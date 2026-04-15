ألغت شركات طيران صينية عددًا من الرحلات الجوية، وذلك في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالميًا، ما دفع الشركات إلى تقليص المسارات التي لم تعد مجدية اقتصاديًا.


وأظهرت بيانات منصة تتبع الرحلات «داست»، أنه خلال الفترة من الأول إلى الثاني عشر من أبريل الجاري، ألغت شركات عدة رحلات على خطوط جوية تربط مدنًا صينية كبرى بوجهات في جنوب شرق آسيا وأوقيانوسيا.


تكاليف التشغيل


وتأثرت الرحلات إلى أستراليا ونيوزيلندا بشكل خاص، حيث تم إلغاء معظم الرحلات بين مدينة قوانغتشو جنوب الصين ومدينة داروين شمال أستراليا، في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة على تكاليف التشغيل.


وامتدت التأثيرات إلى الرحلات طويلة المدى، حيث تجاوزت معدلات الإلغاء 50% على خطوط مثل «ووهان - سيدني» خلال أبريل، مع توقعات بزيادة الإلغاءات في حال طال أمد الصراع.