كشفت وكالة الطاقة الدولية، أن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط قد يؤدي إلى خسارة حوالي 120 مليار م3 من إجمالي إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال، أو ما يعادل 15% من الإمدادات العالمية المتوقعة، بسبب حالات الانقطاع المؤقتة في تدفقات الإمدادات وتباطؤ نمو الطاقة الإنتاجية.


وقالت الوكالة في تقريرها الفصلي:«كل شهر يمر دون مرور شحنات الغاز الطبيعي المسال عبر المضيق يؤدي إلى خسارة في إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال تبلغ حوالي 10 مليارات م3».


تعويض الخسارة

وأضافت الوكالة: «إن بدء تشغيل منشآت تسييل جديدة سيعوض الخسارة في نهاية المطاف، لكن التأثير على النمو سيكون في الغالب هذا العام والعام القادم وبالتالي سيؤخر تأثير موجة متوقعة من إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من المشاريع الجديدة.


وتوقف نمو إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال في مارس الماضي بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز، مما أدى فعلياً إلى انخفاض إجمالي إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال في «قطر» و «الإمارات» بنحو 10 مليارات متر مكعب خلال الشهر.


أضرار الهجمات

ومن المتوقع أن يبلغ إجمالي خسائر إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال من «قطر» و «الإمارات» حوالى 20 مليار متر مكعب خلال شهري مارس الماضي وأبريل الجاري.


ونوهت الوكالة إلى أنه قد تؤدي الأضرار الناجمة عن الهجمات على منشآت الغاز الطبيعي المسال في «قطر» إلى خفض إنتاج الدولة من الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنحو 70 مليار متر مكعب بحلول عام 2030، بافتراض أن فترة الإصلاح ستستغرق أربع سنوات.


كما أن التأخير في مشروع توسعة حقل الشمال الشرقي التابع لشركة «قطر للطاقة» قد يؤدي إلى انخفاض إمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المسال بنحو 20 مليار متر مكعب خلال الفترة من 2026 إلى 2030.


وأفادت وكالة الطاقة الدولية أن مدة إغلاق مضيق هرمز ستستمر في التأثير على الطلب هذا العام وستؤدي إلى مراجعة توقعاتها للطلب بالخفض.