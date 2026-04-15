Chinese airlines have canceled a number of flights due to the rise in global oil prices, prompting companies to reduce routes that are no longer economically viable.



Data from the flight tracking platform "Dast" showed that during the period from April 1 to April 12, several airlines canceled flights on routes connecting major Chinese cities to destinations in Southeast Asia and Oceania.



Operating Costs



Flights to Australia and New Zealand have been particularly affected, with most flights between Guangzhou in southern China and Darwin in northern Australia being canceled due to increasing pressure on operating costs.



The impacts have extended to long-haul flights, with cancellation rates exceeding 50% on routes like "Wuhan - Sydney" during April, with expectations of further cancellations if the conflict persists.