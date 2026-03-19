كشف تقرير هيئة السوق المالية السعودية الصادر أخيراً، صعود قيم أصول صناديق الاستثمار الخاصة في المملكة خلال عام 2025 بنسبة 27% مقارنة بنهاية عام 2024، لتبلغ 663.6 مليار ريال.
ويشتمل الصندوق الاستثماري، بحسب هيئة السوق المالية، على مجموعة من الأوراق المالية تُختار وفقاً لأسس ومعايير محددة تحقق أهداف الصندوق الاستثمارية.
أرباح رأسمالية
وتتكوَّن أرباح الصناديق الاستثمارية عادةً من الأرباح الرأسمالية، أي الأرباح الناتجة عن تحسن أو تغير أسعار الأوراق المالية المستثمر بها، إضافة إلى أرباح التوزيعات إن وجدت للأوراق المالية.
ويُعرف الصندوق الخاص بأنه صندوق استثمار مؤسس في المملكة لا يكون صندوقاً عاماً ويمكن طرح وحداته على مستثمرين في المملكة وفقـاً للأحكام الـواردة في الباب الخامس مـن لائحة صناديق الاستثمار.
The report from the Saudi Capital Market Authority recently revealed a rise in the value of private investment fund assets in the Kingdom during the year 2025 by 27% compared to the end of 2024, reaching 663.6 billion riyals.
According to the Capital Market Authority, the investment fund includes a collection of securities selected based on specific criteria and standards that achieve the fund's investment objectives.
Capital Gains
Investment fund profits typically consist of capital gains, which are the profits resulting from the improvement or change in the prices of the securities invested in, in addition to distribution profits, if any, from the securities.
A private fund is defined as an investment fund established in the Kingdom that is not a public fund and whose units can be offered to investors in the Kingdom in accordance with the provisions outlined in Chapter Five of the Investment Funds Regulation.