EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen warned that Europe is facing a summer full of challenges due to fuel shortages resulting from the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Jørgensen confirmed in statements from Madrid that this escalating situation will affect the continent even in the best-case scenarios, noting that the Union is preparing urgent measures to mitigate the impact of the war on aircraft fuel supplies.



Alternative Sources



For his part, the European Transport Commissioner explained that the Commission is currently working on finding alternative sources for aircraft fuel, such as Jet-A fuel produced in the United States, to compensate for the existing shortage.



He emphasized that the Union maintains strategic emergency stocks that will only be used in cases of extreme necessity, reiterating the need for national withdrawal operations to be fully transparent to avoid any market distortions or unfair distribution among countries.



In an effort to calm public concerns, the Transport Commissioner stated that there are currently no indications of widespread flight cancellations in the coming weeks or months, considering that there is no need to interfere with citizens' way of life or their travel at this time.