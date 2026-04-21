أعلن عدد من كبار محللي السوق أن أسعار النفط لا تعكس بالكامل أكبر اضطراب في الإمدادات على الإطلاق، بعدما أدت حرب إيران فعلياً إلى إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


وذكر كبير الاقتصاديين سعد رحيم في إحدى شركات السلع المتخصصة، خلال قمة «فايننشال تايمز» العالمية للسلع في لوزان، أنه حتى الآن تسبب الصراع في فقدان مليار برميل من الإمدادات، وهو مقدار يمكن أن يرتفع إلى 1.5 مليار برميل إذا استمر.


وقال:«يبدو أن الحجم شيء لا تستطيع السوق استيعابه فعلياً، وعودة التدفقات إلى طبيعتها ستستغرق وقتاً إذا جرى التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، لذلك هناك انفصال حقيقي بين التصور والواقع في الوقت الحالي».


قاع الخزانات


وأضاف رئيس التحليل لدى إحدى شركات تجارة السلع فريدريك لاسير:«إذا استمرت الحرب شهراً آخر، فإن أسواق النفط ستصل إلى قاع الخزانات، وهي عبارة تعني نفاد المخزونات من الأسواق».


وشهدت العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تقلبات لافتة منذ بداية حرب إيران، إذ صعدت إلى قرب 120 دولاراً للبرميل قبل أن تتراجع بفعل احتمالات محادثات السلام. جرى تداولها يوم الثلاثاء قرب 95 دولاراً للبرميل، جزئياً بناء على الاعتقاد بأن الصراع سينتهي قريباً.


من جانبها، أفادت الشريكة المؤسسة ومديرة الأبحاث في إحدى المجموعات أمريتا سين، خلال الجلسة نفسها، بأنه من الممكن ألا تعود تدفقات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب أبداً.


وأشارت إلى أنها تتوقع فقدان نحو 450 مليون برميل من المنتجات النظيفة، مثل البنزين، بسبب الحرب. ويفترض هذا التوقع إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بنسبة 50% الشهر القادم.