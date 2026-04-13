شهدت أسعار الذهب في مصر تراجعاً محدوداً خلال التعاملات متأثرة بارتفاع الدولار عالمياً وتصاعد المخاوف المرتبطة بالتضخم، وذلك رغم استمرار التوترات الجيوسياسية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، التي لم تنجح في تقديم دعم كافٍ للأسعار، في ظل وجود فجوة سعرية في السوق سجلت نحو 79.66 جنيه، بما يعادل نسبة 1.13%.


تحركات متقاربة


وأوضحت منصة «آي صاغة» لتداول الذهب والمجوهرات عبر الإنترنت، أن سعر غرام الذهب عيار 21 سجل تراجعاً بنحو 30 جنيهاً ليصل إلى مستوى 7.130 جنيهاً.


وأشارت إلى أن أسعار الذهب في مصر لباقي الأعيرة شهدت تحركات متقاربة، إذ سجل سعر غرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 8.175 جنيهاً، بينما بلغ سعر غرام الذهب عيار 18 نحو 6.075 جنيهاً، في حين سجل سعر الجنيه الذهب نحو 57.04 ألف جنيه.


تراجع حذر


وذكرت المنصة أن هذا الأداء يعكس حالة من التراجع الحذر في سوق الذهب المحلية، إذ تتعرض الأسعار لضغوط اقتصادية قوية، في مقابل تأثير محدود للتوترات الجيوسياسية، ما يؤدي إلى تحرك الأسعار داخل نطاق ضيق يميل إلى الانخفاض.


ولفتت إلى أن الفجوة السعرية في سوق الذهب المصرية سجلت نحو 79.66 جنيه، بما يعادل نسبة 1.13%، وهو ما يعكس ضعف الطلب النسبي، واتجاه التجار إلى توسيع هوامش التسعير لتعويض تراجع حركة البيع.


وعلى المستوى العالمي، سجلت أسعار الذهب تراجعاً ملحوظاً، إذ انخفضت الأونصة إلى نحو 4.723 دولاراً، بنسبة تراجع بلغت 0.59%، وسط تحركات محدودة يغلب عليها الطابع العرضي والتذبذب.