أوضح لوران دوفييه، المدير الإداري لمجموعة L’Oréal الشرق الأوسط وL’Oréal Saudi Arabia السعودية، في مقابلة مع صحيفة «عكاظ» على هامش قمة «لوريال من أجل المستقبل» في جدة، أن المملكة تمثل سوقاً إستراتيجية للمجموعة ومحوراً رئيسياً لخططها التوسعية في المنطقة.
وخلال اللقاء، طرحت «عكاظ» عدداً من الأسئلة حول خطط المجموعة المستقبلية في المملكة، وأسباب اختيار جدة لاستضافة القمة، إضافة إلى توجهات لوريال في مجالات الاستدامة وتمكين المواهب المحلية وتطوير قطاع الجمال في السعودية.
1. لماذا اختارت لوريال تنظيم قمة لوريال من أجل المستقبل في جدّة هذا العام؟ وماذا تمثّل المدينة للمجموعة اليوم؟
تُعدّ المملكة العربية السعودية سوقاً إستراتيجية بالنسبة إلى مجموعة لوريال، لا بل تُشكّل محور الحديث عن طموحاتنا التوسّعية في المنطقة والعالم. فهي سوق تشهد نمواً سريعاً، وتتميّز بتركيبة سكانية شابّة ومُلمّة بالتقنيات الرقمية، وقاعدة مستهلكات من صاحبات الذوق الرفيع. وخلال عام 2025، شكّلت لوريال الشرق الأوسط، مدفوعةً بأداء لوريال السعودية، خامس أكبر مساهم في نمو مجموعة لوريال على مستوى العالم.
تحافظ لوريال على حضورها في المملكة منذ أكثر من 15 عاماً، رسّخت خلالها مكانتها عبر علاماتها التجارية، وشراكاتها، وفرق عملها. وتنسجم أعمالنا مع رؤية السعودية 2030؛ فمن الاستثمار في المواهب المحلية وتمكين المرأة إلى دعم جهود الاستدامة والارتقاء بقطاع الجمال، تعكس أولوياتنا الأهداف الوطنية للمملكة.
وخلال هذا العام، افتتحنا مكاتبنا الحديثة في جدّة، التي صُمّمت خصيصاً لدعم فرق عملنا المتنامية، فيما نخطّط لمضاعفة عدد الموظفين والموظفات هذا العام.
ويأتي تنظيم النسخة الثانية من قمة «لوريال من أجل المستقبل» في جدّة كخطوة إستراتيجية مدروسة، إذ تمثّل هذه القمة منصّتنا السنوية لاستعراض التقدّم الذي أحرزناه ضمن محاورنا الإستراتيجية الأربعة الرئيسية، وهي: قيادة التحوّل المناخي، وحماية الطبيعة، وتعزيز الاقتصاد الدائري، ودعم المجتمعات. وتحمل نسخة هذا العام أهمية خاصة، إذ نستضيفها في مكتبنا الجديد في جدّة، بما يشكّل محطة مفصلية لبرنامجنا منذ إطلاقه عام 2020.
2. كيف انطلقت فكرة أكاديمية تصفيف الشعر، ولماذا واصلت لوريال توسيع هذه المبادرة في مختلف أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية؟
تنبع أكاديمية لوريال بروفيسيونال لتصفيف الشعر من الجذور التي قامت عليها لوريال. فقد تأسست المجموعة عام 1909 على يد عالم كيمياء ابتكر أوّل صبغة شعر في العالم، لنصبح اليوم رواداً في مستحضرات الشعر الاحترافية. وبما أن إتقان هذه المهنة كان دائماً جزءاً أساسياً من قصتنا، فنحن نتحمّل مسؤولية تطوير هذا القطاع. لذلك، نستثمر في المواهب التي ترتقي بمعايير الجمال يومياً، من مصففي ومصففات الشعر وخبراء وخبيرات تسريح الشعر إلى كلّ من يسهم في إنجاح التجربة داخل الصالونات.
وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، لا تقتصر مهمة الأكاديمية على التدريب التقني فحسب، بل تؤدّي دوراً إستراتيجياً في تعزيز الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للقطاع. فمن خلال تدريب النساء السعوديات في تصفيف الشعر الاحترافي، نُسهم في تعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل ودعم التنويع الاقتصادي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030.
