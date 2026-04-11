تراجعت عقود الغاز الطبيعي الأمريكية الآجلة في آخر جلسة لها إلى أدنى مستوياتها في 17 شهراً، في ظل توقعات باعتدال درجات الحرارة وتراجع الطلب على التدفئة خلال الأسبوع القادم، مما يتيح لشركات المرافق الاستمرار في ضخ كميات من الغاز إلى المخزونات تفوق المعدلات المعتادة لمدة لا تقل عن أسبوعين.


تكبد خسائر


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة للغاز تسليم مايو القادم في بورصة نيويورك التجارية 2.2 سنت أو 0.8% إلى 2.648 دولار لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، مسجلة أدنى مستوى إغلاق منذ 29 أكتوبر 2024.


وبقي عقد أقرب شهر استحقاق في حالة ذروة البيع لليوم الثاني على التوالي للمرة الأولى منذ ديسمبر 2025.


وعلى مدار الأسبوع، انخفض العقد لتكبد خسائر بنحو 5% بعد تراجعه نحو 10% الأسبوع الماضي.


وواصل متوسط الأسعار في مركز واها بغرب تكساس تسجيل مستويات سلبية لليوم الخامس والأربعين على التوالي، في أطول فترة سلبية على الإطلاق مع استمرار قيود خطوط الأنابيب في إبقاء الغاز داخل حوض بيرميان، أكبر منطقة صخرية منتجة للنفط في أمريكا.


ارتفاع المخزونات


وقالت مجموعة بورصات لندن:«إن متوسط إنتاج الغاز في الولايات الثماني والأربعين السفلى ارتفع إلى 111 مليار قدم3 يوميا منذ بداية هذا الشهر، مقارنة مع 110.4 مليار في مارس الماضي، ويقارن هذا المستوى بالرقم القياسي الشهري الأعلى على الإطلاق البالغ 110.7 مليار قدم3 يومياً والمسجل في ديسمبر 2025».


وأفاد محللون أن الطقس الربيعي المعتدل في معظمه سمح لشركات الطاقة بضخ كميات أكبر من الغاز في المخازن عن المعتاد، مما رفع المخزونات إلى 5.3% فوق المستويات الطبيعية خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 10 أبريل الجاري، مقارنة مع 4.8% فوق المعدل الطبيعي خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في الثالث من أبريل.