كشفت بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن إجمالي عدد مرافق الضيافة السياحية المرخصة في المملكة خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي بلغ 5.937 مرفقاً، مرتفعاً بنسبة 34.2% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من عام 2024م، إذ بلغ آنذاك 4.425 مرفقاً.


وبلغ إجمالي عدد المشتغلين في الأنشطة السياحية خلال الربع الرابع من العام الماضي نحو 1.030.574 مشتغلاً، مسجلاً ارتفاعاً بنسبة 6.6% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من عام 2024م الذي بلغ فيه عدد المشتغلين 966.531 مشتغلاً.


ووصل عدد المشتغلين السعوديين 247.481 مشتغلاً بنسبة 24% من الإجمالي، فيما بلغ عدد غير السعوديين 783.093 مشتغلاً بنسبة 76%. ومن حيث التوزيع وفق الجنس، فقد بلغ عدد الذكور المشتغلين في الأنشطة السياحية 893.924 مشتغلاً بما يعادل 86.7% من إجمالي المشتغلين، في حين بلغ عدد الإناث 136.650 مشتغلةً بنسبة مشاركة بلغت 13.3% خلال الفترة ذاتها.


معدل الإشغال


واستحوذت الشقق المخدومة ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى على ما نسبته 52% من الإجمالي بعدد بلغ 3.090 مرفقاً، في حين بلغ عدد الفنادق 2.847 فندقاً بنسبة 48% من إجمالي مرافق الضيافة السياحية المرخصة خلال الفترة نفسها.


وبلغ معدل إشغال الغرف في الفنادق 57.3% خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، مسجلاً ارتفاعاً بمقدار 1.4 نقطة مئوية مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من عام 2024م الذي بلغ فيه معدل الإشغال 56%.


وبلغ معدل الإشغال في الشقق المخدومة ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى 55.9% خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، دون تغيير يذكر في الفترة ذاتها من عام 2024م.


السعر اليومي


سجل متوسط السعر اليومي للغرفة في الفنادق خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م نحو 389 ريالاً، بانخفاض نسبته 11.7% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من عام 2024م، إذ بلغ فيه متوسط السعر 440 ريالاً.


أما متوسط السعر اليومي في الشقق المخدومة ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى فقد بلغ 207 ريالات خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، محققاً انخفاضاً نسبته 5.7% مقارنةً بالربع الرابع من عام 2024م، والذي بلغ فيه متوسط السعر اليومي 220 ريالاً.


وبلغ متوسط مدة إقامة النزيل في الفنادق نحو 3.8 ليلة خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025م، مسجلاً ارتفاعاً بنسبة 4.7% مقارنةً بالربع المماثل من عام 2024م، إذ بلغ فيه متوسط الإقامة 3.6 ليلة.


كما بلغ متوسط مدة إقامة النزيل في الشقق المخدومة ومرافق الضيافة الأخرى نحو 2.2 ليلة خلال الفترة نفسها، بارتفاع قدره 3.6% عن الربع المماثل من عام 2024م، إذ بلغ فيه متوسط الإقامة 2.1 ليلة.