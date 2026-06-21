The spokesperson for the Real Estate Registry, Yazid Al-Yahya, revealed to "Okaz" that the number of properties announced for registration since the commencement of the property registration activities has exceeded 4.9 million properties across various regions of the Kingdom, while the number of properties registered in the Real Estate Registry has reached 1.7 million properties. He affirmed that transferring the real estate documentation activities to the Real Estate Registry represents a new phase in enhancing the reliability of the real estate sector and increasing transparency levels.



Al-Yahya explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the registration of real estate transactions in Riyadh on the Real Estate Registry has established a unified reference for documenting properties and executing real estate transactions. He added that the Real Estate Registry continues to implement property registration activities in several regions and cities across the Kingdom using the latest technologies to build a comprehensive real estate registry that includes all data and information related to properties.



He mentioned that one of the most prominent advantages of property registration is that it grants the property "absolute validity," which is the highest level of legal reliability, as ownership recorded can only be contested through forgery according to the provisions of the property registration system, thus providing owners and investors with greater reassurance and confidence when executing real estate transactions.



He pointed out that the announcement last May regarding the registration of real estate transactions in Riyadh on the Real Estate Registry represents an important phase in the transition of real estate documentation activities from the Ministry of Justice to the Real Estate Registry, solidifying the existence of a unified reference entity for documenting properties and executing real estate transactions based on a modern methodology that relies on accurate data and advanced technologies.



He confirmed that the Real Estate Registry directly contributes to enhancing reliability and transparency in the real estate sector by creating a property identity for each property and linking it to its geospatial data, ensuring the stability of the property number and preventing future changes. Additionally, it allocates a comprehensive real estate registry for each property that includes the property registration deed and the real estate file containing all data and information related to the property.



He added that this methodology allows buyers or investors to access clear and comprehensive information about the property before making a purchase or investment decision, thereby enhancing trust in real estate transactions, improving the efficiency of the real estate market, and providing stakeholders with an accurate picture of the property, its rights, and obligations before completing any deal.



Al-Yahya pointed out that the Kingdom has advanced to the 38th position globally in the Global Real Estate Transparency Index and has been classified as the second most improved real estate market in the world, affirming that the Real Estate Registry has contributed to supporting this progress by providing accurate and reliable real estate data that has enhanced disclosure and clarity levels in the real estate market.



He clarified that properties registered in the Real Estate Registry allow their owners to execute various real estate transactions electronically through the Real Estate Registry platform with ease and convenience, urging property owners in the announced regions to take the initiative to register their properties in accordance with the provisions of the property registration system and relevant Cabinet decisions.



He emphasized that real estate registration offers multiple advantages, foremost among them being the absolute validity of ownership, ease of executing real estate transactions, and enhancing the reliability of real estate data, thereby supporting the objectives of developing the real estate sector and improving its efficiency, as well as enhancing the attractiveness of the real estate market for investors and stakeholders.



Leap of the Real Estate Registry



• 4.9 million properties announced



• 1.7 million properties registered



• Reliable ownership against challenges



• Kingdom ranks 38th globally in transparency