The report from the Saudi Capital Market Authority recently revealed a rise in the value of private investment fund assets in the Kingdom during the year 2025 by 27% compared to the end of 2024, reaching 663.6 billion riyals.



According to the Capital Market Authority, the investment fund includes a collection of securities selected based on specific criteria and standards that achieve the fund's investment objectives.



Capital Gains



Investment fund profits typically consist of capital gains, which are the profits resulting from the improvement or change in the prices of the securities invested in, in addition to distribution profits, if any, from the securities.



A private fund is defined as an investment fund established in the Kingdom that is not a public fund and whose units can be offered to investors in the Kingdom in accordance with the provisions outlined in Chapter Five of the Investment Funds Regulation.