واصلت أسعار النفط تذبذباتها المتوسطة، إذ لامس سعر نفط برنت مستوى 98.96 دولار للبرميل، وعززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها، خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، في ظل تجدد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، ما زاد من علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية على الأسعار، وسط مخاوف استنزاف المخزونات العالمية.
وتجددت التوترات العسكرية في الشرق الأوسط، إذ أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن الهجمات الصاروخية الإيرانية على مواقع إقليمية لم تصب أهدافها، في ظل ضعف التقدم الدبلوماسي بين واشنطن وطهران، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.
وأظهرت بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي انخفاض مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة، في حين تترقب الأسواق صدور البيانات الرسمية من إدارة معلومات الطاقة في وقت لاحق اليوم، وسط توقعات بهبوط المخزونات بمقدار 2.9 مليون برميل.
Oil prices continued their moderate fluctuations, as Brent crude reached $98.96 per barrel. Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's trading (Wednesday), amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, which increased the geopolitical risk premium on prices, alongside fears of depleting global inventories.
Military tensions in the Middle East have resurfaced, as the U.S. military announced that Iranian missile attacks on regional sites did not hit their targets, amid a lack of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran, according to Western media outlets.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a decline in crude inventories in the United States, while markets await the release of official data from the Energy Information Administration later today, with expectations of a drop in inventories by 2.9 million barrels.