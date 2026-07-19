واصلت أسعار النفط الخام ارتفاعها مع تفاعل المستثمرين مع استمرار التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وسط مخاوف من اضطرابات محتملة في الإمدادات.


وارتفع سعر خام برنت إلى 88.7 دولار للبرميل. وبلغ حجم التداول خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية 59 مليون دولار، وفق بيانات منصة «هايبر ليكويد» للعقود الآجلة الدائمة.


إمدادات النفط


وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط (WTI) إلى 83.62 دولار للبرميل، مع ارتفاع حجم التداول إلى 111.2 مليون دولار.


وجاءت المكاسب مع استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة، في وقت تراقب فيه الأسواق حركة إمدادات النفط عبر الممرات البحرية الرئيسية.


وبحسب البيانات، عبرت 444 شحنة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، بينما يواصل المستثمرون متابعة تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتأثيرها المحتمل على أسواق الطاقة.


تصاعد التوترات


تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصاعد غير مسبوق للمواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال يوليو، بعدما انهارت الهدنة المؤقتة التي كان الطرفان قد توصلا إليها الشهر الماضي.


وأمر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتجديد الضربات الجوية ضد أهداف عسكرية إيرانية، بهدف تقويض القدرات التي تستخدمها طهران لاستهداف الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، فيما ردت إيران بسلسلة هجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت قواعد أمريكية في الخليج، مؤكدة أنها ستواصل الرد إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية.