Intensive monitoring rounds conducted by the Saudi Engineers Authority revealed the registration of 894 individual violations, along with the observation of 17 violating establishments, during visits that included more than 20 companies across various sectors, including contracting, integrated contracts, and project management.



The rounds included reviewing the status of more than 5,200 practitioners to verify the legality of their professional practice and their commitment to obtaining professional accreditation. The most notable violations included practicing engineering work without a valid accreditation, employing unaccredited practitioners, and continuing to work after the expiration of accreditation.



Referral to the Public Prosecution



In terms of procedures, violations related to practicing the profession without a license and employing unaccredited individuals were referred to the Public Prosecution according to jurisdiction, while cases of working after the expiration of accreditation were referred to the relevant committee to take the necessary legal actions.



The Secretary-General of the Saudi Engineers Authority, Musaad bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, clarified that these rounds aim to enhance compliance and regulate professional practice, indicating that professional accreditation is a fundamental requirement for engaging in any engineering activity, and that irregular practices are considered violations that are dealt with according to approved procedures, with the opportunity for violators to appeal through official channels.