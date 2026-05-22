The Reserve Bank of India intervened forcefully in the foreign exchange market by selling up to $3 billion to curb the ongoing pressures on the Indian rupee, which helped the local currency recover and surpass the level of 96 rupees per dollar.



This intensive operation began yesterday (Thursday), pushing the rupee up by 0.65% to 96.20 rupees per dollar, before continuing to rise today (Friday), adding 0.4% to trade at 95.77 rupees per dollar.



A treasury official from a private sector bank stated, “The Reserve Bank of India is currently the sole main seller of dollars,” adding that if oil prices do not decline, “the situation will remain as it is,” according to Western media outlets.



This ongoing move represents a significant escalation in the central bank's policy compared to previous days, where the average daily sales for intervention were around only $1 billion, amid a decline in the currency of about 2.5% over the past two weeks.