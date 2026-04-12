في خطوة إستراتيجية تعكس تسارع الابتكار في القطاع الصحي بالمملكة العربية السعودية، أعلنت شركة صفوة التشخيص (Company Medical Elite Diagnostics) إطلاق سلسلة طويق (TuwaiqChain)، كأول شبكة بلوكشين سعودية خاصة مصممة خصيصاً لدعم استخدامات الأشعة الطبية وبيانات التصوير التشخيصي.

يمثل هذا الإطلاق تحولاً نوعياً في كيفية إدارة البيانات الطبية الحساسة، إذ توفر سلسلة طويق بنية رقمية متقدمة تتيح تسجيل المعلومات بشكل آمن وغير قابل للتعديل، مع إمكانية التحقق منها بشكل مستمر من قبل الجهات الطبية المعنية. ويسهم ذلك في تعزيز مستويات الثقة والشفافية في بيئات الرعاية الصحية، خصوصاً في المجالات التي تعتمد بشكل كبير على دقة البيانات مثل الأشعة التشخيصية.
إطلاق أول شبكة بلوكشين سعودية خاصة للرعاية الصحية

وقد تم تطوير المنصة بالكامل داخل المملكة بواسطة فريق صفوة التشخيص، بما يضمن توافقها مع المتطلبات التشغيلية والسريرية للمؤسسات الصحية، إلى جانب التزامها بالمعايير التنظيمية المحلية. كما يعكس هذا التطوير المحلي تنامي قدرات الشركات السعودية في تصميم حلول تقنية متخصصة تلبي احتياجات القطاع الصحي بشكل مباشر.

وبدأت الشبكة مرحلة التشغيل الفعلي في عام 2026، بالتعاون مع مجموعة أولية من المستشفيات ومراكز الأشعة داخل المملكة، على أن يتم التوسع التدريجي خلال المراحل القادمة ليشمل نطاقاً أوسع من مقدمي خدمات الرعاية الصحية.

تعتمد سلسلة طويق على بنية بلوكشين خاصة (Private Layer-1)، تتيح الحفاظ على أعلى معايير الأمان والموثوقية، مع حصر الوصول على الجهات الطبية المصرح لها فقط، بما يضمن بيئة تشغيل محكمة ومصممة وفق خصوصية القطاع الصحي.

ويؤكد هذا الإطلاق التزام صفوة التشخيص بدعم التحول الرقمي في القطاع الصحي، من خلال تطوير بنية تحتية تقنية تعزز جودة الخدمات الطبية وترسخ أسس إدارة بيانات أكثر كفاءة وموثوقية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.