تراجعت عقود الغاز الطبيعي الأمريكية الآجلة في آخر جلسة لها إلى أدنى مستوياتها في 17 شهراً، في ظل توقعات باعتدال درجات الحرارة وتراجع الطلب على التدفئة خلال الأسبوع القادم، مما يتيح لشركات المرافق الاستمرار في ضخ كميات من الغاز إلى المخزونات تفوق المعدلات المعتادة لمدة لا تقل عن أسبوعين.
تكبد خسائر
وانخفضت العقود الآجلة للغاز تسليم مايو القادم في بورصة نيويورك التجارية 2.2 سنت أو 0.8% إلى 2.648 دولار لكل مليون وحدة حرارية بريطانية، مسجلة أدنى مستوى إغلاق منذ 29 أكتوبر 2024.
وبقي عقد أقرب شهر استحقاق في حالة ذروة البيع لليوم الثاني على التوالي للمرة الأولى منذ ديسمبر 2025.
وعلى مدار الأسبوع، انخفض العقد لتكبد خسائر بنحو 5% بعد تراجعه نحو 10% الأسبوع الماضي.
وواصل متوسط الأسعار في مركز واها بغرب تكساس تسجيل مستويات سلبية لليوم الخامس والأربعين على التوالي، في أطول فترة سلبية على الإطلاق مع استمرار قيود خطوط الأنابيب في إبقاء الغاز داخل حوض بيرميان، أكبر منطقة صخرية منتجة للنفط في أمريكا.
ارتفاع المخزونات
وقالت مجموعة بورصات لندن:«إن متوسط إنتاج الغاز في الولايات الثماني والأربعين السفلى ارتفع إلى 111 مليار قدم3 يوميا منذ بداية هذا الشهر، مقارنة مع 110.4 مليار في مارس الماضي، ويقارن هذا المستوى بالرقم القياسي الشهري الأعلى على الإطلاق البالغ 110.7 مليار قدم3 يومياً والمسجل في ديسمبر 2025».
وأفاد محللون أن الطقس الربيعي المعتدل في معظمه سمح لشركات الطاقة بضخ كميات أكبر من الغاز في المخازن عن المعتاد، مما رفع المخزونات إلى 5.3% فوق المستويات الطبيعية خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في 10 أبريل الجاري، مقارنة مع 4.8% فوق المعدل الطبيعي خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في الثالث من أبريل.
U.S. natural gas futures contracts fell in their last session to the lowest levels in 17 months, amid expectations of milder temperatures and a decrease in heating demand over the coming week, allowing utility companies to continue injecting gas into storage at rates exceeding normal levels for at least two weeks.
Incurring Losses
Futures contracts for gas delivery in May fell by 2.2 cents or 0.8% to $2.648 per million British thermal units, marking the lowest closing level since October 29, 2024.
The nearest month contract remained in oversold territory for the second consecutive day for the first time since December 2025.
Over the week, the contract declined to incur losses of about 5% after dropping nearly 10% last week.
The average prices at the Waha hub in West Texas continued to record negative levels for the forty-fifth consecutive day, marking the longest negative streak ever as pipeline constraints keep gas within the Permian Basin, the largest oil-producing shale region in America.
Inventory Increase
The London Exchanges Group stated: "The average gas production in the contiguous 48 states has risen to 111 billion cubic feet per day since the beginning of this month, compared to 110.4 billion in March, and this level compares to the all-time monthly record high of 110.7 billion cubic feet per day recorded in December 2025."
Analysts reported that the mostly mild spring weather has allowed energy companies to inject larger quantities of gas into storage than usual, raising inventories to 5.3% above normal levels during the week ending April 10, compared to 4.8% above normal during the week ending April 3.