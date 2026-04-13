The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is a new natural step in a series that has always pushed boundaries, but this time it focuses more on something that seems simple on the surface: capturing the world and its colors as they are in reality. At the heart of this approach is the new True-to-Color camera system, designed to capture scenes the way your eyes see them, whether you are shooting in challenging low light, strong backlighting, or in environments filled with colors and high contrast. This is supported by a range of smart AI features that make every shot more expressive and human.

Integrated Imaging System Design

The HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro offers uncompromising imaging performance, relying on a versatile triple-camera system designed for accuracy and flexibility. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel Ultra Lighting sensor with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor, capturing light and shadows with exceptional precision. The Telephoto Macro lens, with 48 megapixels, provides up to ×4 optical zoom for capturing distant images with high clarity, in addition to its ability to shoot close-ups from as close as 5 cm, revealing the finest details. The system is completed with a 40-megapixel wide-angle camera, allowing for easy capture of wide scenes, group shots, and landscapes. Together, these cameras form a powerful set that enables professional-quality images in various conditions.

Three Key Upgrades in the Device

The True-to-Color camera system overcomes the long-standing challenge of achieving color accuracy across different lighting conditions, delivering consistent and realistic colors in any environment.

• Larger Pixel Size: Compared to the previous generation of the True-to-Color camera system, the pixel size has increased from 1.75 micrometers to 2.45 micrometers, significantly enhancing the amount of light captured. This ensures more accurate colors and richer details even in low-light conditions.

• DCG HDR Technology: Building on the previous generation, the new DCG HDR technology enhances the dynamic range. In high-contrast scenes, such as backlit images or sunsets, it preserves highlight details and shadow colors without distortion.

• 4×4 Spectral Pattern: Developed compared to the previous system, the 4×4 spectral pattern improves spectral sensing accuracy in highly saturated environments. It captures original colors accurately and distinguishes between subtle color shades such as variations of green and red, while enhancing the balance of warm and cool colors for clearer and more precise portrait images.

Completely New Color Engine

Thanks to the ninth-generation Image Signal Processor (ISP) and advanced hardware, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro achieves a comprehensive leap in imaging performance. Real-time data processing efficiency has been significantly improved, while the AI-supported real-time HDR technology maintains highlight and shadow details, delivering images rich in gradients and layers.

Based on a completely new color engine and an advanced ISP system, the Mate 80 Pro offers a unified color consistency across all scenarios. Whether switching between the main, ultra-wide, or telephoto lens, color reproduction remains consistent with minimal variation. This consistency extends to previews, photos, and videos, ensuring a natural continuity of colors from the moment of capture to display. Even in low-light conditions, the system reproduces accurate colors and realistic scenes with a high degree of finesse.

AI Composition Feature: A Professional Photographer in Your Hands

The AI Composition feature instantly transforms you into a photography professional. It analyzes the scene in real-time—from elements, lines, lighting, and balance—to intelligently guide you toward the perfect frame. It suggests the most suitable cropping or zooming options and displays precise compositional hints directly within the preview screen. No need to memorize complex rules or make endless adjustments. Just point the camera, follow the smart recommendations, and capture stunning magazine-quality photos every time—professional composition, in your hands.

What sets the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro apart is that every update in it, from the sensor to the color engine, is designed to bridge the gap between what the eye sees and what is captured in the image.

Starting at 3699 SAR, the HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro is now available through official Huawei stores in Saudi Arabia and some authorized retail partners.

The Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of three business groups under Huawei, offering a variety of products including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, audio devices, smart displays, IoT devices, and more.

In January 2023, Brand Finance revealed the Global 500 list for 2022 of the world's most valuable brands, where Huawei ranked 31st, with a brand value of 44.3 billion dollars.

In 2023, Huawei's total spending on research and development exceeded 23 billion US dollars, equivalent to about 23.4% of the company's total annual revenue, bringing Huawei's total R&D spending over the past ten years to more than 154 billion US dollars.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com/sa

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