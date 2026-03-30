Saudi Arabia has confirmed its full support for efforts to reform the World Trade Organization, including dispute resolution and improving food security for developing member countries.



It reiterated its support for all development fundamentals, including special and preferential treatment for developing countries and least developed countries, as well as the core pillars of the World Trade Organization.



The Kingdom emphasized during the fourteenth ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé, which concluded its activities and was held from March 26 to 29, 2026, where the Kingdom's delegation was led by the Deputy Governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade for Agreements and International Organizations, Farid Al-Asli, on behalf of the Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Authority, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, the importance of facilitating and expediting the accession procedures for countries to the organization, which contributes to their engagement in global trade and global value chains.

Proposed Topics



Saudi Arabia confirmed its position in supporting the extension of the practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic shipments, as well as adopting the Trade Facilitation Agreement for development within the organization.



The ministerial conference discussed the topics on its agenda related to the reform of the World Trade Organization, agriculture, fisheries, development issues, least developed countries, the e-commerce work program, the inclusion of investment facilitation agreements for development, and e-commerce, the extension of exemptions for intellectual property measures related to trade, and the accession of several countries to the organization.



Maximizing Gains



On the sidelines of the conference, Al-Asli met with New Zealand's Minister of Commerce, Investment, and Agriculture Todd McClay, Ethiopia's Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Dr. Kasahun Gofe, State Minister for Foreign Affairs for Political and Economic Diplomacy Hadera Ibira, Austrian Deputy Minister of Economy, Energy, and Tourism Dr. Stephen Gruber, Special Advisor to the Indonesian Minister of Trade and Head of the Indonesian Delegation at the conference Jhoni Marta, and Indian Secretary of Commerce Shri Rajesh Agarwal. He also met with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Cameroon, Ibrahim bin Hamid Al-Ghamdi.



The volume of trade exchange for the Kingdom with World Trade Organization member countries reached approximately $537 billion, while its exports amounted to about $305 billion during the year 2024.



It is worth noting that the General Authority for Foreign Trade aims to enhance and maximize the international trade gains of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and defend its interests in the fields of foreign trade, contributing to the development of its national economy.