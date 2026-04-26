خفضت وكالة ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال ريتنغ - S&P Global Ratings التصنيف الائتماني لبلجيكا درجة واحدة إلى (AA-) في ثاني خفض خلال أسبوع، وسط مخاوف من تفاقم العجز المالي.
الوكالة أشارت إلى أن الدين الحكومي قد يرتفع إلى نحو 109% من الناتج المحلي بحلول 2029، مع زيادة أعباء خدمة الدين.
في السياق ذاته، خفضت الوكالة نظرتها المستقبلية لفنلندا إلى سلبية مع الإبقاء على التصنيف عند (AA+).
وجاء القرار نتيجة تباطؤ النمو، وارتفاع الإنفاق الدفاعي، إضافة إلى ضغوط ديموغرافية وزيادة تكاليف الفائدة.
توترات جيوسياسية
وتحذر وكالات التصنيف من أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والتوترات الجيوسياسية، بما فيها الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، قد يعرقل تعافي الاقتصاد الأوروبي.
وفي النصف الأول من الشهر الجاري دعت المفوضية الأوروبية، للمرة الأولى منذ 10 سنوات، دول الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى تطوير الطاقة «الخضراء» والطاقة النووية على حد سواء، وذلك على خلفية الأزمة الإيرانية.
وقالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين في مؤتمر صحفي عُقد في بروكسل: «ندفع ثمناً باهظاً لاعتمادنا المفرط على الوقود الهيدروكربوني».
S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Belgium's credit rating by one notch to (AA-) in the second downgrade within a week, amid concerns over worsening financial deficits.
The agency indicated that government debt could rise to about 109% of GDP by 2029, along with increasing debt service burdens.
In the same context, the agency downgraded its outlook for Finland to negative while maintaining the rating at (AA+).
The decision came as a result of slowing growth, rising defense spending, as well as demographic pressures and increasing interest costs.
Geopolitical Tensions
Rating agencies warn that the continued rise in energy prices and geopolitical tensions, including the war in the Middle East, could hinder the recovery of the European economy.
In the first half of this month, the European Commission, for the first time in 10 years, called on EU countries to develop both "green" energy and nuclear energy, against the backdrop of the Iranian crisis.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference held in Brussels: "We are paying a high price for our excessive reliance on hydrocarbon fuels."