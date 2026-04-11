U.S. natural gas futures contracts fell in their last session to the lowest levels in 17 months, amid expectations of milder temperatures and a decrease in heating demand over the coming week, allowing utility companies to continue injecting gas into storage at rates exceeding normal levels for at least two weeks.



Incurring Losses



Futures contracts for gas delivery in May fell by 2.2 cents or 0.8% to $2.648 per million British thermal units, marking the lowest closing level since October 29, 2024.



The nearest month contract remained in oversold territory for the second consecutive day for the first time since December 2025.



Over the week, the contract declined to incur losses of about 5% after dropping nearly 10% last week.



The average prices at the Waha hub in West Texas continued to record negative levels for the forty-fifth consecutive day, marking the longest negative streak ever as pipeline constraints keep gas within the Permian Basin, the largest oil-producing shale region in America.



Inventory Increase



The London Exchanges Group stated: "The average gas production in the contiguous 48 states has risen to 111 billion cubic feet per day since the beginning of this month, compared to 110.4 billion in March, and this level compares to the all-time monthly record high of 110.7 billion cubic feet per day recorded in December 2025."



Analysts reported that the mostly mild spring weather has allowed energy companies to inject larger quantities of gas into storage than usual, raising inventories to 5.3% above normal levels during the week ending April 10, compared to 4.8% above normal during the week ending April 3.