U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that oil will be pumped from the Strategic Reserve within months.



For his part, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent said yesterday that the United States may resort to additional withdrawals from the oil reserve to contain rising prices, noting that Washington has additional tools to enhance supplies in the markets.



Pisent explained in an interview with "Fox Business" that the United States has allowed the continued flow of Iranian oil through the Strait of Hormuz, pointing out that Washington has not attacked Iran's energy infrastructure.



Additional Support



He stated, "Markets may receive additional support from Japan, which is expected to contribute to pumping supplies from its oil reserves, helping to calm prices amid current geopolitical tensions."



Pisent reported that President Donald Trump postponed his visit to China, preferring to remain in the United States to monitor developments in the war with Iran, a move that reflects the priority of managing the current geopolitical crisis.