واصلت أسعار النفط الخام ارتفاعها مع تفاعل المستثمرين مع استمرار التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وسط مخاوف من اضطرابات محتملة في الإمدادات.
وارتفع سعر خام برنت إلى 88.7 دولار للبرميل. وبلغ حجم التداول خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية 59 مليون دولار، وفق بيانات منصة «هايبر ليكويد» للعقود الآجلة الدائمة.
إمدادات النفط
وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط (WTI) إلى 83.62 دولار للبرميل، مع ارتفاع حجم التداول إلى 111.2 مليون دولار.
وجاءت المكاسب مع استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية في المنطقة، في وقت تراقب فيه الأسواق حركة إمدادات النفط عبر الممرات البحرية الرئيسية.
وبحسب البيانات، عبرت 444 شحنة خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، بينما يواصل المستثمرون متابعة تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة وتأثيرها المحتمل على أسواق الطاقة.
تصاعد التوترات
تأتي هذه التطورات في ظل تصاعد غير مسبوق للمواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران خلال يوليو، بعدما انهارت الهدنة المؤقتة التي كان الطرفان قد توصلا إليها الشهر الماضي.
وأمر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بتجديد الضربات الجوية ضد أهداف عسكرية إيرانية، بهدف تقويض القدرات التي تستخدمها طهران لاستهداف الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، فيما ردت إيران بسلسلة هجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة استهدفت قواعد أمريكية في الخليج، مؤكدة أنها ستواصل الرد إذا استمرت الهجمات الأمريكية.
Crude oil prices continued to rise as investors reacted to the ongoing escalation between the United States and Iran, amid fears of potential supply disruptions.
The price of Brent crude rose to $88.7 per barrel. The trading volume over the past 24 hours reached $59 million, according to data from the "Hyper Liquid" perpetual futures platform.
Oil Supplies
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed to $83.62 per barrel, with trading volume increasing to $111.2 million.
The gains came as geopolitical tensions in the region continued, while markets monitored the movement of oil supplies through key maritime corridors.
According to the data, 444 shipments crossed during the past 24 hours, while investors continued to follow developments in the region and their potential impact on energy markets.
Escalating Tensions
These developments come amid an unprecedented escalation of confrontation between the United States and Iran during July, after a temporary truce that both sides had reached last month collapsed.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the renewal of airstrikes against Iranian military targets, aiming to undermine the capabilities that Tehran uses to target shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran responded with a series of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. bases in the Gulf, asserting that it would continue to retaliate if U.S. attacks persisted.