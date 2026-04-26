S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Belgium's credit rating by one notch to (AA-) in the second downgrade within a week, amid concerns over worsening financial deficits.



The agency indicated that government debt could rise to about 109% of GDP by 2029, along with increasing debt service burdens.



In the same context, the agency downgraded its outlook for Finland to negative while maintaining the rating at (AA+).



The decision came as a result of slowing growth, rising defense spending, as well as demographic pressures and increasing interest costs.



Geopolitical Tensions



Rating agencies warn that the continued rise in energy prices and geopolitical tensions, including the war in the Middle East, could hinder the recovery of the European economy.



In the first half of this month, the European Commission, for the first time in 10 years, called on EU countries to develop both "green" energy and nuclear energy, against the backdrop of the Iranian crisis.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference held in Brussels: "We are paying a high price for our excessive reliance on hydrocarbon fuels."