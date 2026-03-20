واصلت أسعار الألومنيوم والنحاس خسائرها خلال تعاملات اليوم، بعد أن عززت أنباء إرسال الولايات المتحدة قوات إضافية إلى الشرق الأوسط الدولار، وأثارت مخاوف من أن يؤدي استمرار الصراع وارتفاع أسعار النفط إلى الإضرار بالنمو الاقتصادي والطلب على المعادن.
العقود الآجلة
وهبطت العقود الآجلة الأكثر نشاطاً للنحاس في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنسبة 1.9% إلى 11,920.50 دولار للطن، في تمام الساعة 06:31 مساء بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، متجهة لتسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 7%، وهي الأعمق منذ شهر أبريل الماضي.
وانخفض سعر الألمنيوم بنسبة 1.75% عند 3,193 دولارًا للطن، ليواصل خسائره بعد تراجعه 4.4% في الجلسة السابقة، وسط مخاوف من تباطؤ الطلب على التصنيع نتيجة ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة.
Aluminum and copper prices continued their losses during today's trading, after news of the United States sending additional troops to the Middle East boosted the dollar and raised concerns that the ongoing conflict and rising oil prices could harm economic growth and demand for metals.
Futures Contracts
The most actively traded copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell by 1.9% to $11,920.50 per ton, at 06:31 PM Mecca time, heading for a weekly loss of 7%, the deepest since last April.
The price of aluminum dropped by 1.75% to $3,193 per ton, continuing its losses after a 4.4% decline in the previous session, amid concerns about slowing manufacturing demand due to rising energy prices.