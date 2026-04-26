خفضت وكالة ستاندرد آند بورز غلوبال ريتنغ - S&P Global Ratings التصنيف الائتماني لبلجيكا درجة واحدة إلى (AA-) في ثاني خفض خلال أسبوع، وسط مخاوف من تفاقم العجز المالي.


الوكالة أشارت إلى أن الدين الحكومي قد يرتفع إلى نحو 109% من الناتج المحلي بحلول 2029، مع زيادة أعباء خدمة الدين.


في السياق ذاته، خفضت الوكالة نظرتها المستقبلية لفنلندا إلى سلبية مع الإبقاء على التصنيف عند (AA+).


وجاء القرار نتيجة تباطؤ النمو، وارتفاع الإنفاق الدفاعي، إضافة إلى ضغوط ديموغرافية وزيادة تكاليف الفائدة.


توترات جيوسياسية


وتحذر وكالات التصنيف من أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة والتوترات الجيوسياسية، بما فيها الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، قد يعرقل تعافي الاقتصاد الأوروبي.


وفي النصف الأول من الشهر الجاري دعت المفوضية الأوروبية، للمرة الأولى منذ 10 سنوات، دول الاتحاد الأوروبي إلى تطوير الطاقة «الخضراء» والطاقة النووية على حد سواء، وذلك على خلفية الأزمة الإيرانية.


وقالت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين في مؤتمر صحفي عُقد في بروكسل: «ندفع ثمناً باهظاً لاعتمادنا المفرط على الوقود الهيدروكربوني».