كشف المتحدث باسم السجل العقاري يزيد اليحيا، لـ«عكاظ»، أن عدد العقارات المعلنة للتسجيل منذ بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار تجاوز 4.9 مليون عقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة، فيما بلغ عدد العقارات المسجلة في السجل العقاري 1.7 مليون عقار، وأكّد أن نقل أعمال التوثيق العقاري إلى السجل العقاري يُعد مرحلة جديدة في تعزيز موثوقية القطاع العقاري وزيادة مستويات الشفافية.


أوضح اليحيا، في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، أن حصر التصرفات العقارية في مدينة الرياض على السجل العقاري أسس لمرجعية موحدة لتوثيق العقارات وتنفيذ التصرفات العقارية. وأضاف أن السجل العقاري يواصل تنفيذ أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في عدة مناطق ومدن بالمملكة باستخدام أحدث التقنيات لبناء سجل عقاري شامل يتضمن جميع بيانات ومعلومات العقارات.


ذكر أن من أبرز مزايا التسجيل العيني للعقار هو حصول العقار على «الحجية المطلقة»، وهي أعلى درجات الموثوقية النظامية، إذ لا يمكن الطعن في الملكية المسجلة إلا بالتزوير وفقاً لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، مما يمنح الملاك والمستثمرين مزيداً من الطمأنينة والثقة عند تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية.


وأشار إلى أن الإعلان في شهر مايو الماضي عن حصر التصرفات العقارية في مدينة الرياض على السجل العقاري يمثل مرحلة مهمة في انتقال أعمال التوثيق العقاري من وزارة العدل إلى السجل العقاري، بما يرسخ وجود جهة مرجعية موحدة لتوثيق العقارات وتنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وفق منهجية حديثة تعتمد على البيانات الدقيقة والتقنيات المتقدمة.


أكد أن السجل العقاري يسهم بشكل مباشر في تعزيز الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع العقاري من خلال إنشاء هوية عقارية لكل عقار وربطها بالبيانات الجيومكانية الخاصة به، مما يضمن ثبات الرقم العقاري وعدم تغيّره مستقبلاً، إضافة إلى تخصيص سجل عقاري متكامل لكل عقار يتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية والصحيفة العقارية التي تحتوي على جميع البيانات والمعلومات المرتبطة بالعقار.


أضاف أن هذه المنهجية تتيح للمشتري أو المستثمر الاطلاع على معلومات العقار بصورة واضحة ومتكاملة قبل اتخاذ قرار الشراء أو الاستثمار، مما يعزز الثقة في التعاملات العقارية ويرفع من كفاءة السوق العقارية، ويمنح المتعاملين صورة دقيقة عن العقار وحقوقه والتزاماته قبل إتمام أي صفقة.


أشار اليحيا إلى أن المملكة تقدمت إلى المرتبة الـ38 عالمياً في مؤشر الشفافية العقارية العالمي، وصُنفت ثاني أكثر الأسواق العقارية تحسناً على مستوى العالم، مؤكداً أن السجل العقاري ساهم في دعم هذا التقدم عبر توفير بيانات عقارية دقيقة وموثوقة عززت مستويات الإفصاح والوضوح في السوق العقارية.


وأوضح أن العقارات المسجلة في السجل العقاري تتيح لملاكها تنفيذ مختلف التصرفات العقارية إلكترونياً عبر منصة السجل العقاري بكل يسر وسهولة، داعياً ملاك العقارات في المناطق المعلنة إلى المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم تنفيذاً لأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار وقرارات مجلس الوزراء ذات الصلة.


أكد أن التسجيل العقاري يوفر مزايا متعددة في مقدمتها الحجية المطلقة للملكية، وسهولة تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية، وتعزيز موثوقية البيانات العقارية، بما يدعم مستهدفات تطوير القطاع العقاري ورفع كفاءته، ويعزز من جاذبية السوق العقارية للمستثمرين والمتعاملين.


قفزة السجل العقاري


• 4.9 مليون عقار معلن


• 1.7 مليون عقار مسجل


• ملكية موثوقة ضد الطعون


• المملكة 38 عالمياً بالشفافية