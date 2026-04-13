انتقد الكرملين الروسي إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب فرض حصار عسكري على مضيق هرمز، وإغلاق المنافذ المؤدية إلى الموانئ الإيرانية، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة ستلحق أضراراً جسيمة بأسواق الطاقة العالمية واستقرارها.
وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، للصحفيين: «من المرجح أن تستمر هذه الإجراءات في التأثير سلباً على الأسواق الدولية، وهذا أمرٌ يمكن افتراضه بدرجة عالية من اليقين».
وامتنع بيسكوف عن الاستفاضة في تقديم تفاصيل إضافية حول الرد الروسي المحتمل، موضحاً أن الكثير من تفاصيل الخطة الأمريكية والموقف الميداني لا تزال غير واضحة تماماً، بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه الساعات القادمة من تطورات.
فرض الحصار
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن أمس، أن البحرية الأمريكية ستبدأ في فرض حصار على إيران عبر التحكم في دخول وخروج السفن من مضيق هرمز.
وكتب ترمب عبر منصة ترو سوشال: «فورياً، ستبدأ البحرية الأمريكية، وهي الأفضل في العالم، عملية فرض حصار على جميع السفن التي تحاول دخول أو مغادرة مضيق هرمز، وفي مرحلة ما، سنصل إلى وضع السماح للجميع بالدخول والسماح للجميع بالخروج، لكن إيران لم تسمح بحدوث ذلك بمجرد قولها: قد تكون هناك ألغام في مكان ما، لا يعلم بها أحد سواهم».
وأضاف ترمب: «هذا ابتزاز عالمي، وقادة الدول، خصوصاً الولايات المتحدة لن يخضعوا أبداً للابتزاز، وقد أصدرتُ تعليماتي أيضاً للبحرية بالبحث عن كل سفينة في المياه الدولية واعتراضها إذا كانت قد دفعت رسوم عبور لإيران، ولن يحظى أي طرف يدفع رسوماً غير قانونية بمرور آمن في أعالي البحار».
The Russian Kremlin criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a military blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and the closure of access points to Iranian ports, emphasizing that this move would cause severe damage to global energy markets and their stability.
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is likely that these measures will continue to negatively impact international markets, and this is something that can be assumed with a high degree of certainty."
Peskov refrained from elaborating on potential Russian responses, explaining that many details of the U.S. plan and the situation on the ground remain unclear, pending developments in the coming hours.
Imposing the Blockade
U.S. President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the U.S. Navy would begin imposing a blockade on Iran by controlling the entry and exit of ships from the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform: "Immediately, the U.S. Navy, the best in the world, will begin the process of imposing a blockade on all ships attempting to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, and at some point, we will reach a situation where everyone is allowed to enter and everyone is allowed to exit, but Iran has not allowed that to happen just by saying: there may be mines somewhere that no one knows about except them."
Trump added: "This is global extortion, and the leaders of countries, especially the United States, will never succumb to extortion, and I have also instructed the Navy to search for every ship in international waters and intercept it if it has paid transit fees to Iran, and no party paying illegal fees will have safe passage in the high seas."