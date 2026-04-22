Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser expects the completion of the railway connection study with Turkey, passing through Jordan and Syria, before the end of this year.



Al-Jasser said in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business": "This project is expected to enhance regional integration, support trade movement, and develop a sustainable land transport system between the countries of the region."



He added: "The national railway network in the Kingdom currently extends to the Jordanian borders through the Al-Haditha crossing, making it a strategic pivot for future expansion towards regional and international connectivity."

Logistical Corridors



The minister explained that the Kingdom's ports and corridors work in an integrated manner to ensure the continuity of regional trade and facilitate the movement of goods between the countries of the region.



He stated that Saudi Arabia has activated alternative logistical corridors and responded quickly to current transformations, noting the operational flexibility in moving between the ports of the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea to ensure the smooth flow of trade.



He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has a large capacity in its Red Sea ports, which can accommodate more than 17 million containers annually, emphasizing that these ports play a pivotal role in receiving containers redirected from Gulf countries.

Regional Hub



Minister Al-Jasser mentioned that the government has worked on linking the Red Sea ports with logistical routes extending to the Gulf countries, which enhances Saudi Arabia's ability to be a regional hub for redirecting shipments and facilitating trade.



He noted that efforts have been intensified in the western coast ports to raise their readiness, pointing out that Saudi airports are open to aircraft from brotherly countries, supporting the movement of transport and trade in the region.



Al-Jasser emphasized that Saudi Arabia has significant experience in crisis management and dealing with geopolitical developments, enabling it to maintain the stability of trade movement and supply chains in the region.



It is worth mentioning that last March, Minister Al-Jasser announced the launch of the logistical corridors initiative at the Islamic Port of Jeddah, in a step aimed at enhancing the flexibility of supply chains and ensuring the continued flow of trade in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, amid the transformations witnessed by the maritime transport sector in the region.