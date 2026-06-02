In a move that enhances its leading position as a trusted and preferred strategic partner for executing major national projects, Al Rajhi United Company announced the victory of the qualitative alliance consisting of itself and the companies "Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction" and "Makkah for Construction and Development," in securing contracts for the development project of the Western Hindawiya and Southern Hindawiya areas adjacent to the "Masar" destination in the holy capital, as part of the "Developed Neighborhoods Program" affiliated with the Royal Commission for the City of Makkah and the Holy Sites.

The selection of Al Rajhi United Company to lead and develop this vital project, which spans an area of approximately 1.15 million square meters, reflects the company's strong financial capacity and advanced engineering and execution capabilities, making it an inspiring model for sustainable urban environments that contribute to enhancing the quality of life and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The project will be developed through innovative financial structuring by establishing a real estate investment fund managed by one of the financial companies licensed by the Capital Market Authority, highlighting Al Rajhi United's strength in managing large real estate funds and attracting quality investments. The development works include the implementation of road, water, sewage, electricity, and communication networks, in addition to designing public spaces, gardens, and service facilities in a manner that rivals the latest global cities.

On this occasion, Dr. Muath bin Ahmed Al-Yahya, CEO of Al Rajhi United Company, clarified that this project is not limited to being a real estate development, but is a confirmation of the company's role as a "sustainable national developer" that possesses a deep understanding and innovative engineering solutions for the nature of the holy capital, emphasizing the company's strict commitment to executing the project according to the highest global quality standards and energy efficiency.

Al-Yahya added: "Our strategic partnership with real estate giants such as Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction and Makkah for Construction and Development embodies the integration of national expertise and demonstrates the high level of trust that Al Rajhi United enjoys in the investment community. We look forward together to achieving the aspirations of the Royal Commission for Makkah in transforming these neighborhoods into integrated urban centers that provide an exceptional experience for the residents of Makkah and its visitors from the guests of الرحمن."

It is worth mentioning that Al Rajhi United Company was established in 2010 and is a leading investment company specialized in real estate investment and development within local markets, founded and owned by a group of the sons of Sheikh Suleiman Al Rajhi. The company operates in five main sectors including: residential, infrastructure, commercial, hospitality, and logistics, with its projects extending across several regions of the Kingdom, making it a trusted strategic partner for government and private entities in executing major national projects.

https://alrajhiunited.sa/