أكّد المدير العام ورئيس قسم المعرفة في مجموعة البنك الدولي، باسكال دونوهو، أن السعودية تقدم نموذجاً واضحاً من خلال رؤية 2030 التي أسهمت في تعزيز متانة الاقتصاد.


وأوضح دونوهو في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»، أن البنك يعمل مع السلطات السعودية للاستفادة من الخبرات وتبادلها مع دول أخرى.


وفي تقييمه لنتائج رؤية السعودية 2030، قال دونوهو: «إن الرؤية لعبت دوراً مهماً في تعزيز سوق العمل السعودي». وأوضح أن افتتاح مركز المعرفة التابع للبنك الدولي في الرياض يعكس الرغبة في تعميق التعاون مع السعودية.


3 محاور رئيسية


وأفاد دونوهو بأن الاقتصادات العالمية وفي المنطقة تشهد تباطؤاً نتيجة التحديات الحالية، لافتا إلى أن البنك يعمل مع الحكومات لدعم اقتصاداتها عبر تقديم قروض بنحو 20 مليار دولار وقد تصل إلى 50 مليار دولار مع الدعم السعودي.


وذكر أن حالة عدم اليقين تؤثر على النمو الاقتصادي، إلا أن اقتصادات المنطقة تواصل النمو رغم الصعوبات.


وقال: «البنك الدولي يركز على تشخيص التحديات والعمل مع الحكومات لمعالجتها». وأشار إلى أهمية التعاون مع السعودية.


وأوضح أن البنك الدولي يركز على ثلاثة محاور رئيسية: دعم خلق الوظائف، وتعزيز الحضور الميداني، ودعم الاقتصادات المتأثرة بالأزمات.


وبين أن مجموعة البنك الدولي تمتلك القدرة على توفير تمويلات تتجاوز 22 مليار دولار، مع إمكانية رفعها إلى 50 مليار دولار إذا سمحت الظروف الاقتصادية. وفيما يتعلق بملف التوظيف، قال دونوهو إن الوظائف تمثل جوهر عمل البنك الدولي.


تباطؤ النمو العالمي


وعن تداعيات التوترات الجيوسياسية، قال دونوهو: «إن الاقتصاد العالمي يشهد تباطؤاً في النمو، مع استمرار الضغوط المرتبطة بالتضخم وارتفاع أسعار الغذاء».


وأوضح أن البنك يركز على مسارين متوازيين؛ الأول لمواجهة الصدمات الحالية، والثاني لبناء اقتصاد أكثر مرونة في المستقبل.


وفيما يتعلق بتأثير الذكاء الاصطناعي، قال دونوهو إن الفرص التي يتيحها تفوق التحديات، مؤكداً أهمية الاستثمار في التعليم والتدريب. وأوضح أن البنك يرى فرصاً لخلق وظائف جديدة في قطاعات متعددة، مشيراً إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يمكن أن يحسن الإنتاج والدخل في الدول النامية.