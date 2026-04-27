The Sudanese Ministry of Energy and Mining held a joint meeting with the Central Bank of Sudan and the Fuel Import Committee to discuss ways to halt the rise in fuel prices and secure the oil supply for the country.



The meeting discussed the challenges related to the fuel import process in light of the current global conditions, particularly the repercussions of the Iran war, which have directly impacted supply chains.



During the meeting, it was emphasized that it is necessary to regulate import operations according to actual needs, along with implementing strict measures to ensure price stability.



Shipping and Insurance Costs



The attendees discussed the financial mechanisms in place to mitigate the impact of rising global prices, including reducing shipping and insurance costs to avoid imposing additional burdens on citizens. They also discussed the directives from the Cabinet regarding the regulation of the work of both government and private import companies, stressing the need for these companies to have sufficient storage capacities and technical and financial capabilities, in addition to service stations for direct distribution, to ensure fair distribution and oversight of this strategic commodity.



The meeting confirmed that stabilizing fuel prices requires tight coordination between financial institutions and energy institutions, while adhering to technical standards that ensure product quality and the adequacy of the state’s strategic stockpile.