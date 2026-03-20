Aluminum and copper prices continued their losses during today's trading, after news of the United States sending additional troops to the Middle East boosted the dollar and raised concerns that the ongoing conflict and rising oil prices could harm economic growth and demand for metals.



Futures Contracts



The most actively traded copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell by 1.9% to $11,920.50 per ton, at 06:31 PM Mecca time, heading for a weekly loss of 7%, the deepest since last April.



The price of aluminum dropped by 1.75% to $3,193 per ton, continuing its losses after a 4.4% decline in the previous session, amid concerns about slowing manufacturing demand due to rising energy prices.