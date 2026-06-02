في خطوة تعزز مكانتها الرائدة كشريك إستراتيجي موثوق ومُفضّل لتنفيذ المشاريع الوطنية العملاقة، أعلنت شركة «اتحاد الراجحي» عن فوز التحالف النوعي المكون منها ومن شركتي «أم القرى للتنمية والإعمار»، و«مكة للإنشاء والتعمير»، بعقدي ترسية مشروع تطوير منطقتي الهنداوية الغربية والهنداوية الجنوبية المحاذيتين لوجهة «مسار» بالعاصمة المقدسة، وذلك ضمن «برنامج الأحياء المطورة» التابع للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة.

ويعكس اختيار شركة «اتحاد الراجحي» لقيادة وتطوير هذا المشروع الحيوي، الذي تمتد مساحته الإجمالية على نحو 1.15 مليون متر مربع، الملاءة المالية المتينة والقدرات الهندسية والتنفيذية المتقدمة التي تتمتع بها الشركة، مما يجعله نموذجاً ملهماً لبيئات عمرانية مستدامة تسهم في رفع جودة الحياة، وتواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وسيتم تطوير المشروع عبر هيكلة مالية مبتكرة من خلال تأسيس صندوق استثمار عقاري مُدار من قِبل إحدى الشركات المالية المرخصة من هيئة السوق المالية، وهو ما يبرز قوة «اتحاد الراجحي» في إدارة الصناديق العقارية الكبرى وجذب الاستثمارات النوعية. وتشمل أعمال التطوير: تنفيذ شبكات الطرق والمياه والصرف الصحي والكهرباء والاتصالات، إضافة إلى تصميم المساحات العامة والحدائق والمرافق الخدمية بأسلوب يضاهي أحدث المدن العالمية.

وبهذه المناسبة، أوضح الدكتور معاذ بن أحمد اليحيا، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة اتحاد الراجحي، أن هذا المشروع لا يقتصر على كونه تطويراً عقارياً، بل هو تأكيد على دور الشركة كـ«مطور وطني مستدام» يمتلك الفهم العميق والحلول الهندسية المبتكرة لطبيعة العاصمة المقدسة، مؤكداً التزام الشركة الصارم بتنفيذ المشروع وفق أعلى معايير الجودة العالمية وكفاءة الطاقة.

وأضاف اليحيا: «إن شراكتنا الإستراتيجية مع قامات عقارية مثل شركة أم القرى للتنمية والإعمار وشركة مكة للإنشاء والتعمير، تجسد تكامل الخبرات الوطنية وتبرهن على الثقة العالية التي تحظى بها (اتحاد الراجحي) في الوسط الاستثماري، ونتطلع معاً إلى تحقيق تطلعات الهيئة الملكية لمكة المكرمة في تحويل هذه الأحياء إلى مراكز حضرية متكاملة تقدم تجربة استثنائية لسكان مكة المكرمة وزوارها من ضيوف الرحمن».

يُذكر أن شركة اتحاد الراجحي تأسست عام 2010، وهي شركة استثمارية رائدة متخصصة في الاستثمار والتطوير العقاري داخل الأسواق المحلية، أسسها ويملكها مجموعة من أبناء الشيخ سليمان الراجحي. وتعمل الشركة في خمسة قطاعات رئيسية تشمل: القطاع السكني، والبنية التحتية، والتجاري، والفندقي، واللوجيستي، وتمتد مشاريعها عبر عدد من مناطق المملكة، مما يجعلها الشريك الإستراتيجي الموثوق للجهات الحكومية والخاصة في تنفيذ المشاريع الوطنية العملاقة.

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