The European Union and the United States of America signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate on the supply of critical minerals necessary for key sectors, including defense.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, following the signing of the memorandum of understanding with European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič: "The United States and the European Union are the largest consumers and users of critical minerals." He emphasized the need to ensure the availability of these supplies to prevent their monopolization or concentration in one country or entity.



Diverse Base



For his part, the European Trade Commissioner explained that the agreement formalizes partnerships across the entire value chain, from exploration and extraction to processing, refining, recycling, and recovery.



Šefčovič noted that recent experiences have shown the cost of relying on specific entities, stressing that the goal is to build a broader and more diverse base of suppliers.



The memorandum of understanding stipulates the exploration of setting a minimum price for critical minerals to limit the possibility of market flooding.