أعلنت شركة الطاقة التركية المملوكة للدولة أن تركية رفعت أسعار الكهرباء بالتجزئة للشقق السكنية 25% بسبب ارتفاع تكاليف الإنتاج والتوزيع، ورفعت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي للشقق السكنية بالنسبة نفسها في المتوسط. وأفادت الشركة، بأن الأسعار ستطبق بأثر فوري.
وارتفعت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي 18.61% للمستهلكين الصناعيين و19.42% لمحطات توليد الكهرباء، في حين زادت تعرفة الكهرباء 17.5% للمستهلكين من القطاع العام وقطاع الخدمات على الجهد المنخفض، و5.8% للمستهلكين الصناعيين على الجهد المتوسط، و24.8% للمستهلكين الزراعيين.
عبء على الموازنة
وأدت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية على إيران، والتي بدأت في 28 فبراير الماضي إلى ارتفاع أسعار المنتجات الأساسية مثل النفط والغاز الطبيعي والأسمدة وتكاليف الشحن.
وقال وزير المالية التركي «محمد شيمشك» في مارس الماضي: «إن نظام التسعير المتدرج الذي تطبقه تركية على الوقود لن يكون قابلاً للاستمرار إذا ظلت أسعار النفط مرتفعة لأن ذلك يشكل عبئاً على الموازنة».
The Turkish state-owned energy company announced that Turkey has raised retail electricity prices for residential apartments by 25% due to rising production and distribution costs, and has raised natural gas prices for residential apartments by the same average percentage. The company reported that the prices will take effect immediately.
Natural gas prices have increased by 18.61% for industrial consumers and 19.42% for electricity generation plants, while electricity tariffs have risen by 17.5% for public sector and service sector consumers on low voltage, 5.8% for industrial consumers on medium voltage, and 24.8% for agricultural consumers.
Burden on the Budget
The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28, has led to an increase in the prices of essential products such as oil, natural gas, fertilizers, and shipping costs.
Turkish Finance Minister "Mohamed Simsek" stated last March: "The tiered pricing system that Turkey applies to fuel will not be sustainable if oil prices remain high, as this poses a burden on the budget."