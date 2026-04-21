حذر مفوض الطاقة في الاتحاد الأوروبي دان يورجنسن من أن أوروبا تواجه صيفاً مليئاً بالتحديات جراء نقص الوقود الناتج عن الحرب في إيران وإغلاق مضيق هرمز.


وأكد يورجنسن، في تصريحات من مدريد، أن هذا الوضع المتأزم سيؤثر على القارة حتى في أفضل السيناريوهات المتوقعة، مشيراً إلى أن الاتحاد بصدد إعداد تدابير عاجلة للحد من تداعيات الحرب على إمدادات وقود الطائرات.


مصادر بديلة


من جانبه، أوضح مفوض النقل الأوروبي أن المفوضية تعمل حالياً على إيجاد مصادر بديلة لوقود الطائرات، مثل وقود «جيت-إيه» المنتج في الولايات المتحدة، لتعويض النقص الحاصل.


وشدد على أن الاتحاد يحتفظ بمخزونات طوارئ إستراتيجية لن يتم استخدامها إلا في حالات الضرورة القصوى، مع التأكيد على ضرورة اتسام عمليات السحب الوطنية بالشفافية الكاملة لتجنب أي تشوهات في الأسواق أو عدالة التوزيع بين الدول.


وفي محاولة لتهدئة المخاوف العامة، أكد مفوض النقل أنه لا توجد مؤشرات حالية على إلغاء واسع النطاق للرحلات الجوية في الأسابيع أو الأشهر القادمة، معتبراً أنه لا داعي للتدخل في طريقة حياة المواطنين أو سفرهم في الوقت الراهن.