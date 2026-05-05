The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, emphasized the importance of adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach across value chains in the mining sector; to enhance the attractiveness of investments in critical minerals and to address challenges related to geopolitical risks and fluctuations in global markets.



This came during his participation in a panel session titled "Beyond Borders: Stimulating Investment in Critical Minerals," held as part of one of the conferences in Los Angeles, USA, with the participation of several leaders, decision-makers, and investors in the mining sector from various countries around the world.



Timeline



Al-Khorayef explained that investment in the mining sector is characterized by a long timeline, which necessitates evaluating projects from a comprehensive perspective that covers all stages, starting from exploration to processing, logistics services, and final supply chains, stressing that this integration is a crucial factor for enabling investments and enhancing their sustainability.



He pointed out that the increasing global demand for minerals requires intensifying joint efforts between governments, the private sector, and financial institutions; to work on reducing the risks associated with investment in the sector, which contributes to stimulating the flow of capital necessary for developing new mining projects.



A Global Platform



Al-Khorayef indicated that the Kingdom has initiated the launch of the International Mining Conference, which has become a global platform that brings together various stakeholders in the mining sector, including governments, companies, financial institutions, technology providers, and academic institutions; with the aim of enhancing dialogue and coordinating efforts to address challenges and ensure the sustainability of mineral supplies globally.



He affirmed that the Kingdom views the mining sector as an economic pillar that contributes to diversifying the production base, accelerating the pace of manufacturing, and leveraging its strategic geographic location to connect global markets, in addition to utilizing its competitive advantages in the energy sector to enhance its capabilities in processing minerals locally and attracting raw materials from international markets.



He added: "We are working on developing a comprehensive framework for critical minerals, covering various elements of the value chain, including geological aspects, financing, infrastructure, technology, human capital, regulation, and sustainability."