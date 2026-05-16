أوضح لوران دوفييه، المدير الإداري لمجموعة L’Oréal الشرق الأوسط وL’Oréal Saudi Arabia السعودية، في مقابلة مع صحيفة «عكاظ» على هامش قمة «لوريال من أجل المستقبل» في جدة، أن المملكة تمثل سوقاً إستراتيجية للمجموعة ومحوراً رئيسياً لخططها التوسعية في المنطقة.

وخلال اللقاء، طرحت «عكاظ» عدداً من الأسئلة حول خطط المجموعة المستقبلية في المملكة، وأسباب اختيار جدة لاستضافة القمة، إضافة إلى توجهات لوريال في مجالات الاستدامة وتمكين المواهب المحلية وتطوير قطاع الجمال في السعودية.

1. لماذا اختارت لوريال تنظيم قمة لوريال من أجل المستقبل في جدّة هذا العام؟ وماذا تمثّل المدينة للمجموعة اليوم؟

تُعدّ المملكة العربية السعودية سوقاً إستراتيجية بالنسبة إلى مجموعة لوريال، لا بل تُشكّل محور الحديث عن طموحاتنا التوسّعية في المنطقة والعالم. فهي سوق تشهد نمواً سريعاً، وتتميّز بتركيبة سكانية شابّة ومُلمّة بالتقنيات الرقمية، وقاعدة مستهلكات من صاحبات الذوق الرفيع. وخلال عام 2025، شكّلت لوريال الشرق الأوسط، مدفوعةً بأداء لوريال السعودية، خامس أكبر مساهم في نمو مجموعة لوريال على مستوى العالم.

تحافظ لوريال على حضورها في المملكة منذ أكثر من 15 عاماً، رسّخت خلالها مكانتها عبر علاماتها التجارية، وشراكاتها، وفرق عملها. وتنسجم أعمالنا مع رؤية السعودية 2030؛ فمن الاستثمار في المواهب المحلية وتمكين المرأة إلى دعم جهود الاستدامة والارتقاء بقطاع الجمال، تعكس أولوياتنا الأهداف الوطنية للمملكة.

وخلال هذا العام، افتتحنا مكاتبنا الحديثة في جدّة، التي صُمّمت خصيصاً لدعم فرق عملنا المتنامية، فيما نخطّط لمضاعفة عدد الموظفين والموظفات هذا العام.

ويأتي تنظيم النسخة الثانية من قمة «لوريال من أجل المستقبل» في جدّة كخطوة إستراتيجية مدروسة، إذ تمثّل هذه القمة منصّتنا السنوية لاستعراض التقدّم الذي أحرزناه ضمن محاورنا الإستراتيجية الأربعة الرئيسية، وهي: قيادة التحوّل المناخي، وحماية الطبيعة، وتعزيز الاقتصاد الدائري، ودعم المجتمعات. وتحمل نسخة هذا العام أهمية خاصة، إذ نستضيفها في مكتبنا الجديد في جدّة، بما يشكّل محطة مفصلية لبرنامجنا منذ إطلاقه عام 2020.

2. كيف انطلقت فكرة أكاديمية تصفيف الشعر، ولماذا واصلت لوريال توسيع هذه المبادرة في مختلف أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية؟

تنبع أكاديمية لوريال بروفيسيونال لتصفيف الشعر من الجذور التي قامت عليها لوريال. فقد تأسست المجموعة عام 1909 على يد عالم كيمياء ابتكر أوّل صبغة شعر في العالم، لنصبح اليوم رواداً في مستحضرات الشعر الاحترافية. وبما أن إتقان هذه المهنة كان دائماً جزءاً أساسياً من قصتنا، فنحن نتحمّل مسؤولية تطوير هذا القطاع. لذلك، نستثمر في المواهب التي ترتقي بمعايير الجمال يومياً، من مصففي ومصففات الشعر وخبراء وخبيرات تسريح الشعر إلى كلّ من يسهم في إنجاح التجربة داخل الصالونات.

وفي المملكة العربية السعودية، لا تقتصر مهمة الأكاديمية على التدريب التقني فحسب، بل تؤدّي دوراً إستراتيجياً في تعزيز الأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للقطاع. فمن خلال تدريب النساء السعوديات في تصفيف الشعر الاحترافي، نُسهم في تعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل ودعم التنويع الاقتصادي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030.

