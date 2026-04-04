The Turkish state-owned energy company announced that Turkey has raised retail electricity prices for residential apartments by 25% due to rising production and distribution costs, and has raised natural gas prices for residential apartments by the same average percentage. The company reported that the prices will take effect immediately.



Natural gas prices have increased by 18.61% for industrial consumers and 19.42% for electricity generation plants, while electricity tariffs have risen by 17.5% for public sector and service sector consumers on low voltage, 5.8% for industrial consumers on medium voltage, and 24.8% for agricultural consumers.



Burden on the Budget



The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has led to an increase in the prices of essential products such as oil, natural gas, fertilizers, and shipping costs.



Turkish Finance Minister "Mohamed Simsek" stated last March: "The tiered pricing system that Turkey applies to fuel will not be sustainable if oil prices remain high, as this poses a burden on the budget."