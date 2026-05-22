تدخل بنك الاحتياطي الهندي بقوة في سوق الصرف الأجنبي، ببيعه ما يصل إلى 3 مليارات دولار، لكبح الضغوط المستمرة على الروبية الهندية، ما ساعد العملة المحلية على التعافي وتجاوز مستوى 96 روبية للدولار الواحد.


وبدأت هذه العمليات المكثفة في تعاملات أمس (الخميس)، ما دفع الروبية للصعود بنسبة 0.65% عند مستوى 96.20 روبية للدولار، قبل أن تواصل ارتفاعها اليوم (الجمعة) مضيفة 0.4% لتتداول عند 95.77 روبية للدولار.


وقال مسؤولٌ في خزينة أحد بنوك القطاع الخاص: «يُعدّ بنك الاحتياطي الهندي حالياً البائع الرئيسي الوحيد للدولار»، وأضاف أنه في حال عدم انخفاض أسعار النفط، «سيبقى الوضع على ما هو عليه»، وفقا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


ويعد هذا التحرك الذي استمر اليوم، تصعيداً ملحوظاً في سياسة البنك المركزي، مقارنة بالأيام السابقة التي بلغ فيها متوسط المبيعات اليومية للتدخل نحو مليار دولار فقط، وذلك في ظل انخفاض العملة بنحو 2.5% خلال الأسبوعين الماضيين.