يُعد هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro خطوة طبيعية جديدة في سلسلة اعتادت على كسر الحدود، لكنه هذه المرة يركز بشكل أكبر على أمر يبدو بسيطًا ظاهريًا، وهو التقاط العالم وألوانه كما هي في الواقع. وفي قلب هذا التوجه يأتي نظام الكاميرا الجديد True-to-Color، المصمم لالتقاط المشاهد بالطريقة التي تراها بها عيناك، سواء كنت تصوّر في إضاءة منخفضة صعبة، أو إضاءة خلفية قوية، أو في بيئات مليئة بالألوان والتباين العالي. ويدعم ذلك مجموعة من ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي الذكية التي تجعل كل لقطة أكثر تعبيرًا وإنسانية.

تصميم نظام تصوير متكامل

يقدم هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro أداء تصوير دون تنازلات، معتمدًا على نظام كاميرات ثلاثي متعدد الاستخدامات صُمم لتحقيق الدقة والمرونة. تأتي الكاميرا الأساسية بدقة 50 ميجابكسل من نوع Ultra Lighting مع مستشعر كبير بحجم 1/1.28 بوصة، لالتقاط الضوء والظلال بدقة استثنائية. كما توفر عدسة Telephoto Macro بدقة 48 ميجابكسل تقريبًا بصريًا يصل إلى ×4 لالتقاط صور بعيدة بوضوح عالٍ، إضافة إلى قدرتها على التصوير القريب حتى مسافة 5 سم، مما يكشف أدق التفاصيل. ويكتمل النظام بكاميرا واسعة الزاوية بدقة 40 ميجابكسل، تتيح تصوير المشاهد الواسعة، واللقطات الجماعية، والمناظر الطبيعية بسهولة. وتشكل هذه الكاميرات معًا مجموعة قوية تتيح الحصول على صور بجودة احترافية في مختلف الظروف.

ثلاث ترقيات أساسية في الجهاز

يتغلب نظام الكاميرا True-to-Color على التحدي الطويل في تحقيق دقة الألوان عبر ظروف الإضاءة المختلفة، مقدمًا ألوانًا متناسقة وواقعية في أي بيئة.

• حجم بكسل أكبر: مقارنة بالجيل السابق من نظام الكاميرا True-to-Color، ارتفع حجم البكسل من 1.75 ميكرومتر إلى 2.45 ميكرومتر، مما يعزز بشكل كبير من كمية الضوء الملتقطة. وهذا يضمن ألوانًا أكثر دقة وتفاصيل أغنى حتى في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.

• تقنية DCG HDR: استنادًا إلى الجيل السابق، تعزز تقنية DCG HDR الجديدة النطاق الديناميكي. ففي المشاهد عالية التباين، مثل الصور ذات الإضاءة الخلفية أو مناظر الغروب، تحافظ على تفاصيل الإضاءة العالية وألوان الظلال دون تشويه.

• نمط طيفي 4×4: تم تطويره مقارنة بالنظام السابق، حيث يحسن النمط الطيفي 4×4 من دقة استشعار الطيف في البيئات عالية التشبع. ويعمل على التقاط الألوان الأصلية بدقة، والتمييز بين الدرجات اللونية الدقيقة مثل اختلافات الأخضر والأحمر، مع تحسين توازن الألوان الدافئة والباردة للحصول على صور بورتريه أكثر وضوحًا ودقة.

محرك ألوان جديد كليًا

بفضل معالج الصور من الجيل التاسع (ISP) والعتاد المتطور، يحقق هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro نقلة شاملة في أداء التصوير. فقد تم تحسين كفاءة معالجة البيانات في الوقت الفعلي بشكل كبير، بينما تحافظ تقنية HDR المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في الوقت الحقيقي على تفاصيل الإضاءة والظلال، لتقديم صور غنية بالتدرجات والطبقات.

استنادًا إلى محرك ألوان جديد كليًا ونظام ISP مطوّر، يقدّم Mate 80 Pro نظامًا موحدًا لتناسق الألوان في جميع السيناريوهات. سواء تم الانتقال بين العدسة الأساسية أو الواسعة جدًا أو المقربة، تبقى إعادة إنتاج الألوان متسقة دون أي اختلاف يُذكر. ويمتد هذا الاتساق ليشمل المعاينة والصور والفيديو، مما يضمن استمرارية طبيعية للألوان من لحظة الالتقاط وحتى العرض. وحتى في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة، يعيد النظام إنتاج ألوان دقيقة ومشاهد واقعية بدرجة عالية من الإتقان.

ميزة AI Composition: مصوّر محترف بين يديك

تحوّلك ميزة AI Composition إلى محترف تصوير فوراً. فهي تحلل المشهد في الوقت الفعلي—من العناصر والخطوط والإضاءة والتوازن—لتوجّهك بذكاء نحو الإطار المثالي. تقترح القصّ أو التقريب الأنسب، وتعرض تلميحات تركيبية دقيقة مباشرة داخل شاشة المعاينة. لا حاجة لحفظ قواعد معقدة أو إجراء تعديلات لا تنتهي. فقط وجّه الكاميرا، اتبع التوصيات الذكية، والتقط صوراً مذهلة بجودة المجلات في كل مرة—تركيب احترافي، بين يديك.

وما يميز HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro هو أن كل تحديث فيه، من المستشعر إلى محرك الألوان، صُمم لتقليل الفجوة بين ما تراه العين وما يتم التقاطه في الصورة.

بسعر يبدأ من 3699 ريال، فإنّ هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro متوفر الآن عبر متاجر هواوي الرسمية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبعض شركاء البيع بالتجزئة المعتمدين.

وتُعتبر مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين واحدة من ثلاثة مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.

في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.

وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل حوالي 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار العشر سنوات الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.

لمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة: consumer.huawei.com/sa

ولمعرفة آخر التحديثات المتعلقة بمجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين، تابعونا على صفحاتنا على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي:

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