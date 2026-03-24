تراجعت رسوم الشحن التي يفرضها ملاك الناقلات لنقل النفط الخام السعودي من البحر الأحمر إلى آسيا خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، مع تزايد وصول السفن إلى ميناء ينبع لتحميل الإمدادات التي تم تحويل مسارها بعد إغلاق مضيق هرمز.


وظل الممر البحري الضيق الذي يربط الخليج العربي بالعالم شبه متوقف منذ بدء الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية قبل نحو شهر؛ ما دفع السعودية للاعتماد بشكل أكبر على منصة التصدير الخاصة بها على البحر الأحمر.


ومع الارتفاع الحاد في الطلب على النفط والسفن خلال الأيام الأولى، قفزت أسعار الشحن بشكل غير مسبوق، قبل أن تبدأ بالانحسار مع توافد مزيد من الناقلات إلى المنطقة، وذلك فقاً لما ذكرته «بلومبيرغ»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


تقدير التكلفة


وبحسب تقارير وسطاء الشحن، جرى الاتفاق اليوم على تثبيت الناقلة «Sea Leopard» – وهي ناقلة عملاقة من طراز VLCC بنيت عام 2011 – عند 190 نقطة على مؤشر Worldscale لنقل شحنة من ينبع إلى كوريا الجنوبية مطلع أبريل القادم.


وأشار الوسطاء إلى أن الشحنة تلقت نحو 10 عروض، أحدها وصل إلى WS100، قبل الاتفاق النهائي على WS190. ويستخدم نظام Worldscale لحساب إيرادات السفن وتقدير تكلفة الشحن خلال المفاوضات.


تقلبات حادة


وكانت الأسعار قد قفزت قبل أسبوعين إلى أكثر من WS450، وهو مستوى يعادل عوائد يومية تتجاوز 450 ألف دولار، قبل أن تتراجع إلى نحو WS300 الأسبوع الماضي، وفق مصادر مطلعة رفضت الكشف عن هويتها لعدم علنية المحادثات. ولفتت المصادر إلى أن عمر الناقلة كان من العوامل التي ساهمت في خفض التسعيرة هذا الأسبوع.


ولطالما سيطر مسار الخليج العربي – آسيا على حركة الشحن في المنطقة، لاسيما باتجاه كوريا الجنوبية واليابان والصين. لكن الإغلاقات الأخيرة دفعت ملاك السفن للتعامل مع مسار جديد من خلال ينبع، وما يرافقه من تقلبات حادة في الأسعار.


وأتاح ميناء ينبع للمملكة تعويض نحو نصف الكميات التي كانت تمر عبر مضيق هرمز. ووصلت صادرات الميناء إلى ذروة بلغت 4.19 مليون برميل يومياً الأسبوع الماضي قبل أن تتراجع قليلاً.


ولا تزال الناقلات تتوافد على ينبع أملاً في الحصول على شحنات، خصوصاً مع تباطؤ التدفقات في الممرات الأخرى. ويوجد حالياً نحو 40 ناقلة بانتظار دورها قرب الميناء، الذي لا يستطيع في الوقت نفسه استقبال أكثر من أربع ناقلات عملاقة (VLCC).