ألغت شركات طيران صينية عددًا من الرحلات الجوية، وذلك في ظل ارتفاع أسعار النفط عالميًا، ما دفع الشركات إلى تقليص المسارات التي لم تعد مجدية اقتصاديًا.
وأظهرت بيانات منصة تتبع الرحلات «داست»، أنه خلال الفترة من الأول إلى الثاني عشر من أبريل الجاري، ألغت شركات عدة رحلات على خطوط جوية تربط مدنًا صينية كبرى بوجهات في جنوب شرق آسيا وأوقيانوسيا.
تكاليف التشغيل
وتأثرت الرحلات إلى أستراليا ونيوزيلندا بشكل خاص، حيث تم إلغاء معظم الرحلات بين مدينة قوانغتشو جنوب الصين ومدينة داروين شمال أستراليا، في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة على تكاليف التشغيل.
وامتدت التأثيرات إلى الرحلات طويلة المدى، حيث تجاوزت معدلات الإلغاء 50% على خطوط مثل «ووهان - سيدني» خلال أبريل، مع توقعات بزيادة الإلغاءات في حال طال أمد الصراع.
Chinese airlines have canceled a number of flights due to the rise in global oil prices, prompting companies to reduce routes that are no longer economically viable.
Data from the flight tracking platform "Dast" showed that during the period from April 1 to April 12, several airlines canceled flights on routes connecting major Chinese cities to destinations in Southeast Asia and Oceania.
Operating Costs
Flights to Australia and New Zealand have been particularly affected, with most flights between Guangzhou in southern China and Darwin in northern Australia being canceled due to increasing pressure on operating costs.
The impacts have extended to long-haul flights, with cancellation rates exceeding 50% on routes like "Wuhan - Sydney" during April, with expectations of further cancellations if the conflict persists.