توقّع وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية صالح الجاسر، استكمال دراسة الربط السككي مع تركيا، مروراً بالأردن وسورية، وذلك قبل نهاية العام الحالي.
وقال الجاسر، في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «إن هذا المشروع من شأنه أن يعزز التكامل الإقليمي، ودعم حركة التجارة، وتطوير منظومة النقل البري المستدام بين دول المنطقة».
وأضاف: «الشبكة الوطنية للسكك الحديدية في المملكة تمتد حالياً إلى الحدود الأردنية عبر منفذ الحديثة؛ ما يجعلها نقطة ارتكاز استراتيجية للتوسع المستقبلي نحو الربط الإقليمي والدولي».
ممرات لوجستية
وأوضح الوزير الجاسر، أن موانئ وممرات المملكة تعمل بشكل متكامل لضمان استمرار التجارة الإقليمية، وتسهيل حركة البضائع بين دول المنطقة.
وأفاد أن السعودية فعّلت ممرات لوجستية بديلة وتعاملت بسرعة مع التحولات الراهنة، مشيراً إلى وجود مرونة تشغيلية في التنقل بين موانئ الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر؛ لضمان انسيابية حركة التجارة.
وأشار إلى أن السعودية تمتلك طاقة استيعابية كبيرة في موانئ البحر الأحمر، التي يمكنها استقبال أكثر من 17 مليون حاوية سنوياً، مؤكداً أن هذه الموانئ تلعب دوراً محوريّاً في استقبال الحاويات المحوّلة من دول الخليج.
مركز إقليمي
وذكر الوزير الجاسر، أن الحكومة عملت على ربط موانئ البحر الأحمر بمسارات لوجستية تمتد إلى دول الخليج، ما يعزز من قدرة السعودية على أن تكون مركزاً إقليميّاً لإعادة توجيه الشحنات وتسهيل التجارة.
ونوّه إلى أن العمل جرى تكثيفه في موانئ الساحل الغربي لرفع جاهزيتها، لافتاً إلى أن مطارات السعودية مفتوحة أمام طائرات الدول الشقيقة بما يدعم حركة النقل والتجارة في المنطقة.
وشدّد الجاسر على أن السعودية تمتلك خبرة كبيرة في إدارة الأزمات والتعامل مع التطورات الجيوسياسية، ما يمكّنها من الحفاظ على استقرار حركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد في المنطقة.
يذكر أنه في مارس الماضي، أعلن الوزير الجاسر تدشين مبادرة المسارات اللوجستية في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد وضمان استمرار تدفق التجارة في البحر الأحمر والخليج العربي، في ظل التحولات التي يشهدها قطاع النقل البحري في المنطقة.
Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser expects the completion of the railway connection study with Turkey, passing through Jordan and Syria, before the end of this year.
Al-Jasser said in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business": "This project is expected to enhance regional integration, support trade movement, and develop a sustainable land transport system between the countries of the region."
He added: "The national railway network in the Kingdom currently extends to the Jordanian borders through the Al-Haditha crossing, making it a strategic pivot for future expansion towards regional and international connectivity."
Logistical Corridors
The minister explained that the Kingdom's ports and corridors work in an integrated manner to ensure the continuity of regional trade and facilitate the movement of goods between the countries of the region.
He stated that Saudi Arabia has activated alternative logistical corridors and responded quickly to current transformations, noting the operational flexibility in moving between the ports of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea to ensure the smooth flow of trade.
He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has a large capacity in its Red Sea ports, which can accommodate more than 17 million containers annually, emphasizing that these ports play a pivotal role in receiving containers redirected from Gulf countries.
Regional Hub
Minister Al-Jasser mentioned that the government has worked on linking the Red Sea ports with logistical routes extending to the Gulf countries, which enhances Saudi Arabia's ability to be a regional hub for redirecting shipments and facilitating trade.
He noted that efforts have been intensified in the western coast ports to raise their readiness, pointing out that Saudi airports are open to aircraft from brotherly countries, supporting the movement of transport and trade in the region.
Al-Jasser emphasized that Saudi Arabia has significant experience in crisis management and dealing with geopolitical developments, enabling it to maintain the stability of trade movement and supply chains in the region.
It is worth mentioning that last March, Minister Al-Jasser announced the launch of the logistical corridors initiative at the Islamic Port of Jeddah, in a step aimed at enhancing the flexibility of supply chains and ensuring the continued flow of trade in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, amid the transformations witnessed by the maritime transport sector in the region.