وقّع الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية مذكرة تفاهم للتنسيق بشأن إمدادات المعادن الحيوية اللازمة لقطاعات رئيسة، بينها الدفاع.


وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، عقب توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع مفوّض التجارة الأوروبي ماروش شيفتشوفيتش: «إن الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي يُعدّان أكبر مستهلكين ومستخدمين للمعادن الحيوية». وأكد ضرورة ضمان توافر هذه الإمدادات بما يمنع احتكارها أو تركيزها في دولة أو جهة واحدة.


قاعدة متنوعة


من جانبه، أوضح مفوّض التجارة الأوروبي أن الاتفاق يضفي طابعًا رسميًا على الشراكات عبر سلسلة القيمة بأكملها، من الاستكشاف والاستخراج إلى المعالجة والتكرير وإعادة التدوير والاسترجاع.


وأشار شيفتشوفيتش إلى أن التجارب الأخيرة أظهرت كلفة الاعتماد على جهات محددة، مؤكدًا أن الهدف هو بناء قاعدة أوسع وأكثر تنوعًا من الموردين.


وتنص مذكرة التفاهم على بحث تحديد حد أدنى لأسعار المعادن الحيوية؛ بما يحد من إمكانية إغراق الأسواق.