and insights along with next steps, helping the user transition from mere quick checks to execution at the right moment.

• The device provides greater ease in activating automated options via Gemini Intelligence through the FlexWindow interface, enabling users to accomplish related actions by activating the side button or through natural voice commands.

FlexCam elevates selfie photography experiences

The Galaxy Z Flip8 enhances the distinctive photography experience of Samsung's Flip phones, offering flexible shooting angles and the ability to preview photos and videos while capturing them, with creative experiences exclusively tailored for devices in this category. The device supports capabilities for capturing, editing, and publishing to achieve outstanding results without the need for additional equipment, whether shooting without holding the device, live previewing, or selfie videos through the external screen and exclusive reflective photos for Flip devices.

• The 50-megapixel camera with ProVisual Engine offers the most advanced selfie experiences in the Galaxy Z Flip series, with personal and daily shots rich in clear details, showcasing natural skin tones and dynamic bokeh gradients.

• The Flex Mode allows hands-free shooting from multiple angles, while the Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker provides greater comfort in holding the device and better stability when filming videos on the move.

• The Super Steady feature, which currently includes the new Horizontal Lock option, helps deliver smooth continuous shots within a stable frame, whether capturing lively moments full of movement or selfies on the go.

• The FlipShot feature allows customization of the FlexWindow and capturing reflective photos that clearly express the user's look, while the Mirror view feature provides a realistic mirror-like display for users to quickly review their appearance before taking a photo or heading out.

New experiences enhanced by AI agents in foldable devices

As the most personal device users carry, the smartphone has become the primary gateway through which AI technologies meet users; with the launch of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung sets the standards for the next generation of AI experiences on mobile devices. In this series, the Galaxy AI ecosystem operates within a broader range of applications and services, with experiences designed specifically to leverage the capabilities and unique structure of foldable devices, while this ecosystem has become more personalized and proactive throughout the day by understanding each user's priorities and helping them turn data and information into actionable steps.

• Now Brief presents users with customized insights and information that align with their daily routines, interests, and needs, relying on extensive usage scenarios, customizable brief cards, and personalized recommendations. The feature now also displays insights related to security and privacy, helping users monitor potential risks and take necessary preventive actions.

• Now Nudge helps users turn their ideas into actionable steps; as plans arise during conversations, AI can suggest next steps, such as checking the calendar, searching for a specific location, or saving an address. Here, foldable device users can continue the conversation while executing these actions simultaneously thanks to the larger screens.

• Gemini Intelligence streamlines the steps needed to transition from request to result, as users only need to describe what they need or add context from the screen or via an image. The app automation feature now supports over 40 applications and services, including searching for tickets, finding a nearby restaurant, and making reservations. Through Gemini Notebook, users can gather notes, images, recordings, files, and documents in a single permanent workspace to organize and develop their ideas. The drag-and-drop support in split view makes workflows easier, allowing users to easily add multiple files and images and convert their content into audio summaries, infographics, reports, meeting summaries, visual briefs, documents, and more.

• AI experiences become more interconnected and contextually relevant when linking the new Galaxy Z series with the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, Galaxy Watch9 series, and even the anticipated Intelligent Eyewear. From health insights to daily routines and connected actions, Galaxy AI helps users navigate more smoothly between devices, with timely personal support throughout the day.

These experiences collectively embody the advanced capabilities of the Galaxy AI ecosystem and its continuous transformation into an intelligent companion with exceptional proactive capabilities, helping users accomplish more tasks with less effort. Thanks to the foldable device designs within the series, accessing these experiences has become easier and more flexible throughout the day.

Security and privacy at the core of the experience

As the pace of AI adoption accelerates with personal data and evolves towards performing tasks on behalf of the user, users must trust this technology primarily by informing them how AI uses their data and understanding what it does on their behalf, while retaining full control over the essential elements of their experience. With the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung has integrated this trust into the device from the outset, ensuring the security of personal data and providing users with transparency, choice, and control over how their information is used.

The Samsung Knox platform provides comprehensive protection for the Galaxy device starting from the processing chip level, with a multi-layered security approach that includes data customization within the device, user-supervised cloud processing management, along with future-ready protection measures that include comprehensive system-level protection thanks to Samsung Knox Matrix technology. The Personal Data Engine (PDE) feature enables personalized AI experiences for users based on context understanding and data processing within the device, while Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) provides encrypted and separate storage environments for each application, topped with Knox Vault, which adds a tamper-resistant physical layer to protect sensitive information. By combining this with Advanced Intelligence settings and Personal Data Intelligence, this security system helps protect personal data while giving users clearer options and greater control over how AI features operate.

The One UI 9.0 user interface offers a new central dashboard called AI Assistant Activity, displaying all the automation tasks performed by AI on behalf of users. Instead of navigating between multiple applications and services, users can review all smart actions in one place and directly access the relevant smart agent for more details or to modify settings. The Z8 series also offers an enhanced Privacy Alerts feature, sending proactive alerts about potential privacy risks, including unnecessary attempts to access background operation permissions, helping users address them before they become invisible risks.

These updates build on the existing security and privacy portfolio of Galaxy devices, which includes features like Auto Blocker, Theft Protection, Private Sharing, Secure Wi-Fi, and more. Together, these developments help users take a more active role in managing their personal data and AI activities, placing transparency, clearer options, and stronger protection at the core of their experience, ensuring that personal AI experiences remain rooted in trust.

Launching with the new Galaxy Z series

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, and Flip8 models are available for pre-order in selected markets starting today. All these devices come in Graphite and Cream colors, along with the Dark Violet color exclusive to the Fold8 Ultra, Lavender for the Fold8, and Pink for the Flip8. The brand is also launching additional color options available exclusively online, including Dark Green for the Fold8 Ultra, Pistachio for the Fold8, and Mint for the Flip8.

The new Galaxy Z series will bring the benefits of advanced AI closer to users' daily lives by offering a free 6-month subscription to Google AI Pro service, which includes 5 terabytes of cloud storage, equivalent to $19.99 per month. With this expanded access to Google’s most powerful AI models, users can enhance their productivity and creativity on the foldable screen whenever they want.

Transitioning to Galaxy has never been easier, thanks to a smoother data transfer experience across a wider range of devices. Samsung's Smart Switch app ensures a seamless transition from iOS devices to Galaxy devices, allowing iOS users to scan a QR code on their current devices and transfer data wirelessly without needing to download any additional apps. This tool also allows the transfer of additional types of data, including passwords and passkeys, call logs, accessibility settings, eSIM data, and more, reducing the time needed to set up the new device. With the new Quick Share feature compatible with AirDrop, users can easily share files between iOS and Galaxy devices in both directions.

To give users more peace of mind after transitioning to the new device, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for malfunctions, including quick repairs for accidental damage, extended warranty periods, and support from certified experts both domestically and internationally, making it easier for users to stay covered wherever they are. Customers who purchase one of the new foldable Galaxy phones through Samsung.com and subscribe to the monthly Samsung Care+ plan receive free coverage for the first three months. Thanks to the One UI 9 interface, the new Warranty and care feature, listed as a central dashboard within settings, makes it easy for users to subscribe to, access, and manage Samsung Care+, along with warranty information, device self-check tools, repair requests, and remote support, all from one convenient place on the device.