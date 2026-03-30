أكَّدت السعودية دعمها الكامل لجهود إصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية بما في ذلك تسوية المنازعات، وتحسين الأمن الغذائي للدول النامية الأعضاء.


وجددت دعمها لجميع أساسيات التنمية ومنها المعاملة الخاصة والتفضيلية للدول النامية والدول الأقل نموًا والركائز الأساسية لمنظمة التجارة العالمية.


وأشارت المملكة خلال أعمال المؤتمر الوزاري الرابع عشر لمنظمة التجارة العالمية في العاصمة الكاميرونية ياوندي، الذي اختتمت فعالياته وعقد خلال الفترة 26 - 29 مارس 2026، حيث ترأس وفد المملكة وكيل محافظ الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية للاتفاقيات والمنظمات الدولية فريد العسلي، نيابةً عن وزير التجارة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، إلى أهمية عملية تسهيل وإسراع إجراءات انضمام الدول للمنظمة مما يسهم في انخراطها في التجارة العالمية وسلاسل القيم العالمية.

موضوعات مطروحة


وأكَّدت السعودية موقفها في دعم تمديد ممارسة عدم فرض الرسوم الجمركية على الإرساليات الإلكترونية وكذلك اعتماد اتفاقية تيسير التجارة من أجل التنمية في المنظمة.


وناقشت أعمال المؤتمر الوزاري الموضوعات المطروحة في أجندة أعماله والمتعلقة بإصلاح منظمة التجارة العالمية، والزراعة، ومصائد الأسماك، وموضوعات التنمية والدول الأقل نموًا، وبرنامج عمل التجارة الإلكترونية، وإدراج اتفاقيتي تيسير الاستثمار من أجل التنمية، والتجارة الإلكترونية، وتمديد إعفاء تدابير الملكية الفكرية المتعلقة بالتجارة، وانضمامات عدد من الدول للمنظمة.


تعظيم المكاسب


وعلى هامش المؤتمر، التقى العسلي بوزير التجارة والاستثمار والزراعة النيوزيلندي تود ماكلاي، ووزير التجارة والتكامل الإقليمي بجمهورية إثيوبيا الديمقراطية الدكتور كاساهون غوفي، ووزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية للدبلوماسية السياسية والاقتصادية هاديرا إبيرا، ونائب وزير الاقتصاد والطاقة والسياحة النمساوي الدكتور ستيفين غروبر، والمستشار الخاص لوزير التجارة الإندونيسي رئيس الوفد الإندونيسي في المؤتمر جهوني مارتا، وسكرتير التجارة الهندي شري راجش أجروال، كما التقى سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية الكاميرون إبراهيم بن حامد الغامدي.


وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري للمملكة مع دول أعضاء منظمة التجارة العالمية نحو 537 مليار دولار، فيما بلغت صادراتها نحو 305 مليارات دولار خلال عام 2024.


يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للتجارة الخارجية تهدف إلى تعزيز وتعظيم مكاسب المملكة العربية السعودية التجارية الدولية، والدفاع عن مصالحها في مجالات التجارة الخارجية، بما يسهم في تنمية اقتصادها الوطني.