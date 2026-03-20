واصلت أسعار الألومنيوم والنحاس خسائرها خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعد أن عززت أنباء إرسال الولايات المتحدة قوات إضافية إلى الشرق الأوسط الدولار، وأثارت مخاوف من أن يؤدي استمرار الصراع وارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى الإضرار بالنمو الاقتصادي والطلب على المعادن.


العقود الآجلة


وهبطت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطاً للنحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنسبة 1.9% إلى 11,920.50 دولار للطن، في تمام الساعة 06:31 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، متجهة لتسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 7%، وهي الأعمق منذ شهر أبريل الماضي.


وانخفض سعر الألمنيوم بنسبة 1.75% عند 3,193 دولارًا للطن، ليواصل خسائره بعد تراجعه 4.4% في الجلسة السابقة، وسط مخاوف من تباطؤ الطلب على التصنيع نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.