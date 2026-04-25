The International Energy Agency revealed that the conflict in the Middle East could lead to a loss of about 120 billion cubic meters of total liquefied natural gas supplies, equivalent to 15% of the expected global supplies, due to temporary disruptions in supply flows and a slowdown in production capacity growth.



The agency stated in its quarterly report: "Every month that passes without liquefied natural gas shipments passing through the strait results in a loss of liquefied natural gas supplies of about 10 billion cubic meters."



Compensating for the Loss

The agency added: "The start-up of new liquefaction facilities will eventually compensate for the loss, but the impact on growth will largely be felt this year and next year, thus delaying the anticipated impact of a wave of liquefied natural gas supplies from new projects.



Growth in liquefied natural gas supplies halted last March after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which effectively led to a decrease in total liquefied natural gas production in Qatar and the UAE by about 10 billion cubic meters during the month.



Damage from Attacks

Total losses in liquefied natural gas supplies from Qatar and the UAE are expected to reach about 20 billion cubic meters during March and the current month of April.



The agency noted that damage from attacks on liquefied natural gas facilities in Qatar could reduce the country's liquefied natural gas production by about 70 billion cubic meters by 2030, assuming the repair period will take four years.



Additionally, delays in the expansion project of the North East field operated by QatarEnergy could lead to a decrease in liquefied natural gas supplies by about 20 billion cubic meters during the period from 2026 to 2030.



The International Energy Agency reported that the duration of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will continue to affect demand this year and will lead to a downward revision of its demand forecasts.