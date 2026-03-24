The shipping fees imposed by tanker owners for transporting Saudi crude oil from the Red Sea to Asia have decreased in recent weeks, as more ships arrive at the port of Yanbu to load supplies that were rerouted after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



The narrow maritime corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to the world has been almost halted since the start of American and Israeli strikes about a month ago; this has led Saudi Arabia to rely more heavily on its own export platform in the Red Sea.



With the sharp increase in demand for oil and ships during the initial days, shipping prices surged to unprecedented levels, before beginning to decline as more tankers flocked to the region, according to what Bloomberg reported and which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.



Cost Estimation



According to reports from shipping brokers, an agreement was reached today to fix the tanker "Sea Leopard" – a giant VLCC built in 2011 – at 190 points on the Worldscale index for transporting a shipment from Yanbu to South Korea in early April.



The brokers indicated that the shipment received about 10 offers, one of which reached WS100, before the final agreement on WS190. The Worldscale system is used to calculate ship revenues and estimate shipping costs during negotiations.



Sharp Fluctuations



Prices had jumped two weeks ago to over WS450, a level equivalent to daily revenues exceeding $450,000, before dropping to around WS300 last week, according to informed sources who requested anonymity due to the confidentiality of the discussions. The sources pointed out that the age of the tanker was one of the factors that contributed to the reduction in pricing this week.



The Arabian Gulf – Asia route has long dominated shipping movements in the region, particularly towards South Korea, Japan, and China. However, recent closures have led ship owners to deal with a new route through Yanbu, accompanied by sharp fluctuations in prices.



The port of Yanbu has allowed the kingdom to compensate for about half of the quantities that used to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The port's exports reached a peak of 4.19 million barrels per day last week before slightly declining.



Tankers continue to flock to Yanbu in hopes of securing shipments, especially with the slowdown in flows in other corridors. Currently, there are about 40 tankers waiting for their turn near the port, which can only accommodate more than four giant tankers (VLCC) at the same time.