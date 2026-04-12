إطلاق أول شبكة بلوكشين سعودية خاصة للرعاية الصحية

In a strategic move that reflects the acceleration of innovation in the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Medical Elite Diagnostics Company announced the launch of TuwaiqChain, the first private Saudi blockchain network specifically designed to support the uses of medical imaging and diagnostic imaging data.

This launch represents a qualitative shift in how sensitive medical data is managed, as TuwaiqChain provides an advanced digital infrastructure that allows for secure and immutable information recording, with the possibility of continuous verification by the relevant medical authorities. This contributes to enhancing levels of trust and transparency in healthcare environments, especially in areas that heavily rely on data accuracy such as diagnostic imaging.



The platform has been entirely developed within the Kingdom by the Medical Elite Diagnostics team, ensuring its compatibility with the operational and clinical requirements of healthcare institutions, in addition to its compliance with local regulatory standards. This local development also reflects the growing capabilities of Saudi companies in designing specialized technological solutions that directly meet the needs of the healthcare sector.

The network began its actual operational phase in 2026, in collaboration with an initial group of hospitals and imaging centers within the Kingdom, with plans for gradual expansion in the coming phases to include a broader range of healthcare service providers.

TuwaiqChain relies on a private Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure, which maintains the highest standards of security and reliability, restricting access to only authorized medical entities, ensuring a tightly controlled operational environment designed according to the privacy of the healthcare sector.

This launch reaffirms Medical Elite Diagnostics' commitment to supporting digital transformation in the healthcare sector by developing a technological infrastructure that enhances the quality of medical services and establishes the foundations for more efficient and reliable data management, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.