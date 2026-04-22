توقّع وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية صالح الجاسر، استكمال دراسة الربط السككي مع تركيا، مروراً بالأردن وسورية، وذلك قبل نهاية العام الحالي.


وقال الجاسر، في مقابلة مع «العربية Business»: «إن هذا المشروع من شأنه أن يعزز التكامل الإقليمي، ودعم حركة التجارة، وتطوير منظومة النقل البري المستدام بين دول المنطقة».


وأضاف: «الشبكة الوطنية للسكك الحديدية في المملكة تمتد حالياً إلى الحدود الأردنية عبر منفذ الحديثة؛ ما يجعلها نقطة ارتكاز استراتيجية للتوسع المستقبلي نحو الربط الإقليمي والدولي».

ممرات لوجستية


وأوضح الوزير الجاسر، أن موانئ وممرات المملكة تعمل بشكل متكامل لضمان استمرار التجارة الإقليمية، وتسهيل حركة البضائع بين دول المنطقة.


وأفاد أن السعودية فعّلت ممرات لوجستية بديلة وتعاملت بسرعة مع التحولات الراهنة، مشيراً إلى وجود مرونة تشغيلية في التنقل بين موانئ الخليج العربي والبحر الأحمر؛ لضمان انسيابية حركة التجارة.


وأشار إلى أن السعودية تمتلك طاقة استيعابية كبيرة في موانئ البحر الأحمر، التي يمكنها استقبال أكثر من 17 مليون حاوية سنوياً، مؤكداً أن هذه الموانئ تلعب دوراً محوريّاً في استقبال الحاويات المحوّلة من دول الخليج.

مركز إقليمي


وذكر الوزير الجاسر، أن الحكومة عملت على ربط موانئ البحر الأحمر بمسارات لوجستية تمتد إلى دول الخليج، ما يعزز من قدرة السعودية على أن تكون مركزاً إقليميّاً لإعادة توجيه الشحنات وتسهيل التجارة.


ونوّه إلى أن العمل جرى تكثيفه في موانئ الساحل الغربي لرفع جاهزيتها، لافتاً إلى أن مطارات السعودية مفتوحة أمام طائرات الدول الشقيقة بما يدعم حركة النقل والتجارة في المنطقة.


وشدّد الجاسر على أن السعودية تمتلك خبرة كبيرة في إدارة الأزمات والتعامل مع التطورات الجيوسياسية، ما يمكّنها من الحفاظ على استقرار حركة التجارة وسلاسل الإمداد في المنطقة.


يذكر أنه في مارس الماضي، أعلن الوزير الجاسر تدشين مبادرة المسارات اللوجستية في ميناء جدة الإسلامي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز مرونة سلاسل الإمداد وضمان استمرار تدفق التجارة في البحر الأحمر والخليج العربي، في ظل التحولات التي يشهدها قطاع النقل البحري في المنطقة.