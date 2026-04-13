The prices of gold in Egypt witnessed a limited decline during trading, affected by the rise of the dollar globally and the increasing concerns related to inflation, despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have not succeeded in providing sufficient support for prices, amid a price gap in the market recorded at about 79.66 pounds, equivalent to a rate of 1.13%.



Close Movements



The "iSaqa" platform for trading gold and jewelry online indicated that the price of 21-carat gold per gram declined by about 30 pounds, reaching a level of 7,130 pounds.



It noted that gold prices in Egypt for other carats experienced similar movements, as the price of 24-carat gold per gram was about 8,175 pounds, while the price of 18-carat gold per gram was about 6,075 pounds, and the price of the gold pound was about 57,040 pounds.



Cautious Decline



The platform mentioned that this performance reflects a state of cautious decline in the local gold market, as prices are under strong economic pressures, compared to the limited impact of geopolitical tensions, leading to price movements within a narrow range that tends to decrease.



It pointed out that the price gap in the Egyptian gold market recorded about 79.66 pounds, equivalent to a rate of 1.13%, which reflects relatively weak demand and traders' tendency to widen pricing margins to compensate for the decline in sales activity.



On a global level, gold prices recorded a noticeable decline, as the ounce dropped to about 4,723 dollars, with a decline rate of 0.59%, amid limited movements characterized by a fluctuating and erratic nature.