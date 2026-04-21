A number of senior market analysts have announced that oil prices do not fully reflect the largest disruption in supplies ever, as the Iran war has effectively led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Chief Economist Saad Rahim at one of the specialized commodity firms mentioned during the Financial Times Global Commodities Summit in Lausanne that so far the conflict has caused a loss of one billion barrels of supplies, a figure that could rise to 1.5 billion barrels if it continues.



He said: "It seems that the volume is something the market cannot actually absorb, and a return to normal flows will take time if a peace agreement is reached, so there is a real disconnect between perception and reality at the moment."



Tank Bottoms



Frederic Lasser, head of analysis at one of the commodity trading firms, added: "If the war continues for another month, oil markets will reach tank bottoms, a term that means stocks will run out in the markets."



Brent crude futures have seen notable volatility since the beginning of the Iran war, rising to nearly $120 a barrel before retreating due to the prospects of peace talks. They were trading on Tuesday near $95 a barrel, partly based on the belief that the conflict will end soon.



For her part, co-founder and research director at one of the groups, Amrita Sen, stated during the same session that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz may never return to pre-war levels.



She indicated that she expects a loss of about 450 million barrels of clean products, such as gasoline, due to the war. This expectation assumes a 50% reopening of the Strait of Hormuz next month.