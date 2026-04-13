The Russian Kremlin criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a military blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and the closure of access points to Iranian ports, emphasizing that this move would cause severe damage to global energy markets and their stability.



The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is likely that these measures will continue to negatively impact international markets, and this is something that can be assumed with a high degree of certainty."



Peskov refrained from elaborating on potential Russian responses, explaining that many details of the U.S. plan and the situation on the ground remain unclear, pending developments in the coming hours.



Imposing the Blockade



U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. Navy would begin imposing a blockade on Iran by controlling the entry and exit of ships from the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "Immediately, the U.S. Navy, the best in the world, will begin the process of imposing a blockade on all ships attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, and at some point, we will reach a situation where everyone is allowed to enter and everyone is allowed to exit, but Iran has not allowed that to happen just by saying: there may be mines somewhere that no one knows about except them."



Trump added: "This is global extortion, and the leaders of countries, especially the United States, will never succumb to extortion, and I have also instructed the Navy to search for every ship in international waters and intercept it if it has paid transit fees to Iran, and no party paying illegal fees will have safe passage in the high seas."