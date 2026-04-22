كشفت جولات رقابية مكثفة نفذتها الهيئة السعودية للمهندسين تسجيل 894 مخالفة فردية، إلى جانب رصد 17 منشأة مخالفة، خلال زيارات شملت أكثر من 20 شركة في عدد من القطاعات، من بينها المقاولات، والعقود المتكاملة، وإدارة المشاريع.


وشملت الجولات مراجعة أوضاع أكثر من 5200 ممارس، للتحقق من نظامية ممارستهم للمهنة، ومدى التزامهم بالحصول على الاعتماد المهني، وتمثلت أبرز المخالفات في ممارسة العمل الهندسي دون اعتماد سارٍ، وتشغيل ممارسين غير معتمدين، والاستمرار في العمل بعد انتهاء صلاحية الاعتماد.

إحالة للنيابة العامة


وعلى صعيد الإجراءات، جرت إحالة المخالفات المتعلقة بمزاولة المهنة دون ترخيص وتشغيل غير المعتمدين إلى النيابة العامة بحسب الاختصاص، فيما أُحيلت حالات العمل بعد انتهاء الاعتماد إلى اللجنة المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.


وأوضح الأمين العام للهيئة السعودية للمهندسين مساعد بن عبدالله العتيبي، أن هذه الجولات تهدف إلى تعزيز الامتثال وتنظيم الممارسة المهنية، مبيناً أن الاعتماد المهني شرط أساسي لمزاولة أي نشاط هندسي، وأن الممارسات غير النظامية تُعد مخالفات يتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، مع إتاحة الاعتراض للمخالفين عبر القنوات الرسمية