وينعكس تميّز هذه الأكاديمية في انتشارها الواسع، إذ نشغّل اليوم خمس أكاديميات في أنحاء المملكة، بين الرياض وجدّة والدمّام. وتحظى هذه الأكاديميات باعتماد من المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، وبدعم من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف)، كما تُقام بالتعاون مع جامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، وجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، وجامعة عفت. وحتّى اليوم، خرّجت الأكاديمية أكثر من 150 امرأة سعودية، محققةً نسبة توظيف لافتة بلغت 71%. كما نجحنا خلال العام 2025 وحده في تطوير مهارات أكثر من 800 مصفف ومصففة شعر، عبر 10 آلاف ساعة تدريب، فيما نهدف إلى منح شهادات احترافية لـ1000 مصففة شعر بحلول العام 2029.
3. لا يختلف اثنان على أنّ هذه الأكاديمية هي مبادرة رئيسية، لكن ما البرامج الأخرى التي تنفّذها لوريال لدعم النساء في المملكة؟
تشكّل أكاديمية لوريال بروفيسيونال لتصفيف الشعر ركناً أساسياً من أعمالنا في المملكة، لكنّها تندرج ضمن إستراتيجية أوسع لتمكين المرأة، وهي رؤية تنعكس في مختلف مبادراتنا وبرامجنا المحلية.
في هذا الإطار، أطلقت لوريال السعودية برنامج «الجمال من أجل حياة أفضل» بالتعاون مع مؤسسة «التعليم من أجل التوظيف»، وهو برنامج يوفّر تدريباً مهنياً، ويطوّر المهارات الرقمية، كما يقدّم فرصاً تعليمية ومهنية للنساء الساعيات إلى بناء مسارات مهنية في قطاع الجمال. وقد خصّصت مؤسسة لوريال أكثر من 600 ألف ريال سعودي لدعم هذا البرنامج، ومن المتوقّع أن تنضمّ 100 امرأة من خرّيجاته إلى القوى العاملة في قطاع الجمال خلال عام 2026.
كما أطلقنا مبادرة «Power Talks» من كيراستاس بالتعاون مع جمعية النهضة، وهي عبارة عن برنامج تدريبي صُمّم لتزويد النساء السعوديات بالأدوات اللازمة وإرشادهنّ وتعزيز ثقتهنّ لتحقيق النجاح على الصعيد المهني. ومن خلال مساعدتهن على تحقيق كامل إمكاناتهن والتعبير عن أنفسهنَّ مهنياً بثقة، نُسهم في رعاية جيل جديد من القيادات النسائية. وفي عام 2025، قدّم البرنامج الإرشاد والتوجيه لـ200 امرأة في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.
وتجسّد هذه البرامج قناعة راسخة لدى لوريال السعودية بأن تمكين المرأة ليس مبادرة مؤقتة، بل التزام مستمر ومتعدّد الأبعاد، سنواصل توسيع نطاقه بما ينسجم مع رؤية المملكة.
4. يبدو أنّ المستحضرات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة تشكّل محوراً رئيسياً في قمة لوريال من أجل المستقبل لهذا العام. كيف تتفاعل المستهلكات في السعودية مع هذا التوجّه؟ وما الذي تقوم به لوريال لجعل حلول إعادة التعبئة في متناولهنّ؟
تُظهر المستهلكات في السعودية وعياً متزايداً بأهمية الاستدامة، وتؤكد الدراسات الحديثة حرصهنّ على اختيار المستحضرات والعلامات التجارية الصديقة للبيئة والمسؤولة، بما يتماشى مع قيمهنّ الشخصية.
وتُعدّ المنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة من أكثر الوسائل فعالية في تشجيع المستهلكات في السعودية على اعتماد خيارات أكثر وعياً واستدامة، من دون التنازل عن مستوى الجودة والتجربة التي يتوقعنها من علاماتنا التجارية. لذلك، أطلقنا حملة «إعادة التعبئة» بهدف تسريع هذا التحوّل السلوكي، وتشجيع المستهلكات على إدخال المنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة في نظامهم المعتاد للعناية بالجمال. وكانت الاستجابة لهذه المبادرة مشجّعة، ونواصل توسيع نطاق توافر هذه الخيارات في مختلف أنحاء المملكة لجعل هذا التحوّل أسهل ما يمكن.
