انتقد الكرملين الروسي إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فرض حصار عسكري على مضيق هرمز، وإغلاق المنافذ المؤدية إلى الموانئ الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة ستلحق أضراراً جسيمة بأسواق الطاقة العالمية واستقرارها.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، للصحفيين: «من المرجح أن تستمر هذه الإجراءات في التأثير سلباً على الأسواق الدولية، وهذا أمرٌ يمكن افتراضه بدرجة عالية من اليقين».


وامتنع بيسكوف عن الاستفاضة في تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول الرد الروسي المحتمل، موضحاً أن الكثير من تفاصيل الخطة الأمريكية والموقف الميداني لا تزال غير واضحة تماماً، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الساعات القادمة من تطورات.


فرض الحصار


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن أمس، أن البحرية الأمريكية ستبدأ في فرض حصار على إيران عبر التحكم في دخول وخروج السفن من مضيق هرمز.


وكتب ترمب عبر منصة ترو سوشال: «فورياً، ستبدأ البحرية الأمريكية، وهي الأفضل في العالم، عملية فرض حصار على جميع السفن التي تحاول دخول أو مغادرة مضيق هرمز، وفي مرحلة ما، سنصل إلى وضع السماح للجميع بالدخول والسماح للجميع بالخروج، لكن إيران لم تسمح بحدوث ذلك بمجرد قولها: قد تكون هناك ألغام في مكان ما، لا يعلم بها أحد سواهم».


وأضاف ترمب: «هذا ابتزاز عالمي، وقادة الدول، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة لن يخضعوا أبداً للابتزاز، وقد أصدرتُ تعليماتي أيضاً للبحرية بالبحث عن كل سفينة في المياه الدولية واعتراضها إذا كانت قد دفعت رسوم عبور لإيران، ولن يحظى أي طرف يدفع رسوماً غير قانونية بمرور آمن في أعالي البحار».