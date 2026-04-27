عقدت وزارة الطاقة والتعدين السودانية اجتماعاً مشتركاً مع بنك السودان المركزي ولجنة استيراد الوقود، لبحث سبل وقف التصاعد في أسعار المحروقات وتأمين الإمداد النفطي للبلاد.


وناقش الاجتماع التحديات المرتبطة بعملية استيراد الوقود في ظل الظروف العالمية الراهنة، خصوصاً تداعيات حرب إيران التي انعكست مباشرة على سلاسل الإمداد.


وتم التأكيد خلال الاجتماع على ضرورة ضبط عمليات الاستيراد وفق الحاجة الفعلية مع تطبيق إجراءات صارمة لضمان استقرار الأسعار.


تكاليف الشحن والتأمين


وناقش المجتمعون الآليات المالية المتبعة لتقليل أثر ارتفاع الأسعار العالمية، بما في ذلك خفض تكاليف الشحن والتأمين لتجنب تحميل المواطن أعباء إضافية، كما ناقشوا توجيهات مجلس الوزراء الخاصة بتنظيم عمل شركات الاستيراد الحكومية والخاصة، مع التشديد على ضرورة امتلاك هذه الشركات سعات تخزينية كافية وقدرات فنية ومالية، إضافة إلى محطات خدمة للتوزيع المباشر، لضمان عدالة التوزيع والرقابة على هذه السلعة الإستراتيجية.


وأكد الاجتماع أن استقرار أسعار الوقود يتطلب تنسيقاً محكماً بين المؤسسات المالية ومؤسسات الطاقة، مع الالتزام بالمعايير الفنية التي تضمن جودة المنتج وكفاية المخزون الإستراتيجي للدولة.