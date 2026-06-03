Oil prices continued their moderate fluctuations, as Brent crude reached $98.96 per barrel. Oil prices strengthened their gains during today's trading (Wednesday), amid renewed tensions in the Middle East, which increased the geopolitical risk premium on prices, alongside fears of depleting global inventories.



Military tensions in the Middle East have resurfaced, as the U.S. military announced that Iranian missile attacks on regional sites did not hit their targets, amid a lack of diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran, according to Western media outlets.



Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a decline in crude inventories in the United States, while markets await the release of official data from the Energy Information Administration later today, with expectations of a drop in inventories by 2.9 million barrels.