فيما أبقى مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي سعر الفائدة الرئيسي لليلة واحدة دون تغيير في نطاق يتراوح بين 3.50% و3.75%، تجاوز الدين الوطني الأمريكي مستوى قياسياً بلغ 39 تريليون دولار، وذلك بعد أكثر من أسبوعين فقط من اندلاع الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية ضد إيران.


ويعد رقم الدين فارقاً غير مسبوق، يمثل تحدياً أمام الإدارة الأمريكية، من تمرير قانون ضريبي ضخم وزيادة الإنفاق الدفاعي وتكثيف مراقبة الهجرة، إلى محاولة تقليص الدين نفسه، وهو ما وعد الرئيس دونالد ترمب بالقيام به سواء كمرشح أو كرئيس.


وأوضح مكتب المحاسبة الحكومية بعض تأثير ارتفاع الدين الحكومي على الأمريكيين، بما في ذلك ارتفاع تكاليف الاقتراض لأمور مثل الرهون العقارية والسيارات، وانخفاض الأجور نتيجة امتلاك الشركات أموالاً أقل للاستثمار، وارتفاع أسعار السلع والخدمات.


موازنة المخاطر


قال رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي جيروم باول، إن البنك المركزي يمر بـ«وضع صعب» يفرض ضرورة موازنة المخاطر، مؤكداً أن الاجتماع الأخير شهد مناقشة احتمالية التوجه نحو رفع أسعار الفائدة.


وحذر باول من أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي يواجه حالياً صدمة طاقة لا يُعرف حجمها أو مدتها حتى الآن، مؤكداً أن أسعار الطاقة المرتفعة للغاية ستدفع التضخم للارتفاع، وأن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الوقود لفترة طويلة سيؤثر على الاستهلاك في الولايات المتحدة.


وأوضح أن الفيدرالي لا يمتلك توقعات لأسعار النفط لما بعد الحرب، لكنه يراقب عن كثب آثار وجود سلع أخرى -غير النفط- عالقة في مضيق هرمز على المستهلك الأمريكي.


تضخم سنوي


وفيما يخص البيانات الاقتصادية، كشف باول أن تقديرات شهر فبراير الماضي تشير إلى بلوغ معدل التضخم السنوي لأسعار الإنفاق الشخصي 2.8%، والإنفاق الشخصي الأساسي 3%.


وأشار رئيس الفيدرالي إلى تراجع مستويات خلق الوظائف في القطاع الخاص الأمريكي وصولاً إلى مستوى الصفر. ورغم زيادة توقعات التضخم على المدى القريب، أكد باول الالتزام بالوصول إلى مستهدف 2%، مشدداً على أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي أظهر قوة ومتانة في مواجهة التحديات.


وأفاد باول بأن تأثير التوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط على الاقتصاد لا يزال غير واضح، ومن السابق لأوانه معرفة نطاق ومدة تأثيرات الطاقة.


حدث سلبي


وكان رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) جيروم باول، قد أوضح في وقت سابق أن نمو الدين الفيدرالي الأمريكي يسير على مسار غير قابل للاستدامة ويتعين معالجته، لكنه لا يتوقع أن يكون سببا لحدث سلبي قريب الأجل في الأسواق.


وأشار باول إلى أن مستوى الدين مستدام في الوقت الحالي، لكن المسار غير قابل للاستدامة، وكلما أسرعنا في العمل على معالجته كان أفضل.


وأوضح قائلا «ولكن كما تعلمون، نعاني حاليا من عجز كبير للغاية في ظل توظيف كامل، وبالتالي فإن الصورة المالية تحتاج إلى معالجة، ولكن ذلك لا يحدث».