وينعكس تميّز هذه الأكاديمية في انتشارها الواسع، إذ نشغّل اليوم خمس أكاديميات في أنحاء المملكة، بين الرياض وجدّة والدمّام. وتحظى هذه الأكاديميات باعتماد من المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني، وبدعم من صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية (هدف)، كما تُقام بالتعاون مع جامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، وجامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، وجامعة عفت. وحتّى اليوم، خرّجت الأكاديمية أكثر من 150 امرأة سعودية، محققةً نسبة توظيف لافتة بلغت 71%. كما نجحنا خلال العام 2025 وحده في تطوير مهارات أكثر من 800 مصفف ومصففة شعر، عبر 10 آلاف ساعة تدريب، فيما نهدف إلى منح شهادات احترافية لـ1000 مصففة شعر بحلول العام 2029.

3. لا يختلف اثنان على أنّ هذه الأكاديمية هي مبادرة رئيسية، لكن ما البرامج الأخرى التي تنفّذها لوريال لدعم النساء في المملكة؟

تشكّل أكاديمية لوريال بروفيسيونال لتصفيف الشعر ركناً أساسياً من أعمالنا في المملكة، لكنّها تندرج ضمن إستراتيجية أوسع لتمكين المرأة، وهي رؤية تنعكس في مختلف مبادراتنا وبرامجنا المحلية.

في هذا الإطار، أطلقت لوريال السعودية برنامج «الجمال من أجل حياة أفضل» بالتعاون مع مؤسسة «التعليم من أجل التوظيف»، وهو برنامج يوفّر تدريباً مهنياً، ويطوّر المهارات الرقمية، كما يقدّم فرصاً تعليمية ومهنية للنساء الساعيات إلى بناء مسارات مهنية في قطاع الجمال. وقد خصّصت مؤسسة لوريال أكثر من 600 ألف ريال سعودي لدعم هذا البرنامج، ومن المتوقّع أن تنضمّ 100 امرأة من خرّيجاته إلى القوى العاملة في قطاع الجمال خلال عام 2026.

كما أطلقنا مبادرة «Power Talks» من كيراستاس بالتعاون مع جمعية النهضة، وهي عبارة عن برنامج تدريبي صُمّم لتزويد النساء السعوديات بالأدوات اللازمة وإرشادهنّ وتعزيز ثقتهنّ لتحقيق النجاح على الصعيد المهني. ومن خلال مساعدتهن على تحقيق كامل إمكاناتهن والتعبير عن أنفسهنَّ مهنياً بثقة، نُسهم في رعاية جيل جديد من القيادات النسائية. وفي عام 2025، قدّم البرنامج الإرشاد والتوجيه لـ200 امرأة في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.

وتجسّد هذه البرامج قناعة راسخة لدى لوريال السعودية بأن تمكين المرأة ليس مبادرة مؤقتة، بل التزام مستمر ومتعدّد الأبعاد، سنواصل توسيع نطاقه بما ينسجم مع رؤية المملكة.

4. يبدو أنّ المستحضرات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة تشكّل محوراً رئيسياً في قمة لوريال من أجل المستقبل لهذا العام. كيف تتفاعل المستهلكات في السعودية مع هذا التوجّه؟ وما الذي تقوم به لوريال لجعل حلول إعادة التعبئة في متناولهنّ؟

تُظهر المستهلكات في السعودية وعياً متزايداً بأهمية الاستدامة، وتؤكد الدراسات الحديثة حرصهنّ على اختيار المستحضرات والعلامات التجارية الصديقة للبيئة والمسؤولة، بما يتماشى مع قيمهنّ الشخصية.

وتُعدّ المنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة من أكثر الوسائل فعالية في تشجيع المستهلكات في السعودية على اعتماد خيارات أكثر وعياً واستدامة، من دون التنازل عن مستوى الجودة والتجربة التي يتوقعنها من علاماتنا التجارية. لذلك، أطلقنا حملة «إعادة التعبئة» بهدف تسريع هذا التحوّل السلوكي، وتشجيع المستهلكات على إدخال المنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة في نظامهم المعتاد للعناية بالجمال. وكانت الاستجابة لهذه المبادرة مشجّعة، ونواصل توسيع نطاق توافر هذه الخيارات في مختلف أنحاء المملكة لجعل هذا التحوّل أسهل ما يمكن.

