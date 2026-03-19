كشف تقرير هيئة السوق المالية السعودية الصادر أخيراً، صعود قيم أصول صناديق الاستثمار الخاصة في المملكة خلال عام 2025 بنسبة 27% مقارنة بنهاية عام 2024، لتبلغ 663.6 مليار ريال.


ويشتمل الصندوق الاستثماري، بحسب هيئة السوق المالية، على مجموعة من الأوراق المالية تُختار وفقاً لأسس ومعايير محددة تحقق أهداف الصندوق الاستثمارية.


أرباح رأسمالية


وتتكوَّن أرباح الصناديق الاستثمارية عادةً من الأرباح الرأسمالية، أي الأرباح الناتجة عن تحسن أو تغير أسعار الأوراق المالية المستثمر بها، إضافة إلى أرباح التوزيعات إن وجدت للأوراق المالية.


ويُعرف الصندوق الخاص بأنه صندوق استثمار مؤسس في المملكة لا يكون صندوقاً عاماً ويمكن طرح وحداته على مستثمرين في المملكة وفقـاً للأحكام الـواردة في الباب الخامس مـن لائحة صناديق الاستثمار.