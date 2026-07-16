حذر المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، من أن الاقتصاد العالمي سيواجه تحدياً متجدداً إذا لم يتم حل النزاع الذي أدى إلى شل حركة الملاحة في مضيق هرمز.


وقال بيرول:«إن الأسواق تعيش حالة من القلق، وتواجه قدراً كبيراً من عدم اليقين نتيجة تصاعد الهجمات بين واشنطن وطهران، بما يهدد بتعطيل شحنات النفط والأسمدة والغاز الطبيعي وسلع أخرى تمر عبر المضيق».


وأضاف: «إعادة فتح المضيق يجب أن تتم خلال أسابيع لا أشهر، وأن يكون مفتوحاً بالكامل ومن دون أي شروط».


وأشار بيرول إلى أن اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة والمواد الأولية القادمة من الخليج ألحق أضراراً باقتصادات مثل كوريا الجنوبية واليابان.


تعثر الصادرات


من جهته، قدر بنك غولدمان ساكس في مذكرة أن صادرات دول الخليج تعافت إلى أكثر من 80% من مستويات ما قبل الحرب بعد مذكرة التفاهم الأمريكية الإيرانية في يونيو الماضي، لكنها تراجعت إلى أقل من 50%، أو نحو 11 مليون برميل يوميا، خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وقال البنك:«إن سعر خام برنت يمكن أن يتجاوز 110 دولارات للبرميل في الربع الرابع من العام إذا استمر تعثر تعافي صادرات الخليج».


ورغم ذلك، لا يزال المستثمرون حذرين من المبالغة في إضافة علاوة مخاطر إلى أسعار النفط مع التقلب المستمر في تطورات الأحداث.