The general consumer price index (inflation) in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 3.6% in March compared to the same month in 2025, based on the 2018 base year.



The data released by the National Center for Statistics and Information indicated that the average inflation during the first quarter of the current year (January to March) increased by 2.3%.



Personal Goods



The data showed that the diverse personal goods and services group topped the list of the highest rising groups, recording a price increase of 13.8%, followed by the transport group at 9.4%, then the restaurants and hotels group at 5.8%, the food and non-alcoholic beverages group at 4.3%, the furniture, furnishings, and household equipment and maintenance group at 3%, and the education group at 2.2%.



The prices of the health group increased by 1.7%, the culture and entertainment group by 0.2%, while the clothing and footwear group recorded a slight increase of 0.1%.



Majority of Items



The prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels group, the communications group, and the tobacco group remained unchanged.



In terms of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group during March 2026 compared to the same month in 2025, increases were recorded in the majority of items, led by vegetables at 15.6%, followed by fruits at 10.7%, and then non-alcoholic beverages at 3.4%.



The prices of fish and seafood also rose by 3.1%, sugar, jam, honey, and sweets by 2.9%, milk, cheese, and eggs by 2.4%, meat by 1.8%, bread and cereals by 1.2%, and food products not classified under another item by 1%, and oils and fats by 0.8%.