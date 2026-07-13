The Director General and Head of the Knowledge Department at the World Bank Group, Pascal Donohoe, confirmed that Saudi Arabia provides a clear model through Vision 2030, which has contributed to strengthening the resilience of the economy.



Donohoe explained in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" that the bank is working with Saudi authorities to benefit from experiences and share them with other countries.



In his assessment of the results of Saudi Vision 2030, Donohoe said: "The vision has played an important role in enhancing the Saudi labor market." He clarified that the opening of the World Bank's Knowledge Center in Riyadh reflects the desire to deepen cooperation with Saudi Arabia.



3 Main Pillars



Donohoe stated that global economies and those in the region are experiencing a slowdown due to current challenges, noting that the bank is working with governments to support their economies by providing loans of about $20 billion, which could reach $50 billion with Saudi support.



He mentioned that uncertainty affects economic growth, yet the economies in the region continue to grow despite the difficulties.



He said: "The World Bank focuses on diagnosing challenges and working with governments to address them." He emphasized the importance of cooperation with Saudi Arabia.



Donohoe explained that the World Bank focuses on three main pillars: supporting job creation, enhancing field presence, and supporting economies affected by crises.



He indicated that the World Bank Group has the capacity to provide financing exceeding $22 billion, with the possibility of raising it to $50 billion if economic conditions allow. Regarding the employment file, Donohoe stated that jobs are at the core of the World Bank's work.



Global Growth Slowdown



Regarding the implications of geopolitical tensions, Donohoe said: "The global economy is experiencing a slowdown in growth, with ongoing pressures related to inflation and rising food prices."



He explained that the bank is focusing on two parallel paths; the first to address current shocks, and the second to build a more resilient economy in the future.



Concerning the impact of artificial intelligence, Donohoe stated that the opportunities it presents outweigh the challenges, emphasizing the importance of investing in education and training. He clarified that the bank sees opportunities for creating new jobs in various sectors, noting that artificial intelligence can improve productivity and income in developing countries.