تدخل بنك الاحتياطي الهندي بقوة في سوق الصرف الأجنبي، ببيعه ما يصل إلى 3 مليارات دولار، لكبح الضغوط المستمرة على الروبية الهندية، ما ساعد العملة المحلية على التعافي وتجاوز مستوى 96 روبية للدولار الواحد.
وبدأت هذه العمليات المكثفة في تعاملات أمس (الخميس)، ما دفع الروبية للصعود بنسبة 0.65% عند مستوى 96.20 روبية للدولار، قبل أن تواصل ارتفاعها اليوم (الجمعة) مضيفة 0.4% لتتداول عند 95.77 روبية للدولار.
وقال مسؤولٌ في خزينة أحد بنوك القطاع الخاص: «يُعدّ بنك الاحتياطي الهندي حالياً البائع الرئيسي الوحيد للدولار»، وأضاف أنه في حال عدم انخفاض أسعار النفط، «سيبقى الوضع على ما هو عليه»، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.
ويعد هذا التحرك الذي استمر اليوم، تصعيداً ملحوظاً في سياسة البنك المركزي، مقارنة بالأيام السابقة التي بلغ فيها متوسط المبيعات اليومية للتدخل نحو مليار دولار فقط، وذلك في ظل انخفاض العملة بنحو 2.5% خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين.
The Reserve Bank of India intervened forcefully in the foreign exchange market by selling up to $3 billion to curb the ongoing pressures on the Indian rupee, which helped the local currency recover and surpass the level of 96 rupees per dollar.
This intensive operation began yesterday (Thursday), pushing the rupee up by 0.65% to 96.20 rupees per dollar, before continuing to rise today (Friday), adding 0.4% to trade at 95.77 rupees per dollar.
A treasury official from a private sector bank stated, “The Reserve Bank of India is currently the sole main seller of dollars,” adding that if oil prices do not decline, “the situation will remain as it is,” according to Western media outlets.
This ongoing move represents a significant escalation in the central bank's policy compared to previous days, where the average daily sales for intervention were around only $1 billion, amid a decline in the currency of about 2.5% over the past two weeks.