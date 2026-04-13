يُعد هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro خطوة طبيعية جديدة في سلسلة اعتادت على كسر الحدود، لكنه هذه المرة يركز بشكل أكبر على أمر يبدو بسيطًا ظاهريًا، وهو التقاط العالم وألوانه كما هي في الواقع. وفي قلب هذا التوجه يأتي نظام الكاميرا الجديد True-to-Color، المصمم لالتقاط المشاهد بالطريقة التي تراها بها عيناك، سواء كنت تصوّر في إضاءة منخفضة صعبة، أو إضاءة خلفية قوية، أو في بيئات مليئة بالألوان والتباين العالي. ويدعم ذلك مجموعة من ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي الذكية التي تجعل كل لقطة أكثر تعبيرًا وإنسانية.
تصميم نظام تصوير متكامل
يقدم هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro أداء تصوير دون تنازلات، معتمدًا على نظام كاميرات ثلاثي متعدد الاستخدامات صُمم لتحقيق الدقة والمرونة. تأتي الكاميرا الأساسية بدقة 50 ميجابكسل من نوع Ultra Lighting مع مستشعر كبير بحجم 1/1.28 بوصة، لالتقاط الضوء والظلال بدقة استثنائية. كما توفر عدسة Telephoto Macro بدقة 48 ميجابكسل تقريبًا بصريًا يصل إلى ×4 لالتقاط صور بعيدة بوضوح عالٍ، إضافة إلى قدرتها على التصوير القريب حتى مسافة 5 سم، مما يكشف أدق التفاصيل. ويكتمل النظام بكاميرا واسعة الزاوية بدقة 40 ميجابكسل، تتيح تصوير المشاهد الواسعة، واللقطات الجماعية، والمناظر الطبيعية بسهولة. وتشكل هذه الكاميرات معًا مجموعة قوية تتيح الحصول على صور بجودة احترافية في مختلف الظروف.
ثلاث ترقيات أساسية في الجهاز
يتغلب نظام الكاميرا True-to-Color على التحدي الطويل في تحقيق دقة الألوان عبر ظروف الإضاءة المختلفة، مقدمًا ألوانًا متناسقة وواقعية في أي بيئة.
• حجم بكسل أكبر: مقارنة بالجيل السابق من نظام الكاميرا True-to-Color، ارتفع حجم البكسل من 1.75 ميكرومتر إلى 2.45 ميكرومتر، مما يعزز بشكل كبير من كمية الضوء الملتقطة. وهذا يضمن ألوانًا أكثر دقة وتفاصيل أغنى حتى في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة.
• تقنية DCG HDR: استنادًا إلى الجيل السابق، تعزز تقنية DCG HDR الجديدة النطاق الديناميكي. ففي المشاهد عالية التباين، مثل الصور ذات الإضاءة الخلفية أو مناظر الغروب، تحافظ على تفاصيل الإضاءة العالية وألوان الظلال دون تشويه.
• نمط طيفي 4×4: تم تطويره مقارنة بالنظام السابق، حيث يحسن النمط الطيفي 4×4 من دقة استشعار الطيف في البيئات عالية التشبع. ويعمل على التقاط الألوان الأصلية بدقة، والتمييز بين الدرجات اللونية الدقيقة مثل اختلافات الأخضر والأحمر، مع تحسين توازن الألوان الدافئة والباردة للحصول على صور بورتريه أكثر وضوحًا ودقة.
محرك ألوان جديد كليًا
بفضل معالج الصور من الجيل التاسع (ISP) والعتاد المتطور، يحقق هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro نقلة شاملة في أداء التصوير. فقد تم تحسين كفاءة معالجة البيانات في الوقت الفعلي بشكل كبير، بينما تحافظ تقنية HDR المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في الوقت الحقيقي على تفاصيل الإضاءة والظلال، لتقديم صور غنية بالتدرجات والطبقات.
استنادًا إلى محرك ألوان جديد كليًا ونظام ISP مطوّر، يقدّم Mate 80 Pro نظامًا موحدًا لتناسق الألوان في جميع السيناريوهات. سواء تم الانتقال بين العدسة الأساسية أو الواسعة جدًا أو المقربة، تبقى إعادة إنتاج الألوان متسقة دون أي اختلاف يُذكر. ويمتد هذا الاتساق ليشمل المعاينة والصور والفيديو، مما يضمن استمرارية طبيعية للألوان من لحظة الالتقاط وحتى العرض. وحتى في ظروف الإضاءة المنخفضة، يعيد النظام إنتاج ألوان دقيقة ومشاهد واقعية بدرجة عالية من الإتقان.
ميزة AI Composition: مصوّر محترف بين يديك
تحوّلك ميزة AI Composition إلى محترف تصوير فوراً. فهي تحلل المشهد في الوقت الفعلي—من العناصر والخطوط والإضاءة والتوازن—لتوجّهك بذكاء نحو الإطار المثالي. تقترح القصّ أو التقريب الأنسب، وتعرض تلميحات تركيبية دقيقة مباشرة داخل شاشة المعاينة. لا حاجة لحفظ قواعد معقدة أو إجراء تعديلات لا تنتهي. فقط وجّه الكاميرا، اتبع التوصيات الذكية، والتقط صوراً مذهلة بجودة المجلات في كل مرة—تركيب احترافي، بين يديك.
