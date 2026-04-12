The data from the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the total number of licensed tourist accommodation facilities in the Kingdom during the fourth quarter of last year reached 5,937 facilities, an increase of 34.2% compared to the same quarter of 2024, when it was 4,425 facilities.



The total number of employees in tourism activities during the fourth quarter of last year was approximately 1,030,574, marking an increase of 6.6% compared to the same quarter of 2024, which had 966,531 employees.



The number of Saudi employees reached 247,481, accounting for 24% of the total, while the number of non-Saudis was 783,093, making up 76%. In terms of gender distribution, the number of male employees in tourism activities was 893,924, representing 86.7% of the total employees, while the number of females was 136,650, with a participation rate of 13.3% during the same period.



Occupancy Rate



Serviced apartments and other accommodation facilities accounted for 52% of the total, with a number of 3,090 facilities, while the number of hotels was 2,847, representing 48% of the total licensed tourist accommodation facilities during the same period.



The occupancy rate of hotel rooms was 57.3% during the fourth quarter of 2025, recording an increase of 1.4 percentage points compared to the same quarter of 2024, when the occupancy rate was 56%.



The occupancy rate in serviced apartments and other accommodation facilities was 55.9% during the fourth quarter of 2025, showing little change compared to the same period in 2024.



Daily Rate



The average daily room rate in hotels during the fourth quarter of 2025 was approximately 389 riyals, a decrease of 11.7% compared to the same quarter of 2024, when the average rate was 440 riyals.



The average daily rate in serviced apartments and other accommodation facilities was 207 riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving a decrease of 5.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, which had an average daily rate of 220 riyals.



The average length of stay for guests in hotels was about 3.8 nights during the fourth quarter of 2025, marking an increase of 4.7% compared to the same quarter of 2024, when the average stay was 3.6 nights.



The average length of stay for guests in serviced apartments and other accommodation facilities was about 2.2 nights during the same period, an increase of 3.6% compared to the same quarter of 2024, when the average stay was 2.1 nights.