تتميّز منتجاتنا القابلة لإعادة التعبئة بتنوّعها الواسع. وتتوفّر اليوم العبوات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة عبر مختلف فئات منتجات الجمال، بما في ذلك المكياج، والعناية بالبشرة، والعناية بالشعر والعطور. وتشمل هذه الخيارات علاماتنا التجارية الفاخرة مثل كيلز، وبرادا بارادوكس، وإيف سان لوران ليبر، إلى جانب علاماتنا المتخصصة في العناية بالبشرة مثل لاروش بوزيه وسيرافي، ومجموعتنا من المنتجات الاحترافية التي تضم زيت كيراستاس ويل سوبريم ومستحضرات شامبو لوريال بروفيسيونال، بما يضمن توفّر خيارات تناسب مختلف احتياجات المستهلكات. كما يتلقي جميع خبراء الجمال لدينا تدريباً متخصصاً لتوعية المستهلكات بالفوائد البيئية للمنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة، ما يجعل هذا التوجّه جزءاً أساسياً من تجربة التسوّق في مختلف نقاط البيع في أنحاء المملكة.
5. مع تنامي حضور لوريال في المملكة العربية السعودية، كيف تقيسون الأثر الفعلي الذي تُحدثه المجموعة في المملكة؟
نحرص على قياس أثرنا بمنهجية مستقلة وشفافة. وفي عام 2025، نفّذت «أستيريز»، وهي هيئة استشارية مستقلة في مجال البحوث الاقتصادية مقرّها باريس، أوّل دراسة للأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للوريال في المملكة.
أظهرت الدراسة أن سلسلة القيمة الخاصة بشركة لوريال في السعودية تساهم في توفير 8,765 وظيفة، وتحقّق مبيعات تبلغ 3.2 مليار ريال سعودي. ويتجاوز هذا الأثر نطاق عملياتنا المباشرة، ليشمل المورّدين، والموزّعين، وشركاء البيع بالتجزئة، وشبكة الصالونات، وكل جهة تلامس منتجاتنا في رحلتها إلى المستهلك.
ولا يقتصر أثرنا على الجوانب الاقتصادية، إذ وصلت برامجنا الاجتماعية إلى أكثر من 35 ألف شخص في مختلف أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية، مع التركيز على تمكين النساء والتعليم وتطوير المهارات.
أما المقياس الحقيقي للنجاح في المملكة بالنسبة إلينا، فيكمن في الأثر المستدام الذي نتركه. ويتجسّد ذلك في حياة الأشخاص الذين نؤثر فيهم، والمسارات المهنية التي نساعد على تطويرها، والمجتمعات التي نستثمر في نموها. فنحن لسنا مجرد جهة فاعلة في سوق المملكة، بل شريك أساسي في مسيرة تحوّلها.
6. وضعت المملكة العربية السعودية أهدافاً طموحة للعقد القادم. كيف ترى لوريال مستقبلها في المملكة ضمن هذا المشهد الأوسع؟
لا نرى أنفسنا مجرد شركة تعمل في السوق، بل شريكاً محلياً راسخاً يلتزم بالمساهمة في مسيرة تحول المملكة. ينسجم مستقبلنا مع طموح رؤية السعودية 2030، وتقوم إستراتيجيتنا على تقديم أفضل ما في عالم الجمال والابتكار والاستدامة بما يدعم أولويات المملكة الوطنية. ويرتكز مستقبلنا على ثلاثة مجالات رئيسية:
تمكين المواهب: نواصل تعزيز احترافية قطاع الجمال عبر توفير فرص ومسارات مهنية عالية القيمة للنساء والشباب السعوديين. ونريد أن تؤدي المواهب المحلية دوراً محورياً في قيادة نمونا في المنطقة، لا أن تنضم إلى فرق عملنا فحسب.