تتميّز منتجاتنا القابلة لإعادة التعبئة بتنوّعها الواسع. وتتوفّر اليوم العبوات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة عبر مختلف فئات منتجات الجمال، بما في ذلك المكياج، والعناية بالبشرة، والعناية بالشعر والعطور. وتشمل هذه الخيارات علاماتنا التجارية الفاخرة مثل كيلز، وبرادا بارادوكس، وإيف سان لوران ليبر، إلى جانب علاماتنا المتخصصة في العناية بالبشرة مثل لاروش بوزيه وسيرافي، ومجموعتنا من المنتجات الاحترافية التي تضم زيت كيراستاس ويل سوبريم ومستحضرات شامبو لوريال بروفيسيونال، بما يضمن توفّر خيارات تناسب مختلف احتياجات المستهلكات. كما يتلقي جميع خبراء الجمال لدينا تدريباً متخصصاً لتوعية المستهلكات بالفوائد البيئية للمنتجات القابلة لإعادة التعبئة، ما يجعل هذا التوجّه جزءاً أساسياً من تجربة التسوّق في مختلف نقاط البيع في أنحاء المملكة.

5. مع تنامي حضور لوريال في المملكة العربية السعودية، كيف تقيسون الأثر الفعلي الذي تُحدثه المجموعة في المملكة؟

نحرص على قياس أثرنا بمنهجية مستقلة وشفافة. وفي عام 2025، نفّذت «أستيريز»، وهي هيئة استشارية مستقلة في مجال البحوث الاقتصادية مقرّها باريس، أوّل دراسة للأثر الاجتماعي والاقتصادي للوريال في المملكة.

أظهرت الدراسة أن سلسلة القيمة الخاصة بشركة لوريال في السعودية تساهم في توفير 8,765 وظيفة، وتحقّق مبيعات تبلغ 3.2 مليار ريال سعودي. ويتجاوز هذا الأثر نطاق عملياتنا المباشرة، ليشمل المورّدين، والموزّعين، وشركاء البيع بالتجزئة، وشبكة الصالونات، وكل جهة تلامس منتجاتنا في رحلتها إلى المستهلك.

ولا يقتصر أثرنا على الجوانب الاقتصادية، إذ وصلت برامجنا الاجتماعية إلى أكثر من 35 ألف شخص في مختلف أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية، مع التركيز على تمكين النساء والتعليم وتطوير المهارات.

أما المقياس الحقيقي للنجاح في المملكة بالنسبة إلينا، فيكمن في الأثر المستدام الذي نتركه. ويتجسّد ذلك في حياة الأشخاص الذين نؤثر فيهم، والمسارات المهنية التي نساعد على تطويرها، والمجتمعات التي نستثمر في نموها. فنحن لسنا مجرد جهة فاعلة في سوق المملكة، بل شريك أساسي في مسيرة تحوّلها.

6. وضعت المملكة العربية السعودية أهدافاً طموحة للعقد القادم. كيف ترى لوريال مستقبلها في المملكة ضمن هذا المشهد الأوسع؟

لا نرى أنفسنا مجرد شركة تعمل في السوق، بل شريكاً محلياً راسخاً يلتزم بالمساهمة في مسيرة تحول المملكة. ينسجم مستقبلنا مع طموح رؤية السعودية 2030، وتقوم إستراتيجيتنا على تقديم أفضل ما في عالم الجمال والابتكار والاستدامة بما يدعم أولويات المملكة الوطنية. ويرتكز مستقبلنا على ثلاثة مجالات رئيسية:

تمكين المواهب: نواصل تعزيز احترافية قطاع الجمال عبر توفير فرص ومسارات مهنية عالية القيمة للنساء والشباب السعوديين. ونريد أن تؤدي المواهب المحلية دوراً محورياً في قيادة نمونا في المنطقة، لا أن تنضم إلى فرق عملنا فحسب.

الاستدامة: نؤكد التزامنا الكامل بمبادرة السعودية الخضراء عبر برنامج «لوريال من أجل المستقبل»، حيث نعمل على ابتكار أساليب أكثر استدامة ودائرية لممارسة الأعمال.

الابتكار: بصفتنا روّاداً في مجال تكنولوجيا الجمال، نطرح أحدث الحلول القائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي وتحليل البيانات في المملكة، بما يدعم طموحها للتحول إلى مركز عالمي للتكنولوجيا.

نحن لا نستثمر في سوقٍ فحسب، بل نستثمر في مسيرة نموّ دولة. وتتمثل مهمتنا في إبدع الجمال الذي يحرّك المملكة.