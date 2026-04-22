كشفت جولات رقابية مكثفة نفذتها الهيئة السعودية للمهندسين تسجيل 894 مخالفة فردية، إلى جانب رصد 17 منشأة مخالفة، خلال زيارات شملت أكثر من 20 شركة في عدد من القطاعات، من بينها المقاولات، والعقود المتكاملة، وإدارة المشاريع.
وشملت الجولات مراجعة أوضاع أكثر من 5200 ممارس، للتحقق من نظامية ممارستهم للمهنة، ومدى التزامهم بالحصول على الاعتماد المهني، وتمثلت أبرز المخالفات في ممارسة العمل الهندسي دون اعتماد سارٍ، وتشغيل ممارسين غير معتمدين، والاستمرار في العمل بعد انتهاء صلاحية الاعتماد.
إحالة للنيابة العامة
وعلى صعيد الإجراءات، جرت إحالة المخالفات المتعلقة بمزاولة المهنة دون ترخيص وتشغيل غير المعتمدين إلى النيابة العامة بحسب الاختصاص، فيما أُحيلت حالات العمل بعد انتهاء الاعتماد إلى اللجنة المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.
وأوضح الأمين العام للهيئة السعودية للمهندسين مساعد بن عبدالله العتيبي، أن هذه الجولات تهدف إلى تعزيز الامتثال وتنظيم الممارسة المهنية، مبيناً أن الاعتماد المهني شرط أساسي لمزاولة أي نشاط هندسي، وأن الممارسات غير النظامية تُعد مخالفات يتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة، مع إتاحة الاعتراض للمخالفين عبر القنوات الرسمية
Intensive monitoring rounds conducted by the Saudi Engineers Authority revealed the registration of 894 individual violations, along with the observation of 17 violating establishments, during visits that included more than 20 companies across various sectors, including contracting, integrated contracts, and project management.
The rounds included reviewing the status of more than 5,200 practitioners to verify the legality of their professional practice and their commitment to obtaining professional accreditation. The most notable violations included practicing engineering work without a valid accreditation, employing unaccredited practitioners, and continuing to work after the expiration of accreditation.
Referral to the Public Prosecution
In terms of procedures, violations related to practicing the profession without a license and employing unaccredited individuals were referred to the Public Prosecution according to jurisdiction, while cases of working after the expiration of accreditation were referred to the relevant committee to take the necessary legal actions.
The Secretary-General of the Saudi Engineers Authority, Musaad bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, clarified that these rounds aim to enhance compliance and regulate professional practice, indicating that professional accreditation is a fundamental requirement for engaging in any engineering activity, and that irregular practices are considered violations that are dealt with according to approved procedures, with the opportunity for violators to appeal through official channels.