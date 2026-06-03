واصلت أسعار النفط تذبذباتها المتوسطة، إذ لامس سعر نفط برنت مستوى 98.96 دولار للبرميل، وعززت أسعار النفط مكاسبها، خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الأربعاء)، في ظل تجدد التوترات في الشرق الأوسط، ما زاد من علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية على الأسعار، وسط مخاوف استنزاف المخزونات العالمية.


وتجددت التوترات العسكرية في الشرق الأوسط، إذ أعلن الجيش الأمريكي أن الهجمات الصاروخية الإيرانية على مواقع إقليمية لم تصب أهدافها، في ظل ضعف التقدم الدبلوماسي بين واشنطن وطهران، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وأظهرت بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي انخفاض مخزونات الخام في الولايات المتحدة، في حين تترقب الأسواق صدور البيانات الرسمية من إدارة معلومات الطاقة في وقت لاحق اليوم، وسط توقعات بهبوط المخزونات بمقدار 2.9 مليون برميل.