حذر المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، من أن الاقتصاد العالمي سيواجه تحدياً متجدداً إذا لم يتم حل النزاع الذي أدى إلى شل حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.
وقال بيرول:«إن الأسواق تعيش حالة من القلق، وتواجه قدراً كبيراً من عدم اليقين نتيجة تصاعد الهجمات بين واشنطن وطهران، بما يهدد بتعطيل شحنات النفط والأسمدة والغاز الطبيعي وسلع أخرى تمر عبر المضيق».
وأضاف: «إعادة فتح المضيق يجب أن تتم خلال أسابيع لا أشهر، وأن يكون مفتوحاً بالكامل ومن دون أي شروط».
وأشار بيرول إلى أن اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة والمواد الأولية القادمة من الخليج ألحق أضراراً باقتصادات مثل كوريا الجنوبية واليابان.
تعثر الصادرات
من جهته، قدر بنك غولدمان ساكس في مذكرة أن صادرات دول الخليج تعافت إلى أكثر من 80% من مستويات ما قبل الحرب بعد مذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية في يونيو الماضي، لكنها تراجعت إلى أقل من 50%، أو نحو 11 مليون برميل يوميا، خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
وقال البنك:«إن سعر خام برنت يمكن أن يتجاوز 110 دولارات للبرميل في الربع الرابع من العام إذا استمر تعثر تعافي صادرات الخليج».
ورغم ذلك، لا يزال المستثمرون حذرين من المبالغة في إضافة علاوة مخاطر إلى أسعار النفط مع التقلب المستمر في تطورات الأحداث.
The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned that the global economy will face a renewed challenge if the dispute that has paralyzed shipping in the Strait of Hormuz is not resolved.
Birol stated: "Markets are in a state of anxiety and face a significant amount of uncertainty due to the escalation of attacks between Washington and Tehran, which threatens to disrupt shipments of oil, fertilizers, natural gas, and other goods passing through the strait."
He added: "The reopening of the strait must occur within weeks, not months, and it should be fully open and without any conditions."
Birol pointed out that the disruption of energy and raw material supplies coming from the Gulf has harmed economies such as South Korea and Japan.
Export Setbacks
For its part, Goldman Sachs estimated in a memo that Gulf exports had recovered to more than 80% of pre-war levels following the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding last June, but they fell to less than 50%, or about 11 million barrels per day, during the past week.
The bank stated: "Brent crude prices could exceed $110 per barrel in the fourth quarter of the year if the recovery of Gulf exports continues to falter."
Despite this, investors remain cautious about overestimating the risk premium added to oil prices amid the ongoing volatility in developments.