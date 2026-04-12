ارتفع المؤشر العام لأسعار المستهلكين (التضخم) في سلطنة عُمان بنسبة 3.6% في شهر مارس الماضي مقارنةً بالشهر المماثل من عام 2025م لسنة الأساس 2018.


وأشارت البيانات الصادرة عن المركز الوطني للإحصاء والمعلومات إلى أن متوسط التضخم خلال الربع الأول من العام الحالي (يناير إلى مارس) ارتفع بنسبة 2.3%.


السلع الشخصية


وأظهرت البيانات أن مجموعة السلع الشخصية المتنوعة والخدمات تصدّرت قائمة أكثر المجموعات ارتفاعاً، مسجلة ارتفاعاً في الأسعار بنسبة 13.8%، تلتها مجموعة النقل بنسبة 9.4%، ثم مجموعة المطاعم والفنادق بنسبة 5.8%، ومجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات غير الكحولية بنسبة 4.3%، ومجموعة الأثاث والتجهيزات والمعدات المنزلية وأعمال الصيانة بنسبة 3%، ومجموعة التعليم بنسبة 2.2%.


وارتفعت أسعار مجموعة الصحة بنسبة 1.7%، ومجموعة الثقافة والترفيه بنسبة 0.2%، فيما سجّلت مجموعة الملابس والأحذية ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بنسبة 0.1%.


غالبية البنود


واستقرت أسعار كل من مجموعة السكن والمياه والكهرباء والغاز وأنواع الوقود الأخرى، ومجموعة الاتصالات، ومجموعة التبغ دون أي تغيير يُذكر.


وعلى صعيد مجموعة المواد الغذائية والمشروبات غير الكحولية خلال شهر مارس 2026 مقارنةً بالشهر المماثل من عام 2025، سُجّلت ارتفاعات في غالبية البنود، تصدّرتها الخضراوات بنسبة 15.6%، تلتها الفواكه بنسبة 10.7%، ثم المشروبات غير الكحولية بنسبة 3.4%.


وارتفعت أسعار الأسماك والأغذية البحرية أيضاً بنسبة بلغت 3.1%، والسكر والمربى والعسل والحلويات بنسبة 2.9%، والحليب والجبن والبيض بنسبة 2.4%، واللحوم بنسبة 1.8%، والخبز والحبوب بنسبة 1.2%، والمنتجات الغذائية غير المصنّفة تحت بند آخر بنسبة 1%، والزيوت والدهون بنسبة 0.8%.