وما يميز HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro هو أن كل تحديث فيه، من المستشعر إلى محرك الألوان، صُمم لتقليل الفجوة بين ما تراه العين وما يتم التقاطه في الصورة.
بسعر يبدأ من 3699 ريال، فإنّ هاتف HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro متوفر الآن عبر متاجر هواوي الرسمية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبعض شركاء البيع بالتجزئة المعتمدين.
وتُعتبر مجموعة هواوي لأعمال المستهلكين واحدة من ثلاثة مجموعات أعمال منضوية تحت مظلة شركة هواوي، وتوفر مجموعة متنوعة من المنتجات بما فيها الهواتف الذكية والأجهزة اللوحية واللابتوبات والأجهزة القابلة للارتداء والأجهزة الصوتية والشاشات الذكية وأجهزة انترنت الأشياء وغيرها.
في يناير 2023، كشفت Brand Finance عن قائمة Global 500لعام 2022 لأكثر العلامات التجارية قيمة في العالم، حيث احتلت هواوي المرتبة رقم 31، وبلغت قيمة علامتها التجارية 44.3 مليار دولار.
وفي عام 2023، بلغ إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي أكثر من 23 مليار دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل حوالي 23.4% من إجمالي عائدات الشركة السنوية، وبذلك يصل إجمالي الإنفاق على البحث والتطوير في هواوي على مدار العشر سنوات الماضية إلى أكثر من 154 مليار دولار أمريكي.
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The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is a new natural step in a series that has always pushed boundaries, but this time it focuses more on something that seems simple on the surface: capturing the world and its colors as they are in reality. At the heart of this approach is the new True-to-Color camera system, designed to capture scenes the way your eyes see them, whether you are shooting in challenging low light, strong backlighting, or in environments filled with colors and high contrast. This is supported by a range of smart AI features that make every shot more expressive and human.
Integrated Imaging System Design
The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro offers uncompromising imaging performance, relying on a versatile triple-camera system designed for accuracy and flexibility. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel Ultra Lighting sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, capturing light and shadows with exceptional precision. The Telephoto Macro lens, with 48 megapixels, provides up to ×4 optical zoom for capturing distant images with high clarity, in addition to its ability to shoot close-ups from as close as 5 cm, revealing the finest details. The system is completed with a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera, allowing for easy capture of wide scenes, group shots, and landscapes. Together, these cameras form a powerful set that enables professional-quality images in various conditions.
Three Key Upgrades in the Device
The True-to-Color camera system overcomes the long-standing challenge of achieving color accuracy across different lighting conditions, delivering consistent and realistic colors in any environment.
• Larger Pixel Size: Compared to the previous generation of the True-to-Color camera system, the pixel size has increased from 1.75 micrometers to 2.45 micrometers, significantly enhancing the amount of light captured. This ensures more accurate colors and richer details even in low-light conditions.
• DCG HDR Technology: Building on the previous generation, the new DCG HDR technology enhances the dynamic range. In high-contrast scenes, such as backlit images or sunsets, it preserves highlight details and shadow colors without distortion.
• 4×4 Spectral Pattern: Developed compared to the previous system, the 4×4 spectral pattern improves spectral sensing accuracy in highly saturated environments. It captures original colors accurately and distinguishes between subtle color shades such as variations of green and red, while enhancing the balance of warm and cool colors for clearer and more precise portrait images.
Completely New Color Engine
Thanks to the ninth-generation Image Signal Processor (ISP) and advanced hardware, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro achieves a comprehensive leap in imaging performance. Real-time data processing efficiency has been significantly improved, while the AI-supported real-time HDR technology maintains highlight and shadow details, delivering images rich in gradients and layers.
Based on a completely new color engine and an advanced ISP system, the Mate 80 Pro offers a unified color consistency across all scenarios. Whether switching between the main, ultra-wide, or telephoto lens, color reproduction remains consistent with minimal variation. This consistency extends to previews, photos, and videos, ensuring a natural continuity of colors from the moment of capture to display. Even in low-light conditions, the system reproduces accurate colors and realistic scenes with a high degree of finesse.
AI Composition Feature: A Professional Photographer in Your Hands
The AI Composition feature instantly transforms you into a photography professional. It analyzes the scene in real-time—from elements, lines, lighting, and balance—to intelligently guide you toward the perfect frame. It suggests the most suitable cropping or zooming options and displays precise compositional hints directly within the preview screen. No need to memorize complex rules or make endless adjustments. Just point the camera, follow the smart recommendations, and capture stunning magazine-quality photos every time—professional composition, in your hands.
What sets the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro apart is that every update in it, from the sensor to the color engine, is designed to bridge the gap between what the eye sees and what is captured in the image.
Starting at 3699 SAR, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is now available through official Huawei stores in Saudi Arabia and some authorized retail partners.
The Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, offering a variety of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart displays, IoT devices, and more.
In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022 of the world's most valuable brands, where Huawei ranked 31st, with a brand value of 44.3 billion dollars.
In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded 23 billion US dollars, equivalent to about 23.4% of the company's total annual revenue, bringing Huawei's total R&D spending over the past ten years to more than 154 billion US dollars.
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