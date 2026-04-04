أعلنت شركة الطاقة التركية المملوكة للدولة أن تركية رفعت أسعار الكهرباء بالتجزئة للشقق السكنية 25% بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الإنتاج والتوزيع، ورفعت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي للشقق السكنية بالنسبة نفسها في المتوسط. وأفادت الشركة، بأن الأسعار ستطبق بأثر فوري.


وارتفعت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي 18.61% للمستهلكين الصناعيين و19.42% لمحطات توليد الكهرباء، في حين زادت تعرفة الكهرباء 17.5% للمستهلكين من القطاع العام وقطاع الخدمات على الجهد المنخفض، و5.8% للمستهلكين الصناعيين على الجهد المتوسط، و24.8% للمستهلكين الزراعيين.

عبء على الموازنة


وأدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، والتي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي إلى ارتفاع أسعار المنتجات الأساسية مثل النفط والغاز الطبيعي والأسمدة وتكاليف الشحن.


وقال وزير المالية التركي «محمد شيمشك» في مارس الماضي: «إن نظام التسعير المتدرج الذي تطبقه تركية على الوقود لن يكون قابلاً للاستمرار إذا ظلت أسعار النفط مرتفعة لأن ذلك يشكل عبئاً على الموازنة».