الاستدامة: نؤكد التزامنا الكامل بمبادرة السعودية الخضراء عبر برنامج «لوريال من أجل المستقبل»، حيث نعمل على ابتكار أساليب أكثر استدامة ودائرية لممارسة الأعمال.
الابتكار: بصفتنا روّاداً في مجال تكنولوجيا الجمال، نطرح أحدث الحلول القائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليل البيانات في المملكة، بما يدعم طموحها للتحول إلى مركز عالمي للتكنولوجيا.
نحن لا نستثمر في سوقٍ فحسب، بل نستثمر في مسيرة نموّ دولة. وتتمثل مهمتنا في إبدع الجمال الذي يحرّك المملكة.
Laurent Dufier, the Managing Director of L’Oréal Middle East and L’Oréal Saudi Arabia, clarified in an interview with the newspaper "Okaz" on the sidelines of the "L’Oréal for the Future" summit in Jeddah that the Kingdom represents a strategic market for the group and a key hub for its expansion plans in the region.
During the meeting, "Okaz" posed several questions about the group's future plans in the Kingdom, the reasons for choosing Jeddah to host the summit, as well as L’Oréal's directions in the fields of sustainability, empowering local talents, and developing the beauty sector in Saudi Arabia.
1. Why did L’Oréal choose to organize the L’Oréal for the Future summit in Jeddah this year? What does the city represent for the group today?
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for the L’Oréal group and is at the heart of discussions about our expansion ambitions in the region and globally. It is a market experiencing rapid growth, characterized by a young population that is tech-savvy and a consumer base of discerning women. By 2025, L’Oréal Middle East, driven by the performance of L’Oréal Saudi Arabia, will be the fifth largest contributor to L’Oréal's growth worldwide.
L’Oréal has maintained its presence in the Kingdom for over 15 years, during which it has solidified its position through its brands, partnerships, and teams. Our operations align with Saudi Vision 2030; from investing in local talents and empowering women to supporting sustainability efforts and elevating the beauty sector, our priorities reflect the Kingdom's national goals.
This year, we opened our modern offices in Jeddah, specifically designed to support our growing teams, as we plan to double the number of employees this year.
The organization of the second edition of the "L’Oréal for the Future" summit in Jeddah comes as a well-considered strategic step, as this summit represents our annual platform to showcase the progress we have made in our four main strategic pillars: leading climate transformation, protecting nature, enhancing the circular economy, and supporting communities. This year's edition holds special significance as we host it in our new office in Jeddah, marking a pivotal moment for our program since its launch in 2020.
2. How did the idea of the Hairdressing Academy originate, and why has L’Oréal continued to expand this initiative across Saudi Arabia?
The L’Oréal Professional Hairdressing Academy stems from the roots upon which L’Oréal was founded. The group was established in 1909 by a chemist who invented the world’s first hair dye, making us today leaders in professional hair products. Since mastering this profession has always been an essential part of our story, we take responsibility for developing this sector. Therefore, we invest in talents that elevate beauty standards daily, from hairdressers and stylists to everyone who contributes to the success of the salon experience.
In Saudi Arabia, the academy's mission goes beyond technical training; it plays a strategic role in enhancing the social and economic impact of the sector. By training Saudi women in professional hairdressing, we contribute to increasing women's participation in the labor market and supporting economic diversification, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The excellence of this academy is reflected in its wide reach, as we currently operate five academies across the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. These academies are accredited by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation and supported by the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), and they are held in collaboration with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, and Effat University. To date, the academy has graduated over 150 Saudi women, achieving an impressive employment rate of 71%. In 2025 alone, we successfully developed the skills of over 800 hairdressers through 10,000 hours of training, aiming to award professional certificates to 1,000 hairdressers by 2029.
3. There is no doubt that this academy is a key initiative, but what other programs does L’Oréal implement to support women in the Kingdom?
The L’Oréal Professional Hairdressing Academy is a cornerstone of our operations in the Kingdom, but it falls under a broader strategy for empowering women, a vision reflected in our various local initiatives and programs.
In this context, L’Oréal Saudi Arabia launched the "Beauty for a Better Life" program in collaboration with the "Education for Employment" Foundation, which provides vocational training, develops digital skills, and offers educational and professional opportunities for women seeking to build careers in the beauty sector. The L’Oréal Foundation has allocated over 600,000 Saudi Riyals to support this program, and it is expected that 100 women graduates will join the beauty sector workforce by 2026.
