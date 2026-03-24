تراجعت رسوم الشحن التي يفرضها ملاك الناقلات لنقل النفط الخام السعودي من البحر الأحمر إلى آسيا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، مع تزايد وصول السفن إلى ميناء ينبع لتحميل الإمدادات التي تم تحويل مسارها بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز.
وظل الممر البحري الضيق الذي يربط الخليج العربي بالعالم شبه متوقف منذ بدء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية قبل نحو شهر؛ ما دفع السعودية للاعتماد بشكل أكبر على منصة التصدير الخاصة بها على البحر الأحمر.
ومع الارتفاع الحاد في الطلب على النفط والسفن خلال الأيام الأولى، قفزت أسعار الشحن بشكل غير مسبوق، قبل أن تبدأ بالانحسار مع توافد مزيد من الناقلات إلى المنطقة، وذلك فقاً لما ذكرته «بلومبيرغ»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
تقدير التكلفة
وبحسب تقارير وسطاء الشحن، جرى الاتفاق اليوم على تثبيت الناقلة «Sea Leopard» – وهي ناقلة عملاقة من طراز VLCC بنيت عام 2011 – عند 190 نقطة على مؤشر Worldscale لنقل شحنة من ينبع إلى كوريا الجنوبية مطلع أبريل القادم.
وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن الشحنة تلقت نحو 10 عروض، أحدها وصل إلى WS100، قبل الاتفاق النهائي على WS190. ويستخدم نظام Worldscale لحساب إيرادات السفن وتقدير تكلفة الشحن خلال المفاوضات.
تقلبات حادة
وكانت الأسعار قد قفزت قبل أسبوعين إلى أكثر من WS450، وهو مستوى يعادل عوائد يومية تتجاوز 450 ألف دولار، قبل أن تتراجع إلى نحو WS300 الأسبوع الماضي، وفق مصادر مطلعة رفضت الكشف عن هويتها لعدم علنية المحادثات. ولفتت المصادر إلى أن عمر الناقلة كان من العوامل التي ساهمت في خفض التسعيرة هذا الأسبوع.
ولطالما سيطر مسار الخليج العربي – آسيا على حركة الشحن في المنطقة، لاسيما باتجاه كوريا الجنوبية واليابان والصين. لكن الإغلاقات الأخيرة دفعت ملاك السفن للتعامل مع مسار جديد من خلال ينبع، وما يرافقه من تقلبات حادة في الأسعار.
وأتاح ميناء ينبع للمملكة تعويض نحو نصف الكميات التي كانت تمر عبر مضيق هرمز. ووصلت صادرات الميناء إلى ذروة بلغت 4.19 مليون برميل يومياً الأسبوع الماضي قبل أن تتراجع قليلاً.
ولا تزال الناقلات تتوافد على ينبع أملاً في الحصول على شحنات، خصوصاً مع تباطؤ التدفقات في الممرات الأخرى. ويوجد حالياً نحو 40 ناقلة بانتظار دورها قرب الميناء، الذي لا يستطيع في الوقت نفسه استقبال أكثر من أربع ناقلات عملاقة (VLCC).
The shipping fees imposed by tanker owners for transporting Saudi crude oil from the Red Sea to Asia have decreased in recent weeks, as more ships arrive at the port of Yanbu to load supplies that were rerouted after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
The narrow maritime corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to the world has been almost halted since the start of American and Israeli strikes about a month ago; this has led Saudi Arabia to rely more heavily on its own export platform in the Red Sea.
With the sharp increase in demand for oil and ships during the initial days, shipping prices surged to unprecedented levels, before beginning to decline as more tankers flocked to the region, according to what Bloomberg reported and which was reviewed by Al Arabiya Business.
Cost Estimation
According to reports from shipping brokers, an agreement was reached today to fix the tanker "Sea Leopard" – a giant VLCC built in 2011 – at 190 points on the Worldscale index for transporting a shipment from Yanbu to South Korea in early April.
The brokers indicated that the shipment received about 10 offers, one of which reached WS100, before the final agreement on WS190. The Worldscale system is used to calculate ship revenues and estimate shipping costs during negotiations.
Sharp Fluctuations
Prices had jumped two weeks ago to over WS450, a level equivalent to daily revenues exceeding $450,000, before dropping to around WS300 last week, according to informed sources who requested anonymity due to the confidentiality of the discussions. The sources pointed out that the age of the tanker was one of the factors that contributed to the reduction in pricing this week.
The Arabian Gulf – Asia route has long dominated shipping movements in the region, particularly towards South Korea, Japan, and China. However, recent closures have led ship owners to deal with a new route through Yanbu, accompanied by sharp fluctuations in prices.
The port of Yanbu has allowed the kingdom to compensate for about half of the quantities that used to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The port's exports reached a peak of 4.19 million barrels per day last week before slightly declining.
Tankers continue to flock to Yanbu in hopes of securing shipments, especially with the slowdown in flows in other corridors. Currently, there are about 40 tankers waiting for their turn near the port, which can only accommodate more than four giant tankers (VLCC) at the same time.