We also launched the "Power Talks" initiative from Kérastase in collaboration with the Al-Nahda Society, which is a training program designed to equip Saudi women with the necessary tools, guidance, and confidence to succeed professionally. By helping them realize their full potential and express themselves professionally with confidence, we contribute to nurturing a new generation of female leaders. In 2025, the program provided mentorship and guidance to 200 women across the Kingdom.
These programs embody L’Oréal Saudi Arabia's firm belief that empowering women is not a temporary initiative but a continuous and multifaceted commitment that we will continue to expand in alignment with the Kingdom's vision.
4. It seems that refillable products are a key focus at this year's L’Oréal for the Future summit. How do consumers in Saudi Arabia respond to this trend? What is L’Oréal doing to make refill solutions accessible to them?
Consumers in Saudi Arabia are showing an increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability, and recent studies confirm their eagerness to choose eco-friendly and responsible products and brands that align with their personal values.
Refillable products are among the most effective means of encouraging consumers in Saudi Arabia to adopt more conscious and sustainable choices without compromising the quality and experience they expect from our brands. Therefore, we launched the "Refill" campaign aimed at accelerating this behavioral shift and encouraging consumers to incorporate refillable products into their regular beauty care routines. The response to this initiative has been encouraging, and we continue to expand the availability of these options across the Kingdom to make this transition as easy as possible.
Our refillable products are characterized by their wide variety. Today, refillable packaging is available across various beauty product categories, including makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrances. These options include our luxury brands such as Kiehl's, Prada Paradox, and Yves Saint Laurent Libre, as well as our specialized skincare brands like La Roche-Posay and CeraVe, and our range of professional products that includes Kérastase Elixir Ultime and L’Oréal Professional shampoos, ensuring that options are available to meet various consumer needs. All our beauty experts receive specialized training to educate consumers about the environmental benefits of refillable products, making this trend an integral part of the shopping experience at various points of sale across the Kingdom.
5. With L’Oréal's growing presence in Saudi Arabia, how do you measure the actual impact the group is having in the Kingdom?
We are keen to measure our impact through an independent and transparent methodology. In 2025, "Asteries," an independent advisory body in economic research based in Paris, conducted the first study on L’Oréal's social and economic impact in the Kingdom.
The study showed that L’Oréal's value chain in Saudi Arabia contributes to providing 8,765 jobs and generates sales of 3.2 billion Saudi Riyals. This impact extends beyond our direct operations to include suppliers, distributors, retail partners, salon networks, and every entity that touches our products on their journey to the consumer.
Our impact is not limited to economic aspects; our social programs have reached over 35,000 people across Saudi Arabia, focusing on empowering women, education, and skill development.
The true measure of success in the Kingdom for us lies in the sustainable impact we leave behind. This is embodied in the lives of the individuals we influence, the career paths we help develop, and the communities we invest in growing. We are not just a player in the Kingdom's market; we are a key partner in its transformation journey.
6. Saudi Arabia has set ambitious goals for the coming decade. How does L’Oréal see its future in the Kingdom within this broader landscape?
We do not see ourselves merely as a company operating in the market, but as a solid local partner committed to contributing to the Kingdom's transformation journey. Our future aligns with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, and our strategy is based on delivering the best in beauty, innovation, and sustainability that supports the Kingdom's national priorities. Our future is centered around three main areas:
Empowering Talents: We continue to enhance the professionalism of the beauty sector by providing high-value opportunities and career paths for Saudi women and youth. We want local talents to play a pivotal role in driving our growth in the region, not just to join our teams.
Sustainability: We reaffirm our full commitment to the Saudi Green Initiative through the "L’Oréal for the Future" program, where we work on innovating more sustainable and circular ways of doing business.
Innovation: As leaders in beauty technology, we are introducing the latest AI-based and data analytics solutions in the Kingdom, supporting its ambition to become a global technology hub.
We are not just investing in a market; we are investing in the growth journey of a nation. Our mission is to create beauty that drives the Kingdom.